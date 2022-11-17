Roblox Impostor Codes for November 2022: Free Coins, Rewards, and more

Roblox Impostor is inspired by a popular game known as 'Among Us.' Here, players are put together on a ship with an imposter among them, who will look for every opportunity to kill a crewmate. Everyone is a suspect in the game and the player's objective is to find out who the killer (imposter) is before they can land their next blow.

One can choose to become a member of the crew while being a silent killer in disguise or they can be the greatest detective on deck to find the culprit and get them behind bars. The viewing angle can be switched between first-person and third-person, which stands out to be one of the most unique features of this game.

Players need to put their sixth sense to good use and keep a sharp eye on their crew-mates. Certain codes can help new players get the hang of the game and become the new 'Sherlock Holmes.' Players can use the below-mentioned codes to receive Coins, rewards, and more to make the most out of this mind-blowing game.

Get Free Coins, Rewards, and more using these Roblox Impostor Codes in November 2022

Active codes in Roblox Impostor

Here's a list of working codes as of November 2022 that will grant players free coins, rewards, and more to survive on the deadly ship:

ilikeyacutg - Redeem this code to receive an exclusive reward.

- Redeem this code to receive an exclusive reward. likes1000 - Redeem this code to receive an exclusive reward.

- Redeem this code to receive an exclusive reward. newhatcrates - Redeem this code to receive 900 coins.

- Redeem this code to receive 900 coins. FNFupdate - Redeem this code to receive 500 coins.

- Redeem this code to receive 500 coins. BETA - Redeem this code to receive an Animal hoodie.

- Redeem this code to receive an Animal hoodie. GAMER - Redeem this code to receive a Cap.

- Redeem this code to receive a Cap. ROCTOBER - Redeem this code to receive a Halloween Event Hat.

- Redeem this code to receive a Halloween Event Hat. anewcrewmate - Redeem this code to receive One Pet Mini Crewmate.

- Redeem this code to receive One Pet Mini Crewmate. ilikeyacutg - Redeem this code to receive a Mohawk hairstyle.

- Redeem this code to receive a Mohawk hairstyle. xmas2020 - Redeem this code to receive a VR Headset.

Inactive codes in Roblox Impostor

The below-mentioned codes are not working in the game. However, players can try to redeem them just in case they are still redeemable for that particular account.

socialdistance - Redeem this code to receive a Free Mask.

- Redeem this code to receive a Free Mask. ROCKTOBER - Redeem this code to receive a Free gift.

- Redeem this code to receive a Free gift. sorryforthedelay - Redeem this code to receive a Free gift.

- Redeem this code to receive a Free gift. halloween2020 - Redeem this code to receive a Free gift.

How to redeem Impostor Codes in Roblox

Players need to follow these simple steps to redeem all the active codes in Roblox Impostor:

Launch Roblox Impostor on the preferred device.

Get into the lobby or server.

Find the "Codes" button on the side of the screen.

button on the side of the screen. Copy the required code from the list and paste it into the "Text box"

Hit the "Enter" button to redeem the code and claim the rewards

Please note that codes cannot be entered mid-game. They are usually case-sensitive and it is advised to recheck them before hitting the 'Enter' button. It is best to copy and paste the required code to eliminate any kind of typographical errors.

