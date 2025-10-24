Roblox Halloween Spotlight Untitled Tag Game guide

Untitled Tag Game is an adrenaline-pumping experience that combines parkour, stealth, and action. All three aspects are best witnessed in the event challenges introduced by the Roblox Halloween Spotlight. These challenges task players with reaching two Conduits, all the while completing lengthy obby courses and skillfully avoiding or tagging guards.

Finishing the Halloween Spotlight missions rewards players with a Rune and a Key. This guide features an overview and essential tips for completing the challenges in Untitled Tag Game.

How to start Halloween Spotlight quests in Untitled Tag Game

The Halloween Spotlight quests (Image via Roblox)

The Halloween Spotlight has introduced a separate world in Untitled Tag Game. You can enter it and begin the event challenges by following these steps:

Open Untitled Tag Game on Roblox.

Press the U key on PC or the Halloween Spotlight icon on the left side of the screen.

A new window will open on the screen. Click "accept" to teleport to the event world.

Wait for the game to finish loading.

Complete the tutorial to begin the event challenges.

In the tutorial, you'll be required to vault, climb a wall, and perform a swing from a bar. Once they are completed, a cutscene will follow, after which you'll be teleported to the first challenge.

A total of 30 games are a part of the Halloween Spotlight. You can learn more about them and their event missions in this guide.

How to get the Rune in Untitled Tag Game

Reach the first Conduit (Image via Roblox)

The Rune is rewarded to those players who reach the first Conduit in the event world. Throughout this challenge, you'll be required to stay out of the sight of guards, find pathways, and perform tough jumps. The jumps need to be executed perfectly, or else you will fall and have to restart from the last checkpoint.

Besides vaults, wall climbs, and bar swings, hone your stealth. The event map will be teeming with patrolling guards. It is possible to avoid them throughout a run, but it's better to tag/choke out some of the patrollers to eliminate the threats entirely.

Here are some tips for avoiding guards and reaching the first Conduit in Untitled Tag Game:

Memorize the movement patterns of the guards and pick them off one by one.

A takedown/tag takes five seconds. Plan the attacks when you're sure that no guard will catch you in the act.

If a "?" icon appears on top of a guard, it means he is suspicious. Do not be anywhere close to the guard's line of sight during this time.

A question mark means the guard is suspicious (Image via Roblox)

A badge and a Rune are rewarded when you reach the first Conduit. You can then move on to the second Conduit or quit the experience.

How to get the Key in Untitled Tag Game

The Second Conduit (Image via Roblox)

The Key is a reward for reaching the second Conduit. This Conduit is unlocked after you complete the first, so it is mandatory to get the Rune before the Key.

The parkour associated with the Halloween Spotlight Key is tough. You are tasked with reaching the top of the tower while performing a series of insane jumps and vaults. Speed is key in this mission, given that some poles and platforms are at quite long distances.

There are two sections to this challenge. The first ends when you interact with a desk. The second throws in the middle of a room teeming with guards. Not only do you have to avoid most of them, but also have to find the correct way.

The end of the second challenge (Image via Roblox)

Bypassing all the guards and reaching the finish triggers a cutscene, which shows your avatar getting a key as a reward.

FAQs on Halloween Spotlight and Untitled Tag Game

When will the Halloween Spotlight end?

This event will end on November 3, 2025.

How do I perform a tag on a guard?

To perform a tag, sneak behind a guard and hit the left mouse button.

How do I perform vaults?

Jump towards a pole and grab it. Use the movement keys to swing and then press jump to perform a vault.

