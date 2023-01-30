Roblox Heroes Multiverse codes (February 2023): Free Skins and Coins 

Robloxians can play as their favorite superheroes or villains in the action-packed world of Heroes Multiverse. Individuals are tasked with becoming elite fighters in order to thrive in Roblox Heroes Multiverse.

Players can achieve this by earning a significant amount of Coins (in-game currency). Instead of grinding for money, gamers can simply redeem the promo codes featured in this article and save themselves a world of trouble.

These codes will provide players with free Coins and exclusive skins. Interested readers can scroll down to learn more about the active codes.

Active codes in Roblox Heroes Multiverse

The following are the active Roblox codes one can use to level-up quickly:

TWIRLGIRLIETWIRLNOW – Players can redeem this code for the Super Girl Outfit (NEW)

– Players can redeem this code for the Super Girl Outfit (NEW) HOWSOLOSURFAVS – Players can redeem this code for free Coins

– Players can redeem this code for free Coins YAYSIR – Players can redeem this code for free Coins

– Players can redeem this code for free Coins SUPERHEAT – Players can redeem this code for free Coins

– Players can redeem this code for free Coins THXGUYS – Players can redeem this code for free Coins

– Players can redeem this code for free Coins NEWYEAR – Players can redeem this code for free Coins

– Players can redeem this code for free Coins SWEETSANTA – Players can redeem this code for 350,000 Coins

– Players can redeem this code for 350,000 Coins OKAND – Players can redeem this code for 300,000 Coins

– Players can redeem this code for 300,000 Coins ABCUTE – Players can redeem this code for 200,000 Coins

– Players can redeem this code for 200,000 Coins 10MILLION – Players can redeem this code for 100,000 Coins

– Players can redeem this code for 100,000 Coins HEYSANTA – Players can redeem this code for free Coins

– Players can redeem this code for free Coins HOLIDAYVIBES – Players can redeem this code for 100,000 Coins

The codes listed above are case-sensitive, so players are advised to simply copy-paste them for a hassle-free experience. Also, redeem these codes ASAP as they might expire without warning.

Inactive codes in Roblox Heroes Multiverse

The following are the invalid Roblox codes:

A!B2JCANTSTOPOWHEYFREN! – Free Y2K Raven Skin

– Free Y2K Raven Skin RISEANDSHINE – 200,000 Coins

– 200,000 Coins KAMSWASHERE – 200,000 Coins

– 200,000 Coins HEALING – 100,000 Coins

– 100,000 Coins YOUARECOOL – 100,000 Coins

– 100,000 Coins AYO – 75,000 Coins

– 75,000 Coins OOGAA – 100,000 Coins

– 100,000 Coins THANKSFIVE – 100,000 Coins

– 100,000 Coins 24HRS – Free Coins

– Free Coins XMEN – 100,000 Coins

– 100,000 Coins FOUR – 100,000 Coins

– 100,000 Coins SPOOK – 100,000 Coins

– 100,000 Coins 3MIL – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards RIVENWANTSMUSAOMG2 – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards Shematics – 100,000 Coins

– 100,000 Coins REKT – Free Coins or Rewards

– Free Coins or Rewards KAMSANDTHEZISAYHI – Free Coins or Rewards

– Free Coins or Rewards PEEKABOO2 – 100,000 Coins

– 100,000 Coins THANKYOUSIR – Free Coins

– Free Coins KAMSIFIED_2 – 75,000 COINS

– 75,000 COINS WONKWINK – 100,000 COINS

– 100,000 COINS KAMSIFIED – 75,000 COINS

– 75,000 COINS WITCHSKIN – Free Skin

– Free Skin NOTOHATERS – 50,000 Coins

– 50,000 Coins BACKERINO – 50,000 Coins

– 50,000 Coins JANEFOSTER – Jane Foster skin for Thor

– Jane Foster skin for Thor SUMMERCODE – 100,000 Coins

– 100,000 Coins CELEBRATION – 100,000 Coins

– 100,000 Coins KAMSIFIED – 50,000 Coins

– 50,000 Coins THANKSHERO – Free Coins

– Free Coins VICTORY – 100,000 Coins

– 100,000 Coins JUNETEENTH – 25,000 Coins

– 25,000 Coins DADHEROESDAY – 25,000 Coins

– 25,000 Coins NOLONGERSECRET – 15,000 Coins

– 15,000 Coins WORLDCODE – Free Coins

– Free Coins KLARION – 10,000 Coins

– 10,000 Coins HEROESFAMILY – Free Coins

– Free Coins RAINBOW – Free Coins

– Free Coins DATAVIBES – 60,000 Coins

– 60,000 Coins KAMS – Free Coins

– Free Coins LIGHTNINGTODAYJANE – Jane Foster Skin

– Jane Foster Skin RAVENISOUT – 15,000 Coins

– 15,000 Coins HAPPYEID – 15,000 Coins

– 15,000 Coins YAYCOINS – 20,000 Coins

– 20,000 Coins 1MHEROVISITS – Free Coins

– Free Coins RANDOMCOINS – Free Coins

– Free Coins SYNISCOOL – Free Coins

– Free Coins HAPPYEASTER – 20,000 Coins

– 20,000 Coins HOMEWORLD – 20,000 Coins

– 20,000 Coins HEROESONLINE – Free Coins

– Free Coins 100KCOINS – Free Coins

– Free Coins HEROESONLINEWORLD – Free Coins

– Free Coins VOICECODE – Free Coins

– Free Coins SAYHELLO – Free Coins

– Free Coins MAINTENANCEWORK – Free Coins

– Free Coins 6KCOINS – Free Coins

– Free Coins RELAUNCH – 10,000 Coins

– 10,000 Coins 3KCOINS – 10,000 Coins

– 10,000 Coins 2KCOINS – 10,000 Coins

– 10,000 Coins 1KCOINS – 10,000 Coins

– 10,000 Coins COINSTODAY – 10,000 Coins

– 10,000 Coins MAINTENANCE – 6,000 Coins

– 6,000 Coins 17KLIKES – 12,000 Coins

– 12,000 Coins STORMXBLACKPANTHER – 10,000 Coins

– 10,000 Coins 15KLIKES – 12,000 Coins

– 12,000 Coins 5MILLION – 12,000 Coins

– 12,000 Coins 13KLIKES – 12,000 Coins

– 12,000 Coins 6MILLION – Coins

– Coins 11KLIKES – 10,000 Coins

– 10,000 Coins 10KLIKES – 10,000 Coins

– 10,000 Coins SUPERGIRL – 10,000 Coins

– 10,000 Coins 9KLIKES – 10,000 Coins

– 10,000 Coins 8KLIKES – 15,000 Coins

– 15,000 Coins 1KPLAYERS – 10,000 Coins

– 10,000 Coins NEWYEARS – 10,000 Coins

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Heroes Multiverse?

Follow the simple steps outlined below to activate the Roblox Heroes Multiverse codes:

Launch the game.

Press the gift logo icon situated on the bottom left-hand side of the screen.

A new code redemption box will pop up.

Copy the required code from the active list above and paste it into the text box.

Select the green tick icon to redeem the code.

Enjoy your reward!

Players can find the redeemed skins in their in-game inventory. The claimed coins will be added to their treasuries.

