Roblox Holy War III codes in November 2022: Free XP, Spins, and more 

Roblox Holy War III is an underrated gem among the plethora of anime-themed titles on the gaming platform. Roblox Holy War III is based on the famous Seven Deadly Sins anime franchise.

Players have to become supreme fighters on the server by defeating the strongest enemies roaming the map. To achieve this massive feat, one must increase their magic power and purchase the finest weaponry and armor.

This is when they must consider redeeming the codes listed in this article. These codes offer players special armor, treasure, and XP that can help them become the best warriors on the server.

Valid and invalid codes of Roblox Holy War III

Active codes

1BIGLOAD – Redeem this code for Race Spins

– Redeem this code for Race Spins 2BIGLOAD – Redeem this code for Magic Spins

– Redeem this code for Magic Spins 3EXPGANG – Redeem this code for 10 million XP

– Redeem this code for 10 million XP FREEDEMARCUS – Redeem this code for Sacred Treasure

– Redeem this code for Sacred Treasure FREECOUSINS – Redeem this code for Armor

Users are advised to redeem valid Roblox Holy War III codes with haste as they will expire soon.

Inactive codes

A large number of old active Roblox Holy War III codes have gone invalid.

HYBRIDDEMON – Redeem for 20 Race Spins

Redeem for 20 Race Spins STOPASKING – Redeem for 20 Magic Spins

Redeem for 20 Magic Spins YOUWANTEXP – Redeem for 5mil EXP

Redeem for 5mil EXP YOUWANTRACE – Redeem for 100 Race Spins

Redeem for 100 Race Spins YOUWANTMAGIC – Redeem for 100 Magic Spins

Redeem for 100 Magic Spins YOUWANTGOLD – Redeem for Gold

Redeem for Gold STATRESET10 – Redeem code for a Stat Reset

– Redeem code for a Stat Reset STATRESET9 – Redeem code for a Stat Reset

– Redeem code for a Stat Reset STATRESET8 – Redeem code for a Stat Reset

– Redeem code for a Stat Reset STATRESET7 – Redeem code for a Stat Reset

– Redeem code for a Stat Reset STATRESET6 – Redeem code for a Stat Reset

– Redeem code for a Stat Reset STATRESET5 – Redeem code for a Stat Reset

– Redeem code for a Stat Reset STATRESET4 – Redeem code for a Stat Reset

– Redeem code for a Stat Reset STATRESET3 – Redeem code for a Stat Reset

– Redeem code for a Stat Reset STATRESET1 – Redeem code for a Stat Reset

– Redeem code for a Stat Reset STATRESET – Redeem code for a Stat Reset

– Redeem code for a Stat Reset STORYSTREAM – Redeem code for a reward

– Redeem code for a reward ESTEBAN – Redeem code for a reward

– Redeem code for a reward APHIREXSTUDIO – Redeem code for a reward

– Redeem code for a reward OMAEWA – Redeem code for a reward

– Redeem code for a reward CLOUDBANG – Redeem code for a reward

– Redeem code for a reward CRISMAGIC – Redeem code for a reward

– Redeem code for a reward CRISRACE – Redeem code for a reward

– Redeem code for a reward TAKEIT – Redeem code for free Race Spins

– Redeem code for free Race Spins FENIWORLD – Redeem code for a Feni Katana

– Redeem code for a Feni Katana RACECODEBUGGY – Redeem code for a reward

– Redeem code for a reward MAGICCODEBUGGY – Redeem code for a reward

– Redeem code for a reward EXPCODEBUGGY – Redeem code for a reward

– Redeem code for a reward LATEGOLD – Redeem code for 50,000 Gold

– Redeem code for 50,000 Gold BUGBUGEXP – Redeem code for a reward

– Redeem code for a reward SAITAMAROX – Redeem code for free Magic Spins

– Redeem code for free Magic Spins WERSORRYROBLOXSUX – Redeem code for 100,000 XP

– Redeem code for 100,000 XP 2MILBOISRACE – Redeem code for some free spins

– Redeem code for some free spins 2MILBOISEXP – Redeem code for some free spins

– Redeem code for some free spins WESORRY4BUG – Redeem code for some free spins

– Redeem code for some free spins SKILLMAGIC – Redeem code for Magic Spins

– Redeem code for Magic Spins SKILLRACE – Redeem code for Race Spins

– Redeem code for Race Spins LATENIGHTRACE – Redeem code for Race Spins

– Redeem code for Race Spins LATENIGHTMAGIC – Redeem code for Magic Spins

– Redeem code for Magic Spins MAGICAWAY – Redeem code for Magic Spins

– Redeem code for Magic Spins RACEAWAY – Redeem code for Race Spins

– Redeem code for Race Spins HERENOWSHOO – Redeem code for some free spins

– Redeem code for some free spins EXPFIXED – Redeem code for some free spins

– Redeem code for some free spins FORYOURTROUBLES – Redeem code for some free spins

– Redeem code for some free spins HELBRAMBBY – Redeem code for some free spins

– Redeem code for some free spins CATASTROPHE – Redeem code for some free spins

– Redeem code for some free spins SPLASHITBOI – Redeem code for Magic Spins

– Redeem code for Magic Spins CODESWIPED – Redeem code for Magic Spins

– Redeem code for Magic Spins DEMONMAGIC – Redeem code for Magic Spins

– Redeem code for Magic Spins DEMONRACE – Redeem code for Race Spins

– Redeem code for Race Spins ESCANOR – Redeem code for Magic Spins

– Redeem code for Magic Spins SINOFMAINE – Redeem code for 5,000 Experience

– Redeem code for 5,000 Experience K4RM4 – Redeem code for 15,000 Gold

– Redeem code for 15,000 Gold HAVESOMELVLS – Redeem code for 8,000 Experience

– Redeem code for 8,000 Experience SOMEMAGIC – Redeem code for Magic Spins

– Redeem code for Magic Spins SOMERACE – Redeem code for Race Spins

– Redeem code for Race Spins FAIRYKINGYUH – Redeem code for Magic Spins

– Redeem code for Magic Spins MIRACLEMAFIA – Redeem code for 5 Magic Spins

– Redeem code for 5 Magic Spins SUB2SWEENALPHI – Redeem code for 10 Race Spins

– Redeem code for 10 Race Spins GODMAGIC – Redeem code for Magic Spins

– Redeem code for Magic Spins GODRACE – Redeem code for Race Spins

– Redeem code for Race Spins SPINFIX – Redeem code for 3 Race Spins

– Redeem code for 3 Race Spins BETARELEASE – Redeem code for 5 Race Spins

– Redeem code for 5 Race Spins TELLMEAGAIN – Redeem code for a Beta Sword

– Redeem code for a Beta Sword MAGICSPIN – Redeem code for 1 Magic Spin

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Holy War III?

Follow the steps listed below to redeem Roblox Holy War III codes:

Start the Roblox title but don't enter the server

Select the customize menu found on the right-hand side of the screen

A new character customization interface will pop up

Press the option titled "Codes" right under your character

Copy any code from our list and paste it into the text box that says "CODES"

Make sure to hit the enter key to redeem the code

Claimed XP will be added to the players' in-game level-up bar. Other redeemed items can be found in their inventories.

