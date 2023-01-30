Roblox Heroes Multiverse codes (February 2023): Free Skins and Coins 

Robloxians can play as their favorite superheroes or villains in the action-packed world of Heroes Multiverse. Individuals are tasked with becoming elite fighters in order to thrive in Roblox Heroes Multiverse.
Players can achieve this by earning a significant amount of Coins (in-game currency). Instead of grinding for money, gamers can simply redeem the promo codes featured in this article and save themselves a world of trouble.
These codes will provide players with free Coins and exclusive skins. Interested readers can scroll down to learn more about the active codes.
Active codes in Roblox Heroes Multiverse
The following are the active Roblox codes one can use to level-up quickly:
- TWIRLGIRLIETWIRLNOW – Players can redeem this code for the Super Girl Outfit (NEW)
- HOWSOLOSURFAVS – Players can redeem this code for free Coins
- YAYSIR – Players can redeem this code for free Coins
- SUPERHEAT – Players can redeem this code for free Coins
- THXGUYS – Players can redeem this code for free Coins
- NEWYEAR – Players can redeem this code for free Coins
- SWEETSANTA – Players can redeem this code for 350,000 Coins
- OKAND – Players can redeem this code for 300,000 Coins
- ABCUTE – Players can redeem this code for 200,000 Coins
- 10MILLION – Players can redeem this code for 100,000 Coins
- HEYSANTA – Players can redeem this code for free Coins
- HOLIDAYVIBES – Players can redeem this code for 100,000 Coins
The codes listed above are case-sensitive, so players are advised to simply copy-paste them for a hassle-free experience. Also, redeem these codes ASAP as they might expire without warning.
Inactive codes in Roblox Heroes Multiverse
The following are the invalid Roblox codes:
- A!B2JCANTSTOPOWHEYFREN! – Free Y2K Raven Skin
- RISEANDSHINE – 200,000 Coins
- KAMSWASHERE – 200,000 Coins
- HEALING – 100,000 Coins
- YOUARECOOL – 100,000 Coins
- AYO – 75,000 Coins
- OOGAA – 100,000 Coins
- THANKSFIVE – 100,000 Coins
- 24HRS – Free Coins
- XMEN – 100,000 Coins
- FOUR – 100,000 Coins
- SPOOK – 100,000 Coins
- 3MIL – Free Rewards
- RIVENWANTSMUSAOMG2 – Free Rewards
- Shematics – 100,000 Coins
- REKT – Free Coins or Rewards
- KAMSANDTHEZISAYHI – Free Coins or Rewards
- PEEKABOO2 – 100,000 Coins
- THANKYOUSIR – Free Coins
- KAMSIFIED_2 – 75,000 COINS
- WONKWINK – 100,000 COINS
- KAMSIFIED – 75,000 COINS
- WITCHSKIN – Free Skin
- NOTOHATERS – 50,000 Coins
- BACKERINO – 50,000 Coins
- JANEFOSTER – Jane Foster skin for Thor
- SUMMERCODE – 100,000 Coins
- CELEBRATION – 100,000 Coins
- KAMSIFIED – 50,000 Coins
- THANKSHERO – Free Coins
- VICTORY – 100,000 Coins
- JUNETEENTH – 25,000 Coins
- DADHEROESDAY – 25,000 Coins
- NOLONGERSECRET – 15,000 Coins
- WORLDCODE – Free Coins
- KLARION – 10,000 Coins
- HEROESFAMILY – Free Coins
- RAINBOW – Free Coins
- DATAVIBES – 60,000 Coins
- KAMS – Free Coins
- LIGHTNINGTODAYJANE – Jane Foster Skin
- RAVENISOUT – 15,000 Coins
- HAPPYEID – 15,000 Coins
- YAYCOINS – 20,000 Coins
- 1MHEROVISITS – Free Coins
- RANDOMCOINS – Free Coins
- SYNISCOOL – Free Coins
- HAPPYEASTER – 20,000 Coins
- HOMEWORLD – 20,000 Coins
- HEROESONLINE – Free Coins
- 100KCOINS – Free Coins
- HEROESONLINEWORLD – Free Coins
- VOICECODE – Free Coins
- SAYHELLO – Free Coins
- MAINTENANCEWORK – Free Coins
- 6KCOINS – Free Coins
- RELAUNCH – 10,000 Coins
- 3KCOINS – 10,000 Coins
- 2KCOINS – 10,000 Coins
- 1KCOINS – 10,000 Coins
- COINSTODAY – 10,000 Coins
- MAINTENANCE – 6,000 Coins
- 17KLIKES – 12,000 Coins
- STORMXBLACKPANTHER – 10,000 Coins
- 15KLIKES – 12,000 Coins
- 5MILLION – 12,000 Coins
- 13KLIKES – 12,000 Coins
- 6MILLION – Coins
- 11KLIKES – 10,000 Coins
- 10KLIKES – 10,000 Coins
- SUPERGIRL – 10,000 Coins
- 9KLIKES – 10,000 Coins
- 8KLIKES – 15,000 Coins
- 1KPLAYERS – 10,000 Coins
- NEWYEARS – 10,000 Coins
How to redeem the codes in Roblox Heroes Multiverse?
Follow the simple steps outlined below to activate the Roblox Heroes Multiverse codes:
- Launch the game.
- Press the gift logo icon situated on the bottom left-hand side of the screen.
- A new code redemption box will pop up.
- Copy the required code from the active list above and paste it into the text box.
- Select the green tick icon to redeem the code.
- Enjoy your reward!
Players can find the redeemed skins in their in-game inventory. The claimed coins will be added to their treasuries.