Roblox Innovation Awards 2023: Best Use of Fashion nominees

The Roblox Innovation Awards 2023 is set to take place on November 10, 2023, at 10 pm PT, and will be attended by the finest developers and metaverse-based YouTubers. Awards will be presented to the best experiences based on the community's votes. The 'Best Use of Fashion' category is for titles that revolve around fashion. Some of the nominated titles have accumulated over billions of visits and stand strong in the fashion department.

Here are the nominees for the Best Use of Fashion in the Roblox Innovation Awards 2023:

Fashion Klossette

Gucci Town

Catalog Avatar Creator

Royale High

Detailed descriptions of the nominated titles in Roblox Innovation Awards 2023

1) Fashion Klossette

Developed by Karlie Kloss, Fashion Klossette boasts 26 million visits on Roblox. The gameplay revolves around fashion shows, makeup, and the freedom to create your own avatar looks. Additionally, you can customize everything from eye color to makeup.

Coupled with that, you can choose templates and presets to enhance your fashion show. Players must also complete challenges to acquire special in-game accessories and clothing.

If you want to create your own fashion style, Fashion Klossette is the right experience for you. You can also learn a lot about fashion runways, designing the most unique outfits, and more.

2) Gucci Town/Gucci Ancora Fashion Show

As the name hints, Gucci Town's map and gameplay are designed around the fashion supergiant, Gucci. You can play mini-games and earn exclusive limited-edition rewards in Roblox Gucci Town. Furthermore, the game has over 48 million visits on the metaverse.

The title features a variety of different mini-games from multiple genres. The high-resolution graphics and depth of Gucci fashion contributed to the game's massive visit rate among fashion enthusiasts.

You can have a serene time with your friends by competing in the mini-games. Some mini-games also feature Obby mechanisms, so it can be challenging and fun when played with friends or other players on the server.

3) Catalog Avatar Creator

This title has garnered a whopping 1.6 billion visits in the metaverse. Additionally, it boasts an average player count of 12,400 each day. The game's success is attributed to its plethora of in-game accessories and free items that can be used on your avatars.

The catalog featured in the game is straight from the Roblox store. Here, you can add your favorite UGC items to your avatars. Furthermore, you can use Robux to purchase anything from the official store, and the purchased items will be added to your inventory.

The game also allows you to design T-shirts, pants, and shirts. You can sell your products at a minimum price of two Robux.

4) Royale High

Royale High boasts a staggering 9.3 billion visits on the Roblox platform. Themed around role-playing and fashion, the gameplay allows players to create their own in-game avatars or characters using Royale High's fashion interface.

Moreover, Diamonds, the game's currency, play a crucial role as players can only purchase in-game items using them. Additionally, you have the liberty to customize your properties with unique decor and other interior objects.

The gameplay is further enhanced through regular updates and seasonal events. Despite being released back in 2017, Royale High continues to stand out as one of the best RP-based fashion titles in the metaverse.

Which nominee do you think will clinch this year's Roblox Innovation Award? Let us know in the comments section.