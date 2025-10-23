Roblox Halloween Spotlight GEF guide

GEF is another game featured in the Roblox Halloween Spotlight event. Developed by mPhase, the game is set up in an open world where players must defeat spooky sphere-like creatures and survive longer by collecting consumables. During the Halloween Spotlight event, players have to clear quests inside GEF to collect the rune and key as rewards. Collecting these rewards will help you progress in the event.

This guide will teach you how to complete these quests and conquer the event.

How to get the Rune in GEF

Rune quest (Image via Roblox)

Quest Objective: Fight and smash GEFs to collect 25 teeth.

As you spawn into the game, you can spot the Halloween Spotlight Rune icon on the left side of the screen. By tapping that icon, you can also check your progress.

The rune quest requires you to defeat GEFs and collect 25 teeth. To achieve this, you must search for GEFs inside different buildings and defeat them. Every time you kill a creature, it will drop different items with an assured tooth. You have to collect 25 teeth to complete this quest. Here are some tips to fast-track this quest:

Always hold a weapon in your hand since these creatures attack stealthily.

Try to keep collecting resources like medkits, consumables, and other gear.

Deal a charged attack whenever approaching an enemy stealthily. You can prioritize attacking mini creatures instead of big ones.

How to get the Key in GEF

Quests offered for GEF (Image via Roblox)

Quest Objective: Use your map to find the Waystones and bring them to the ritual site for your final epic challenge.

As you complete the Rune Quest, you have to re-enter the game to start the Key Quest. You can tap the quest icon on the left to check the quest progress.

To complete this quest, you have to collect waystones placed at four different sites on the map. You can track your movement towards the next site by viewing the map. While approaching the next site, you'll find these creatures trying to hinder your progress. After collecting all four Waystones, you have to reach the ritual site and place all of them on the pillars.

As you place all the waystones, you'll be teleported into a dark world covered in fog. Here you'll face your final epic challenge. You have to run through a maze to escape from the creature behind you. To pass through it easily, you can follow these tips:

You can use your map to locate all the sites and track your movement.

Start collecting waystones from the site present in the 3 o'clock direction. From there, travel in a clockwise direction since the ritual site will appear in the 1 o'clock direction and only after you have all four stones.

Before moving towards the Ritual site, remember to take energy drinks since they will allow you to run faster in the maze.

Play the maze by fully zooming out. This will help you spot the direction boards and dead ends.

Keep using energy drinks whenever your bar is green. This will give you some distance advantage while running through the maze.

FAQs for GEF in the Roblox Halloween Spotlight event

How can I get the Rune in GEF?

To earn the Rune, you must defeat creatures and collect 25 teeth. Each defeated creature drops loot, including at least one tooth. Gather all 25 to complete the quest and unlock your Rune reward.

Where can I find the Waystones?

Waystones are scattered across four locations on the map. You can track them using your in-game map. Start from the 3 o’clock direction and move clockwise to collect them efficiently.

What happens after placing all the Waystones?

Once you place all four Waystones at the Ritual Site, you’ll be teleported into a foggy, dark maze. This is your final challenge, where you must escape from a chasing creature.

