Roblox Halloween Spotlight Strongman Ultra guide

Strongman Ultra is one of the many games featured in the Roblox Halloween Spotlight event. Developed by the Gang Stockholm, this is an incremental simulator. In this game, players can get stronger by dragging items towards the finish line to earn energy, which can be used to train on machines.

During the Spotlight event, they can claim a Rune and a Key as rewards by completing two quests in-game. This guide will help you clear both challenges faster.

How to get Rune in Strongman Ultra

Completing the Rune quest by dragging Lollipops (Image via Roblox)

Quest objective: Pull Lollipops to gain the Candy required to unlock the portal to the Pumpkin Cave.

To obtain the Rune, collect a total of 150 Lollipops. As you spawn into the game, you can find it placed between the trash can and the tire. To complete the Rune quest, you must pull at least 15 of these candies. Furthermore, dragging each candy rewards you with 10 Lollipops.

To facilitate easy completion, the stats are scaled according to difficulty. The candy will spawn automatically at the same spot on the map, but at short intervals.

How to get Key in Strongman Ultra

Entrance to Pumpkin Cave (Image via Roblox)

Quest objective: Inside the Pumpkin Cave, pull enough pumpkins to build the bridge to the final chest.

Once you collect 150 Lollipops for the Rune quest, a new area will be unlocked that contains a portal towards the Pumpkin Cave. On the other side of the portal, you must drag 175 Pumpkins from the start line to build a Pumpkin Bridge. You can drag three types of pumpkins:

Small Pumpkin: Each unit contributes one Pumpkin to the bridge.

Medium Pumpkin: Each unit contributes two Pumpkins to the bridge.

Large Pumpkin: Each unit contributes five Pumpkins to the bridge.

Due to stat scaling, your game level won't help inside the cave. Each time, you can carry a limited amount of pumpkins, so try dragging a combination of various Pumpkin types. Upon completing the bridge, you'll find a chest on the other side. This chest contains the Key as a reward.

FAQs on Strongman Ultra in the Roblox Halloween Spotlight event

What is Strongman Ultra in Roblox?

Strongman Ultra is a strength-based simulator developed by The Gang Stockholm. In this game, players pull and drag heavy objects across a track to earn energy, which can be used to train and increase strength stats.

What are the rewards for completing the Spotlight quests in Strongman Ultra?

By completing both Halloween quests, players can earn a Rune and a Key, which are special event tokens used to unlock secret paths and exclusive avatar items in the Roblox Halloween Spotlight event hub.

How do I get the Rune?

To get the Rune, you must collect 150 Lollipops by pulling them across the finish line.

