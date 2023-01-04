Roblox Ice Cream Simulator codes (January 2023): Free cones, tokens, and more 

Ice Cream Simulator is a Roblox game that requires players to collect a significant amount of scoops in order to make the largest ice cream on the map.
The developers of the title release promo codes on a regular basis. Players can redeem these codes for free in-game rewards, including cones, tokens, Rebirths, and Scoops.
Active codes in Roblox Ice Cream Simulator
Players can use the following active codes to get free rewards in Roblox Ice Cream Simulator:
Rebirth Codes
- pets: 150 Tokens (Latest)
- spooky: 500 Tokens (Latest)
- coldegg: 25 Super Rebirths
- toxicity: 25 Super Rebirths
- jan1: 20 Super Rebirths
- toybag: 10 Super Rebirths
- letsgo2019: With this code, you will get 10 Super Rebirths
- xmasisover: 5 Super Rebirths
- rainbowpets: 10 Super Rebirths
- iceroad: With this code, you will get 10 Super Rebirths
- fireplace: 5 Super Rebirths
- xmas: With this code, you will get 5 Super Rebirths
- stillsick: 10 Super Rebirths
- bestfans: 2 Super Rebirths
- nolick: With this code, you will get 2 Rebirths
- younoob: with this code, you will get 2 Rebirths
- sorry4: 10 Rebirths
- sorry5: With this code, you will get 10 Super Rebirths
- airship: 2 Super Rebirths
- thankyou: 1 Rebirths
- wowee: 5 Rebirths
- fairy: 2 Rebirths
- newareas: 25 Rebirths
Candy Canes Codes
- surprised: 1500 Candy Canes
- festive2018: 10000 Candy Canes
- newyear: With this code, you will get 10000 Candy Canes
- thanks4playing: With this code, you will get 10000 Candy Canes
- magicsanta: 5000 Candy Canes
- canes666: With this code, you will get 5000 Candy Canes
- flu: 500 Candy Canes
- winterbreak: With this code, you will get 500 Candy Canes
- noschool: 250 Candy Canes
- coldscoop: With this code, you will get 250 Candy Canes
- adjustcandy: 500 Candy Canes
- holidays: With this code, you will get 500 Candy Canes
- aquatheme: 15000 Candy Canes
- coldegg: With this code, you will get 15000 Candy Canes
Tokens Codes
- morecodes: 100,000 tokens
- shadows: 50,000 tokens
- lowprices: 25,000 tokens
- sorry6: 100,000 tokens
- cold: 25,000 Air tokens
- bigair: 5,000 tokens
- brites: 2,000 Air tokens
- coney: 1,000 tokens
- failure: 50,000 tokens
- mushy: 25,000 tokens
- skyhigh: 2,000 Air tokens
- dragons: 1,000 tokens
- fail2: With this code, you will get 1,000 tokens
- moar: With this code, you will get 1,000 tokens
- bigfail: 500 tokens
- fail: 500 tokens
- morecoins: 500 tokens
- scary: With this code, you will get 500 tokens
- spooky: With this code, you will get 500 tokens
- 1mil: 300 tokens
- freepet: With this code, you will get 300 tokens
- russo: 250 tokens
- frozen: 200 tokens
- lag: With this code, you will get 200 tokens
- pets: 150 tokens
- oops: With this code, you will get 150 tokens
- wings: 2,000 Air tokens
- outage2: With this code, you will get 2,000 tokens
- holymoly: 50,000 tokens
Gems Codes
- treasure: 50,000 gems
- ink: 30,000 gems
- bigthanks: 10,000 gems
- booya: 15,000 gems
- expensive: 25,000 gems
- fail3: 10,000 gems
- cloudy: 3,000 gems
- outage: 500 gems
- hats: With this code, you will get 500 gems
- hats2: With this code, you will get 500 gems
- gemz: 250 gems
- moregems: With this code, you will get 250 gems
- halloween: 25 gems
- spoopy: With this code, you will get 25 gems
- gacha: 25,000 gems
Coins Codes
- easy: 50,000 coins
- gravy 500 coins
- sorry: With this code, you will get 500 coins
- cool: 100 coins
- sweet: With this code, you will get 100 coins
Scoops Codes
- 1ize: 500 Scoops
- boost: With this code, you will get 500 Scoops
Inactive codes in Roblox Ice Cream Simulator
There are no expired codes in Roblox Ice Cream Simulator right now. Players can expect new codes in forthcoming updates and special events.
Steps to redeem codes in Roblox Ice Cream Simulator
Follow the steps outlined below to redeem Roblox Ice Cream Simulator codes within a few minutes:
- Start Roblox Ice Cream Simulator and get into the server.
- Click the blue-themed Twitter logo icon on the screen's left-hand side.
- A new blue code box will be displayed.
- Copy a code from the list above. Make sure it is active. Paste it into the "Enter Code Here" text box.
- Make sure to hit the green "Redeem" button to activate the code instantly.
You can find your newly obtained rewards in your in-game inventory.