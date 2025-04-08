Roblox Hunters: A beginner's guide

Hunters is one of the latest additions to Roblox's anime-inspired experiences. It is inspired by the popular anime/manga called Solo Leveling. Just like in the anime, you will play the role of a ranked hunter in this game and deal with various enemies. You can do this by participating in the dungeons available on the map.

Based on your current level and gear, you can take out enemies hiding in the dungeons. Sooner or later, you might feel the need to Reawaken to enhance your stats. Not only will this increase your capabilities, but also establish your position as a renowned hunter on the server.

If you are finding it difficult to understand the basics, we are here to help you out. Here's a Hunters beginner's guide that explains how to play this game in detail.

Everything you need to know about Hunters

Upon spawning in this Roblox experience, you will have nothing in your inventory. To obtain stuff like a weapon, armor, and skill, you can click on the blue roll button on the screen. The item you receive will be random as this game follows an RNG system. However, you can roll indefinitely to try and gain a rarer item.

Equip powerful weapons and armor from the inventory (Image via Roblox)

It should be noted that equipping a rare weapon and armor greatly increases your potential. While it increases your level, you will also become stronger to take out the threats that obstruct your path. To equip your desired gear, you can click on the bag icon (inventory) on the left side of the screen.

The inventory gives you the option to sort things out by giving filters for weapons, armor, skills, and items. As per your liking, you can click on a filter to easily select your desired equipment. Remember, a rarer weapon boosts your damage output and an armor boosts your defense. Apart from this, you can equip skills to use special abilities with weapons in the Hunters.

Using a skill will require a weapon like a great sword, dagger, etc. You can click on a skill to know which weapon it needs and equip it from your inventory to use the skill. Once you think you are strong enough to take down enemies, simply head over to the Quests NPC and complete the task given by them.

Complete quests to earn precious rewards (Image via Roblox)

A quest usually requires you to complete dungeons by beating the enemies and boss it hides. Sometimes, a quest requires you to roll and rank up to a certain level. In exchange for completing it, you will gain rewards like XP, luck boosts, and crafting materials. A general thing to remember is that while entering a dungeon, you can either create a party or join one.

You will get the option to do both while accessing the "Dungeons" area on the map. If you are creating a dungeon, you will have the privilege to select the difficulty level and the amount of players you need. If someone else is in the area, they can join your party from there.

How does Reawakening work in Hunters?

Reawaken to enhance stats (Image via Roblox)

If you have noticed carefully, there is a star icon on the left side of the screen. By clicking on it, you can reawaken your character and increase its rank from F to E, E to D, and so on. Reawakening has a certain advantage as you gain stat buffs by doing so. For example, you have 1x XP boost, 1x luck boost, and x3 stat points gain upon completing a quest. But as soon as you reawaken, you will get x2 XP boost, x2 luck boost, and x4 stat points gain.

To reawaken your character, you will need to reach a specific level in the Hunters. The level required for reawakening will be displayed in the UI.

FAQs

How do I sprint in Hunters?

You can sprint in this game by pressing the W (forward) button twice.

How do I craft items in Hunters?

You can craft items by collecting the required items through quests, dungeons, etc.

What does reawaken do in Hunters?

Reawakening your character boosts your XP gains, luck, and stat points gain.

