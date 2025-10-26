Roblox Halloween Spotlight Michael's Zombies guide

Michael's Zombies is a PvE shooting simulation title developed by MZ Community, and it has received two quests as part of Roblox's Halloween Spotlight event. Completing these challenges will earn you a Rune and a Key, which can be used to unlock UGC in the Spotlight event hub.

Ad

To obtain the Rune and Key in Michael's Zombies, you must complete two objectives: Gather all the ingredients and successfully brew Steve's spooky concoction, and finish all of his quests and help him invent a spooky item. This guide explains the Halloween Spotlight challenges in Roblox Michael's Zombies.

How to get the Rune in Michael's Zombies

Quests offered for Michael's Zombies (Image via Roblox)

To get the Rune badge in Michael's Zombies, you need to find the mysterious pumpkin merchant and trade him a Pack-a-Punch'd weapon in Hallow's Eve. Follow the steps to complete the quest easily:

Ad

Trending

Join the Hallow's Eve map in a team. On joining the match, kill waves of zombies and earn points like any other match. Save all the points to purchase the access to the church.

After the church area is unlocked, search and shoot seven different coloured pumpkins scattered nearby. Shooting all of these pumpkins will activate the Pack-a-Punch Machine.

After the machine is activated in the catacombs, you will require a total of 4,500 points to use it. So, get a good weapon and shoot as many zombies as you can.

Once you have collected the points, head to the machine and put in any weapon in it. After you get the message indicating that the Pack-a-Punch'd weapon is ready, bring it to the merchant to get the Rune badge.

Ad

Also read: Roblox Halloween Spotlight Epic Mini games guide

How to get the Key in Michael's Zombies

Click on the donate option and find the ??? icon on the left (Image via Roblox)

To get the Key badge in Michael's Zombies, you need to locate the "???" symbol and explore the riddle's hints to find the safe's code. This quest is a bit tricky, so follow the steps accordingly to complete it easily:

Ad

To get started with the quest, press the donate option and then the "???" icon to get teleported.

The next step is a bit lengthy, where you will have to look at the wall for hints on where to find symbols on different maps.You will only require four of them which we have found for you, so use them accordingly.

The first symbol will look like an inverted heart with a small heart on top. The second symbol will look like a cat, while the fourth one looks like two arrows pointed at opposite directions with a dot in the middle. The fifth symbol you need reads D2B. Skip the third symbol, and put these in order to unlock the safe. You will receive the Key and the Badge on unlocking the safe.

Ad

Check out: Roblox Halloween Spotlight Dead Rails guide

FAQs on Michael's Zombies

How many points do we need to unlock the church?

You need 4,500 points to unlock the church area.

Where is the Pack-a-Punch machine located?

The Pack-a-Punch machine is located in the Catacombs.

How long will the event last in Michael's Zombies?

The Halloween Spotlight event will last till November 3, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayandeep Das Sayandeep Das is a Roblox content analyst at Sportskeeda, where he combines creativity, research, and writing to deliver engaging and insightful game reviews. His role centers on exploring the vast world of Roblox and translating gameplay experiences into reviews that help players discover new favorites.



Backed by over five years of professional writing experience, Sayandeep began his career at The Telegraph, one of India’s leading newspapers. There, he developed his strengths in storytelling, editing, and content creation. He later transitioned into digital media, spending more than a year in content creation and editing, where he expanded his expertise in connecting with online audiences.



Beyond work, Sayandeep enjoys reading books, directing films and is always in pursuit of knowledge. With a creative spirit and a natural inclination for leadership, he brings originality and vision to everything he does. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025