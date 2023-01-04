Roblox Ice Cream Simulator codes (January 2023): Free cones, tokens, and more 

Ice Cream Simulator is a Roblox game that requires players to collect a significant amount of scoops in order to make the largest ice cream on the map.

The developers of the title release promo codes on a regular basis. Players can redeem these codes for free in-game rewards, including cones, tokens, Rebirths, and Scoops.

Active codes in Roblox Ice Cream Simulator

Players can use the following active codes to get free rewards in Roblox Ice Cream Simulator:

Rebirth Codes

pets : 150 Tokens (Latest)

: 150 Tokens (Latest) spooky : 500 Tokens (Latest)

: 500 Tokens (Latest) coldegg: 25 Super Rebirths

25 Super Rebirths toxicity : 25 Super Rebirths

: 25 Super Rebirths jan1 : 20 Super Rebirths

: 20 Super Rebirths toybag : 10 Super Rebirths

: 10 Super Rebirths letsgo2019 : With this code, you will get 10 Super Rebirths

: With this code, you will get 10 Super Rebirths xmasisover : 5 Super Rebirths

: 5 Super Rebirths rainbowpets : 10 Super Rebirths

: 10 Super Rebirths iceroad : With this code, you will get 10 Super Rebirths

: With this code, you will get 10 Super Rebirths fireplace : 5 Super Rebirths

: 5 Super Rebirths xmas : With this code, you will get 5 Super Rebirths

: With this code, you will get 5 Super Rebirths stillsick : 10 Super Rebirths

: 10 Super Rebirths bestfans : 2 Super Rebirths

: 2 Super Rebirths nolick : With this code, you will get 2 Rebirths

: With this code, you will get 2 Rebirths younoob : with this code, you will get 2 Rebirths

: with this code, you will get 2 Rebirths sorry4 : 10 Rebirths

: 10 Rebirths sorry5 : With this code, you will get 10 Super Rebirths

: With this code, you will get 10 Super Rebirths airship : 2 Super Rebirths

: 2 Super Rebirths thankyou : 1 Rebirths

: 1 Rebirths wowee : 5 Rebirths

: 5 Rebirths fairy : 2 Rebirths

: 2 Rebirths newareas: 25 Rebirths

Candy Canes Codes

surprised : 1500 Candy Canes

: 1500 Candy Canes festive2018 : 10000 Candy Canes

: 10000 Candy Canes newyear : With this code, you will get 10000 Candy Canes

: With this code, you will get 10000 Candy Canes thanks4playing : With this code, you will get 10000 Candy Canes

: With this code, you will get 10000 Candy Canes magicsanta : 5000 Candy Canes

: 5000 Candy Canes canes666 : With this code, you will get 5000 Candy Canes

: With this code, you will get 5000 Candy Canes flu : 500 Candy Canes

: 500 Candy Canes winterbreak : With this code, you will get 500 Candy Canes

: With this code, you will get 500 Candy Canes noschool : 250 Candy Canes

: 250 Candy Canes coldscoop : With this code, you will get 250 Candy Canes

: With this code, you will get 250 Candy Canes adjustcandy : 500 Candy Canes

: 500 Candy Canes holidays : With this code, you will get 500 Candy Canes

: With this code, you will get 500 Candy Canes aquatheme : 15000 Candy Canes

: 15000 Candy Canes coldegg: With this code, you will get 15000 Candy Canes

Tokens Codes

morecodes : 100,000 tokens

: 100,000 tokens shadows : 50,000 tokens

: 50,000 tokens lowprices : 25,000 tokens

: 25,000 tokens sorry6 : 100,000 tokens

: 100,000 tokens cold : 25,000 Air tokens

: 25,000 Air tokens bigair : 5,000 tokens

: 5,000 tokens brites : 2,000 Air tokens

: 2,000 Air tokens coney : 1,000 tokens

: 1,000 tokens failure : 50,000 tokens

: 50,000 tokens mushy : 25,000 tokens

: 25,000 tokens skyhigh : 2,000 Air tokens

: 2,000 Air tokens dragons : 1,000 tokens

: 1,000 tokens fail2 : With this code, you will get 1,000 tokens

: With this code, you will get 1,000 tokens moar : With this code, you will get 1,000 tokens

: With this code, you will get 1,000 tokens bigfail : 500 tokens

: 500 tokens fail : 500 tokens

: 500 tokens morecoins : 500 tokens

: 500 tokens scary : With this code, you will get 500 tokens

: With this code, you will get 500 tokens spooky : With this code, you will get 500 tokens

: With this code, you will get 500 tokens 1mil : 300 tokens

: 300 tokens freepet : With this code, you will get 300 tokens

: With this code, you will get 300 tokens russo : 250 tokens

: 250 tokens frozen : 200 tokens

: 200 tokens lag : With this code, you will get 200 tokens

: With this code, you will get 200 tokens pets : 150 tokens

: 150 tokens oops : With this code, you will get 150 tokens

: With this code, you will get 150 tokens wings : 2,000 Air tokens

: 2,000 Air tokens outage2 : With this code, you will get 2,000 tokens

: With this code, you will get 2,000 tokens holymoly: 50,000 tokens

Gems Codes

treasure : 50,000 gems

: 50,000 gems ink : 30,000 gems

: 30,000 gems bigthanks : 10,000 gems

: 10,000 gems booya : 15,000 gems

: 15,000 gems expensive : 25,000 gems

: 25,000 gems fail3 : 10,000 gems

: 10,000 gems cloudy : 3,000 gems

: 3,000 gems outage : 500 gems

: 500 gems hats : With this code, you will get 500 gems

: With this code, you will get 500 gems hats2 : With this code, you will get 500 gems

: With this code, you will get 500 gems gemz : 250 gems

: 250 gems moregems : With this code, you will get 250 gems

: With this code, you will get 250 gems halloween : 25 gems

: 25 gems spoopy : With this code, you will get 25 gems

: With this code, you will get 25 gems gacha: 25,000 gems

Coins Codes

easy : 50,000 coins

: 50,000 coins gravy 500 coins

500 coins sorry : With this code, you will get 500 coins

: With this code, you will get 500 coins cool : 100 coins

: 100 coins sweet: With this code, you will get 100 coins

Scoops Codes

1ize : 500 Scoops

: 500 Scoops boost: With this code, you will get 500 Scoops

Inactive codes in Roblox Ice Cream Simulator

There are no expired codes in Roblox Ice Cream Simulator right now. Players can expect new codes in forthcoming updates and special events.

Steps to redeem codes in Roblox Ice Cream Simulator

Follow the steps outlined below to redeem Roblox Ice Cream Simulator codes within a few minutes:

Start Roblox Ice Cream Simulator and get into the server.

Click the blue-themed Twitter logo icon on the screen's left-hand side.

A new blue code box will be displayed.

Copy a code from the list above. Make sure it is active. Paste it into the "Enter Code Here" text box.

Make sure to hit the green "Redeem" button to activate the code instantly.

You can find your newly obtained rewards in your in-game inventory.

