Roblox Idiotic Investing codes for December 2022: Free coins and icons

Idiotic Investing is a popular Roblox game, developed by Mewious in April 2021. Since then, it has garnered almost 4.8 million visitors. The best part of this game is that it is suitable for all age groups.

Players just draw art on two pieces of paper and then submit them for auction. The bidding part is a little tricky since someone needs to bid carefully for that artwork. Once the auction is complete, the true value of that particular piece will be revealed. Idiotic Investing is quite simple yet addictive.

Certain codes in Roblox Idiotic Investing can be redeemed for coins and other freebies.

Get free coins and icons using these Roblox Idiotic Investing codes in December 2022

Active codes in Idiotic Investing

There is a chance that developers may give out fresh codes as gifts in the coming year. Here's a glance at all the working, fresh Idiotic Investing codes currently available for the game:

SPOOKYMONTH - Redeem this code and get 5,000 Coins

- Redeem this code and get 5,000 Coins FanBoy - Redeem this code and get Fanboy Icon

- Redeem this code and get Fanboy Icon GiveMeMoneyPls - Redeem this code and get 1,200 Coins

- Redeem this code and get 1,200 Coins GelPlays - Redeem this code and get 600 Coins

- Redeem this code and get 600 Coins Ayron - Redeem this code and get 600 Coins

Inactive codes in Idiotic Investing

These Roblox Idiotic Investing codes no longer work as they’ve already expired. The developers never mentioned the rewards associated with these codes, hence, the users are not going to miss out on much:

1YEARWOO

100FOLLOWERS !

! Released!

How to redeem Idiotic investing codes in Roblox

Redeeming the codes in Roblox Idiotic Investing is quite easy. Players can follow the below-mentioned rules to complete the process flawlessly:

Launch Roblox Idiotic Investing on your device.

Press the Codes button on the main menu.

Copy-paste the required working code from the list in the Code section.

Click on the Redeem button to receive the rewards instantly.

Note: It is best to copy the required code and paste it in the text box to avoid typographical errors, which saves time as well. Players are also advised to redeem all the abovementioned active codes as soon as possible as they may expire at any point of time.

More about Roblox Idiotic investing

In Roblox Idiotic Investing, since bidding is the most important part of the process, players must bid less than the actual amount for a profit. They can use screws to force others to bid on artworks they don't want. Those who can accumulate the most amount of money at the end will win that round.

At the starting point of each round, every player will be given 90 seconds to draw two prompts. Throughout the game, they can bid on others artwork to try to get the most money.

Midway through the game, each player will get a screw. They can use it on anyone once during the remainder of the game to force them into buying the artwork. The motto is to have the most amount of money at the end of the game.

In Idiotic Investing, each player will be given 3,000 credits to bid on art pieces. They will gain more by auctioning off some of their own work or by taking a loan from the Blox Bank at an interest rate of 50%.

Poll : 0 votes