Roblox Impostor Codes for November 2022: Free Coins, Rewards, and more

Roblox Impostor is inspired by a popular game known as 'Among Us.' Here, players are put together on a ship with an imposter among them, who will look for every opportunity to kill a crewmate. Everyone is a suspect in the game and the player's objective is to find out who the killer (imposter) is before they can land their next blow.
One can choose to become a member of the crew while being a silent killer in disguise or they can be the greatest detective on deck to find the culprit and get them behind bars. The viewing angle can be switched between first-person and third-person, which stands out to be one of the most unique features of this game.
Players need to put their sixth sense to good use and keep a sharp eye on their crew-mates. Certain codes can help new players get the hang of the game and become the new 'Sherlock Holmes.' Players can use the below-mentioned codes to receive Coins, rewards, and more to make the most out of this mind-blowing game.
Get Free Coins, Rewards, and more using these Roblox Impostor Codes in November 2022
Active codes in Roblox Impostor
Here's a list of working codes as of November 2022 that will grant players free coins, rewards, and more to survive on the deadly ship:
- ilikeyacutg - Redeem this code to receive an exclusive reward.
- likes1000 - Redeem this code to receive an exclusive reward.
- newhatcrates - Redeem this code to receive 900 coins.
- FNFupdate - Redeem this code to receive 500 coins.
- BETA - Redeem this code to receive an Animal hoodie.
- GAMER - Redeem this code to receive a Cap.
- ROCTOBER - Redeem this code to receive a Halloween Event Hat.
- anewcrewmate - Redeem this code to receive One Pet Mini Crewmate.
- ilikeyacutg - Redeem this code to receive a Mohawk hairstyle.
- xmas2020 - Redeem this code to receive a VR Headset.
Inactive codes in Roblox Impostor
The below-mentioned codes are not working in the game. However, players can try to redeem them just in case they are still redeemable for that particular account.
- socialdistance - Redeem this code to receive a Free Mask.
- ROCKTOBER - Redeem this code to receive a Free gift.
- sorryforthedelay - Redeem this code to receive a Free gift.
- halloween2020 - Redeem this code to receive a Free gift.
How to redeem Impostor Codes in Roblox
Players need to follow these simple steps to redeem all the active codes in Roblox Impostor:
- Launch Roblox Impostor on the preferred device.
- Get into the lobby or server.
- Find the "Codes" button on the side of the screen.
- Copy the required code from the list and paste it into the "Text box"
- Hit the "Enter" button to redeem the code and claim the rewards
Please note that codes cannot be entered mid-game. They are usually case-sensitive and it is advised to recheck them before hitting the 'Enter' button. It is best to copy and paste the required code to eliminate any kind of typographical errors.