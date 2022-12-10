Roblox Hero and Villain Battlegrounds codes (December 2022): Free Coins

The Roblox platform is no stranger to comic book-based titles. This includes Hero and Villain Battlegrounds, a game inspired by a variety of notable comic franchises.
Gamers who decide to try out this offering will get to become superheroes or villains. They can also choose unique movesets and spells for their characters. The title also features a significant number of characters from the Marvel and DC Universes.
Hero and Villain Battlegrounds' gameplay relies on lethal PvPs and boss fights. Players must earn Coins (in-game currency) by winning duels. Subsequently, can use their in-game money to unlock new characters and enhance their inventory.
Players starting out in this game might have a hard time as they will lack strong heroes/villains and money. This is when they should redeem the codes provided by the developers. These offerings help get Coins and are quite easy to redeem. Interested gamers can check the next section to find the code currently active.
Active code in Roblox Hero and Villain Battlegrounds
Unfortunately, there is only one active Roblox code for this game at the moment. Players can expect new ones in the forthcoming patch update.
- 45klikes - Redeem this code for 100 Coins (New)
Users are advised to redeem this code with haste, as it will expire very soon.
Inactive codes in Roblox Hero and Villain Battlegrounds
Unfortunately, the inactive list is filled with expired codes for Roblox Hero and Villain Battlegrounds.
- 44klikes - This code used to offer 100 Coins
- 43klikes - This code used to offer 100 Coins
- 42klikes - This code used to offer 100 Coins
- 41klikes - This code used to offer 100 Coins
- 40klikes - This code used to offer 100 Coins
- 39klikes - This code used to offer 100 Coins
- 37klikes - This code used to offer 100 Coins
- 36klikes - This code used to offer 100 Coins
- 33klikes - This code used to offer 100 Coins
- 29klikes - This code used to offer 100 Coins
- 28klikes - This code used to offer 100 Coins
- 27klikes - This code used to offer 100 Coins
- 26klikes - This code used to offer 100 Coins
- 25klikes - This code used to offer 100 Coins
- 24klikes - This code used to offer100 Coins
- 23klikes - This code used to offer 100 Coins
- 22klikes - This code used to offer 100 Coins
- 21KLIKES - This code used to offer 100 Coins
- 20KLIKES - This code used to offer 100 Coins
- 19KLIKES - This code used to offer 100 Coins
- 18KLIKES - This code used to offer 100 Coins
- 17KLIKES - This code used to offer 100 Coins
- 16KLIKES - This code used to offer 100 Coins
- 15KLIKES - This code used to offer 100 Coins
- 14KLIKES - This code used to offer 100 Coins
- 13KLIKES - This code used to offer 100 Coins
- 12KLIKES - This code used to offer 100 Coins
- 11KLIKES - This code used to offer 100 Coins
- 10KLIKES - This code used to offer 100 Coins
- 9KLIKES - This code used to offer100 Coins
- 8KLIKES - This code used to offer 100 Coins
- 7KLIKES - This code used to offer 100 Coins
- 6KLIKES - This code used to offer 100 Coins
- 5KLIKES - This code used to offer 100 Coins
- 4KLIKES - This code used to offer 100 Coins
- 3KLIKES - This code used to offer 100 Coins
- 2KLIKES - This code used to offer 100 Coins
- 1KLIKES - This code used to offer 100 Coins
How to redeem active codes in Roblox Hero and Villain Battlegrounds
Follow the simple steps outlined below to redeem the active Roblox codes:
- Start the game and log into the game's server.
- Press the small black-and-white settings icon that can be found on the top-left corner of the screen.
- A new UI titled "Settings" will be displayed
- Copy the code from the active list and paste it into the small text box that states "Enter Code..."
- Press the Enter button on your keyboard to redeem the code right away
The redeemed Coins will be added directly to the in-game treasury.