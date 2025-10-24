Roblox Halloween Spotlight Fisch guide

Fisch is a fishing game featured in the Roblox Halloween Spotlight event. The Roblox title allows players to cast their fishing line into the sea and catch rare and big fish. By completing the quests with Pumpkin King, you can receive a Rune and Key as rewards. These are essential tokens used to progress through the Halloween Spotlight event.

Ad

This guide will help you complete both the event quests and claim the rewards.

How to get the Rune in Fisch

Pumpkin patch and carving cart (Image via Roblox)

Quest objective: Help the Pumpkin King by harvesting, carving, and delivering pumpkins across the land.

Ad

Trending

Rewards: 1x Classic Pumpkin, 1x Jack's Treads, Pumpkin Gatherer Title, Rune Tier Badge

The game is currently having the FischFright event, which led to the addition of a Halloween-themed village where the quests are completed. To reach the Crook’s Hallow village, you can find and use the Frightful mirror from your inventory. At the event hub, you can locate the Pumpkin King standing near the central fountain.

You have to talk with the Pumpkin King to start your quest. This quest can be completed by following these simple steps:

Ad

Step 1: Harvest the Pumpkins

To start the quest, you must harvest three pumpkins from the pumpkin patch. To locate it, travel straight past the witch until you reach the alley on the left side of the purple house.

As you reach the alley, you'll find a plowed field having several pumpkins that are ready to harvest. You can harvest one pumpkin at a time.

Step 2: Carve the pumpkins.

Nearby the pumpkin patch, there's a spooky cart ready to help you carve your pumpkins. You have to interact with it three times to carve all the pumpkins.

Ad

Step 3: Deliver the Pumpkins

To deliver these carved pumpkins, you must return to the normal Fisch world. These are the three locations where you can interact and deliver the pumpkins:

Teleport to the Moosewood village using the Frightful mirror and interact with the NPC standing next to two adjacent pumpkins.

using the Frightful mirror and interact with the NPC standing next to two adjacent pumpkins. The second pumpkin has to be delivered on Roslit Hamlet .

. Sunstone Island has the last NPC to deliver the pumpkin.

To complete the quest and claim the Rune, you have to return to the Pumpkin King.

Ad

Also read - Roblox Halloween Spotlight guide: All games and their objectives

How to get the Key in Fisch

Pumpkin King (Image via Roblox)

Quest objective: Assist the Pumpkin King by wielding the Witch's Spooky Rod and catching limited fish.

Ad

Rewards: 1x Ghosdeeri, 1x Bat Glider, Hollowmaker Title, Key Tier Badge

After claiming the Rune, you can continue to the next quest by talking to Pumpkin King. The quest asks you to catch 5 Spooky, Eerie, or Frightful, mutated Fischfright fish. To complete this quest, mutate your rod with one of these mutations. You can choose and follow any one of these methods to acquire a mutation on your rod.

How to unlock Spooky Mutation

Ad

The best way to get Spooky Mutation is by unlocking the Spooky Rod by delivering all the witch's ingredients. You can also buy the Spooky relics from the Flying Dutchman for 2500 Candy to enchant your fishing rod.

How to get Eerie Mutation

You can also purchase the Eerie relic from the Flying Dutchman for 2500 Candy.

How to get Frightful Mutation

You can purchase a Frightful relic for 2000 Candy from the Flying Dutchman's shop.

Ad

Also Read - Roblox Halloween Spotlight GEF guide

FAQs for Fisch in the Roblox Halloween Spotlight event

Where can I find the Pumpkin King in Fisch?

You can find the Pumpkin King in Crook’s Hallow, the Halloween-themed village. To reach there, use the Frightful Mirror from your inventory; it teleports you directly to the event hub.

Can I replay the Halloween quests in Fisch?

Ad

No, both quests can be completed only once per account. However, you can continue fishing and exploring Crook’s Hallow during the event period.

Do I need to complete both quests to finish the event?

Yes, you must complete both the Rune and Key quests to complete the Roblox Halloween Spotlight event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivansh Gupta Shivansh Gupta is a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda. He has a bachelor's degree in science and four years of experience working as a content writer for a digital marketing firm. Having always been deeply passionate about video games, he now looks to use his writing chops in the gaming journalism industry.



Shivansh's love of gaming was sparked by the retro Mario and Pokémon titles. While he's played countless games across various genres since then, he still adores both these franchises. These days, he mostly prefers mobile experiences like Clash of Clans, Clash Royale, BGMI, etc. Dynamo Gaming, a popular personality mostly known for playing mobile titles, is an inspiration to him.



In his free time, he enjoys singing and watching anime. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025