Roblox Halloween Spotlight Blair guide

Blair is another game featured in the Roblox Halloween Spotlight event. Inspired by Phasmophobia and developed by Spooky Scary Games, the game tasks players with identifying ghosts inside various haunted houses by collecting paranormal clues.

During the Spotlight event, players can complete two quests for a Rune and a Key as rewards. Using these Runes and Keys, they can unlock specific paths and claim exclusive avatar items.

This guide will teach you how to complete both quests faster.

How to start Halloween Spotlight quests in Blair

Dunwich Sanatorium (Image via Roblox)

To participate in the quests, you have to play inside the Dunwich Sanatorium map. It is the biggest map in-game, containing two floors and 90 ghost rooms. To enter this map, you can either create your own lobby or join your friends to play inside. While creating a lobby, you can optimize its difficulty and other essential settings. In the next lobby, you must select the Dunwich Sanatorium map and wait until you spawn in.

You'll be spawned inside a van containing all the essential equipment required to collect paranormal evidence. Pick up a sacred item, a flashlight, a lighter, and the camera before leaving the van. Once you step outside the van and head towards the main door, a cutscene will spawn Veilstorm on the map.

How to get the Rune in Blair

Halloween Spotlight Quests (Image via Roblox)

Quest objective: Find the secret code and step through the portal in the Veil.

To obtain the Rune, you must find a secret code by solving clues across the map. Follow these steps to complete this quest:

As you enter the building, you'll see a map hanging on a wall of the lobby at your left.

You can see a total of four purple-colored dots on this map; these are the locations where you can find the clues to get the code.

Enter rooms 17 and 38 on the first floor and rooms 58 (cafeteria) and 82 on the second floor to find a four-digit code. You can follow the map and general numbering system to locate these rooms.

After collecting the code, head towards the Chapel, room 47, and enter the code using the keyboard placed to the left of the statue.

As you enter the code, the statue will reveal a hidden elevator. Inside, you'll find a portal that completes the Rune quest.

How to get the Key in Blair

Map of the building (Image via Roblox)

Quest objective: Place the shards to complete the ritual and unlock the Veil's power to banish the ghost.

To complete the Key quest, place four different shards at their corresponding ritual sites. Doing this will unlock the Veil's power, and ghosts will be banished. To clear this quest, you can either navigate through the same map used in the first quest or follow these steps:

Step 1: Place the Yellow Shard

Inside the van, a cutscene will spawn the Yellow Shard. You have to take it to room 79 on the second floor. Inside this room, you have to place the shard on a Yellow colored star. This room is marked with a star on the map. Once you place the shard, the ghost will start hunting; you have to escape and hide until the hunt ends.

Step 2: Place the Blue Shard

Return to the van and collect the Blue Shard. Placed it at the entrance of the lobby near room 9 to kick off another hunt. You have to return to the van after the hunt concludes.

Step 3: Place the Green Shard

The Green Shard is spawned inside the van. You have to place it in room 92 on the second floor, especially a spot marked with a Green triangle on the map. The hunt starts again; hide and return to the van.

Step 4: Place the Red Shard

Pick up the Red Shard from the van and place it inside room 28 on the first floor. It is marked as a Red square on the map. Survive the hunt and return to the van.

Step 5: Use the key in Chapel

Inside the van, a key will spawn to finish this quest. You must reach room 47 and insert it into the hole on the right pillar of the elevator.

As the final cut scene ends, you'll win the definitive Key.

FAQs for Blair in the Roblox Halloween Spotlight event

What happens when the ghost starts hunting in Blair?

When a hunt begins, lights will flicker and doors may close. You must quickly find a hiding spot and turn off your equipment to avoid being detected.

What’s the best gear to bring for the event quests in Blair?

You’ll need a flashlight, a sacred item, a lighter, and a camera. These essentials help you see in the dark, survive hunts, and gather necessary clues.

How long will the Blair Spotlight quests be available?

The Blair quests are part of the Roblox Halloween Spotlight event, which runs from October 23 to November 3, 2025.

