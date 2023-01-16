Roblox Hatman Simulator codes for January 2023: Free boosts

Hatman Simulator, created by TGames Roblox Group, puts players in control of a superhero who must gather hats in order to acquire energy. Once they have an adequate amount of energy, they can use it to perform squats and build their strength.

The goal of the game is to collect as many hats as possible and upgrade your character by unlocking skill upgrades for permanent boosts. As players progress in the game, they also gain access to amazing pets that provide them with energy multipliers.

The game features an interesting art style reminiscent of a comic book. The visuals are vibrant and colorful, and the characters are quite detailed. Moreover, the music is catchy and adds to the title's charm.

The goal of every Roblox Hatman Simulator player is to be the strongest in the lobby, and the key to doing that is to wear nicer hats and gather as much energy as possible.

Moreover, players must work out in the game to gain strength to achieve greater power. Users will be able to unlock more hats to help them become the greatest in the field with the help of game codes.

Here are the brand new Hatman Simulator codes for unrestricted rewards to get one going.

New Roblox Hatman Simulator codes to get free boosts in January 2023

As of January 2023, the following Roblox Hatman Simulator codes are still active and will provide users with free boosts and energy. They are urged to use these as soon as possible because they may expire without warning.

List of active codes in Hatman Simulator:

Freeboosts - Use this code to obtain 10 minutes of all boosts

- Use this code to obtain 10 minutes of all boosts DOUBLE - Use this code to obtain 10 minutes of all boosts

- Use this code to obtain 10 minutes of all boosts 1KLIKES - Use this code to obtain 1000 Energy

List of inactive codes in Hatman Simulator

Much to the joy of Robloxians, Hatman Simulator currently does not have any inactive codes. Users should redeem the working ones before they expire.

How to redeem all the active codes in Roblox Hatman Simulator

Players may easily redeem the codes by following the simple steps enlisted below:

Select the Twitter icon located on the left side of the screen. A new window will open with a text box where you may enter each functional code. Click Confirm to get your free gift. Enjoy your reward.

When using the code, an error message may occasionally appear, and its cause could be a server error. By restarting the game and performing the same steps again, users may quickly resolve the issue as it'll move them to a different server where the redemption process may go through in one go.

A particular code is no longer operational if the error message keeps popping up.

