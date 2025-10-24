Roblox Halloween Spotlight Weird Gun Game guide

Weird Gun Game is featured in Halloween Spotlight, the platform-wide Roblox event, where you can complete tasks to get a Rune and a Key. This event will last until November 3, 2025, and you can use Runes and Keys earned from different games to unlock UGCs in the Halloween Spotlight experience.

To get the Rune and Key in Weird Gun Game, you must score Zombie kills, then survive a total of 20 Zombie waves. This makes it a somewhat challenging title to get the event-exclusive items from, as it does require some knowledge of gun-building.

How to get the Rune in Weird Gun Game

Halloween Spotlight objectives (Image via Roblox)

To get started with your Halloween Spotlight objectives, you can hit the Halloween Event icon at the top of the screen while in the gun-building menu. This will switch you to the Halloween-exclusive server, where you can check out the tasks at hand and work your way to getting them done.

For the Rune, you are required to kill 75 Zombies in total. Your progress is saved in case of an unfortunate death, so feel free to take your time. Of course, this is made much easier if you have a few decent parts unlocked to help you build a good gun for the event.

Upon finishing the objective, the mission to get the Key will be unlocked, and you will receive the Halloween Spotlight - Rune Tier badge as a reward.

How to get the Key in Weird Gun Game

Fighting off the Zombie horde in the Halloween Event (Image via Roblox)

The task required to get the Key is simple in theory: survive 20 waves. In practice, this can be quite challenging, as the Zombies can quickly overwhelm you if you’re not careful. While a good gun will help you to a degree, good teammates will make this objective significantly easier.

Join your friends in trying to survive all 20 waves, and try to protect each other from the undead horde. If you remain vigilant and land your shots consistently, this task will be accomplished in no time.

For completing this mission, you will receive the Halloween Spotlight - Key Tier badge as a reward.

FAQs on Halloween Spotlight and Weird Gun Game

How do I get the Rune in Weird Gun Game?

You can get the Rune by killing 75 Zombies in total.

How do I get the Key in Weird Gun Game?

You can get the Key by surviving a total of 20 waves after unlocking the Rune.

When will Halloween Spotlight end?

Halloween Spotlight will sunset on November 3, 2025.

