Roblox Halloween Spotlight: PETAPETA School of Nightmares guide

PETAPETA School of Nightmares is an escape horror title that throws players into an abandoned school inhabited by a monster. The goal is to find keys and unlock the exit doors across multiple levels. Due to the Halloween Spotlight, the game has received two limited quests, one rewarding you with a Rune and the other a Key, which are items that can be used to obtain UGC in the event hub.

This guide walks you through the Halloween Spotlight quests in PETAPETA School of Nightmares.

How to get the Rune in PETAPETA School of Nightmares

The Halloween Spotlight quests (Image via Roblox)

In PETAPETA School of Nightmares, the Rune can be obtained by collecting 20 pumpkins during the duration of the Halloween Spotlight. These pumpkins are extremely small and spawn at different places on the map.

To begin the quest, head to one of the teleporters in the game's lobby. It is advised to join a party of four players to avoid being the sole target for the monster. You and your teammates will be teleported to the school, where the entire hide-and-seek is going to take place.

There are multiple levels in PETAPETA School of Nightmares. You begin at level one, but can proceed to the next by collecting keys and unlocking the exit door. Note that these keys are different from the Key associated with the Halloween Spotlight.

It is possible to find all 20 pumpkins in the first level itself. If not, you can move on to the next level and keep collecting them. The number of gathered pumpkins is highlighted by a counter on the top right of the screen.

Press E to pick up a pumpkin (Image via Roblox)

Pumpkins can be found on the floor, on tables, underneath chairs, and on shelves. They are quite easy to spot from afar, as they have an orange glow in the dark.

How to get the Key in PETAPETA School of Nightmares

Collect all keys and escape (Image via Roblox)

The Halloween Spotlight Key quest becomes available in PETAPETA School of Nightmares only after you've collected the Rune quest. This means it is compulsory to get 20 pumpkins before proceeding to the next challenge.

To get the Key, you'll need to complete all three levels in the game on any difficulty. Each successive level has different mechanics that make survival even more challenging. For instance, in the second level, you'll need to break windows to access rooms, while in the third level, you have to use portals to move about in the school.

The Key is only rewarded to players if they unlock all three doors across the three levels. Regardless of the chosen difficulty, this challenge is demanding and requires a lot of focus.

Tips to complete PETAPETA School of Nightmares levels

Don't let the monster see you (Image via Roblox)

These tips will help you survive the monster and escape the haunted school:

The key locations are randomized in every playthrough. Moreover, they can be anywhere, especially inside lockers and on classroom tables.

Run away or hide in the lockers to prevent being spotted by the monster.

Use earphones to get auditory warnings about the monster's location.

Equip and use items to get temporary boosts, including increased movement speed.

In the second level, you'll need to use the bat to break down windows and enter previously inaccessible rooms. The bats can be anywhere.

In the third level, there will be purple portals in some parts of the map. Use them and remember where they lead to.

FAQs on PETAPETA School of Nightmares

How do I pick up pumpkins?

To pick up a pumpkin, hold the E key on PC or the interact button on mobile.

Do pumpkins need to be collected in a single playthrough?

No. You can collect them in multiple playthroughs and get the Rune.

How many keys do players need to find in every level?

A total of five or seven keys need to be found and used in every level.

