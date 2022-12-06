Roblox Island Royale codes (December 2022): Free Bucks

Island Royale is called Roblox Fortnite by many in the community. Players are stationed on an island in a battle royale scenario and must eliminate others to survive. The game takes the phrase "survival of the fittest" to new heights due to its action-packed gameplay.

Roblox Island Royale is a must-play game for aficionados of the battle royale genre since it consists of everything from gathering resources to setting up traps. One has to be hostile towards other players because Bucks (in-game currency) can be earned by eliminating opponents in a match.

A variety of gliders, emotes, potions, and other in-game tools can be purchased with Bucks. Novices may struggle to earn more if they lack strategic knowledge of the map and are already running low on financial resources.

If you are in this situation, do not worry because the following codes are easy to use and offer free Bucks. With the extra in-game money, you can enhance your inventory and improve your gameplay.

Active codes in Roblox Island Royale

Players are advised to act with haste to redeem the following active codes as they may expire anytime in Roblox Island Royale:

BIGMONEYSPOOKS —Redeem for 10k Bucks (New)

—Redeem for 10k Bucks OLDSCHOOLGOODIES —Redeem for 10k Bucks

—Redeem for 10k Bucks S4GOODIESRETURN —Redeem for 10k Bucks

—Redeem for 10k Bucks PARKOURWOOOO —Redeem for 10k Bucks

—Redeem for 10k Bucks LEMONSBABYYYYYY —Redeem for 10k Bucks

—Redeem for 10k Bucks urmom—Redeem for 10k Bucks

Instead of spending Robux to purchase Bucks, players can consider using it on the Gold Pass.

Features of Gold Pass in Island Royale:

Level awards/unlockables (Players will receive rewards as they level up)

2x XP in Island Royale (Experience boost)

Bonus 15,000 Bucks (12,500 Bucks in Silver Tier)

Exclusive chat tag

How to redeem the active codes in Roblox Island Royale?

Follow these simple steps to activate the codes in Roblox Island Royale:

Start the game and enter any lobby.

Press the "Codes" button at the top-left corner of the screen.

In the new code box interface that will appear on the screen, copy the required code from our list above and paste it.

Now, hit the "Enter" button to redeem the code instantly!

The claimed Bucks will be added to the players' in-game treasuries right after redeeming the code. Remember that the codes are case-sensitive, so copy-pasting them will ensure that you receive no error messages.

Inactive codes in Roblox Island Royale

The following codes are no longer usable in the game, but one may try them out just in case a particular code is still available for a specific account.

SPOOKSONDAWAY - Redeen for 10K Bucks

- Redeen for 10K Bucks SOMUCHSTUFFZ - Redeem for 5,000 Bucks

- Redeem for 5,000 Bucks NEWBUILDINGS - Redeem for free Cash

- Redeem for free Cash IRV1YEAHHHH - Redeem for 10K Bucks

- Redeem for 10K Bucks IRV1SOON - Redeem for Bucks

- Redeem for Bucks FISHIEZ - Redeem for 5K Bucks

- Redeem for 5K Bucks FLOODZWWOO - Redeem for 5,000 Bucks

- Redeem for 5,000 Bucks SQUASHTHENOOBS - Redeem for 5,000 Bucks

- Redeem for 5,000 Bucks PCBACKBOIZ - Redeem for 5,000 Bucks

- Redeem for 5,000 Bucks PAINTBALLBOI - Redeem for 5,000 Bucks

- Redeem for 5,000 Bucks MARRIEDAAA - Redeem for 5,000 Bucks

- Redeem for 5,000 Bucks MINIROYALEAAA - Redeem code for 5,000 bucks!

- Redeem code for 5,000 bucks! TEAMBOXFIGHTWOO - Redeem code for 5,000 Bucks!

- Redeem code for 5,000 Bucks! LIMITEDTIME - Redeem code for 5,000 Bucks!

- Redeem code for 5,000 Bucks! BOXFIGHTSAAA - Redeem code for 5,000 Bucks!

- Redeem code for 5,000 Bucks! EASTERBUNNY - Redeem code for 7,500 Bucks!

- Redeem code for 7,500 Bucks! HLFVHLF - Redeem code for 7,500 Bucks!

- Redeem code for 7,500 Bucks! STPATTIES - Redeem code for free Bucks!

- Redeem code for free Bucks! BIGXPBRO - Redeem code for 5,000 Bucks!

- Redeem code for 5,000 Bucks! SZN8WOO - Redeem code for 10,000 Bucks!

- Redeem code for 10,000 Bucks! LETSGETITBROOO - Redeem for free Bucks!

- Redeem for free Bucks! MASSIVEIPYAY - Redeem for free Bucks!

- Redeem for free Bucks! GIVEMETHEIP - Redeem for $2,500 Bucks!

- Redeem for $2,500 Bucks! OSSQUADS - Redeem for 5,000 Bucks!

- Redeem for 5,000 Bucks! DUOZWYAY - Redeem for free Bucks!

- Redeem for free Bucks! NOWIFIRIP - Redeem code for free Bucks!

- Redeem code for free Bucks! WOOMOREOS - Redeem code for 5,000 Bucks!

- Redeem code for 5,000 Bucks! OSSOLOSBOIII - Redeem code for 5,000 Bucks!

- Redeem code for 5,000 Bucks! TRIOSRETURNS - Redeem this code for 5,000 Bucks!

- Redeem this code for 5,000 Bucks! SANTA2020 - Redeem this code for 7,500 Bucks!

- Redeem this code for 7,500 Bucks! CHRISTMASTREESYEEHAW - Redeem code for free bucks

- Redeem code for free bucks RBBATTLESSOON - Redeem code for free bucks

- Redeem code for free bucks YAYSOONYAY - Redeem code for free bucks

- Redeem code for free bucks OGSKELLINGTON - Redeem code for free bucks

- Redeem code for free bucks DUOZWMODEFR - Redeem code for free bucks

- Redeem code for free bucks WOOOONEWMAP - Redeem code for 5,000 bucks

- Redeem code for 5,000 bucks EVENTMAP - Redeem code for 5,000 bucks

- Redeem code for 5,000 bucks BYEBYETAC - Redeem code for 5,000 bucks

- Redeem code for 5,000 bucks HELLOTHERE - Redeem code for 5,000 bucks

- Redeem code for 5,000 bucks ALIENUFO - Redeem code for 5,000 bucks

Since the active codes can expire anytime, waste no time in availing them for your benefit.

Poll : 0 votes