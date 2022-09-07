Roblox Island Royale codes (September 2022): Free bucks

Island Royale is hailed as Roblox's Fortnite by several pundits and gamers alike. The game follows battle royale fundamentals, where players must survive until the end to be crowned victorious.

Players must earn Bucks (in-game currency) by eliminating other players on the server and staying undefeated. With this money, they can buy the best equipment and gear to stay alive on the deadly island.

Instead of spending Robux, players can simply redeem codes in Roblox Island Royale to obtain free Bucks. New gliders, emotes, potions, and other tools can be purchased with the newly earned Bucks. Listed below are all the active codes players can use to get ahead of the competition.

Battle for survival with the help of Roblox Island Royale active codes

Working codes

OLDSCHOOLGOODIES —Redeem for 10k Bucks

—Redeem for 10k Bucks S4GOODIESRETURN —Redeem for 10k Bucks

—Redeem for 10k Bucks PARKOURWOOOO —Redeem for 10k Bucks

—Redeem for 10k Bucks LEMONSBABYYYYYY —Redeem for 10k Bucks

—Redeem for 10k Bucks urmom —Redeem for 10k Bucks

—Redeem for 10k Bucks HLFVHLF – Redeem this code to receive 7.5K bucks

Note: Players must redeem these codes as soon as possible because they will expire very soon.

Instead of grinding for in-game resources, players can ease their woes if they use the redeemed Bucks wisely. Instead of spending Bucks on luxurious cosmetics, players can buy consumables that help them turn the tide of any shootout.

Expired codes

Unfortunately, there are a lot of inactive codes in Roblox Island Royale that players can no longer utilize:

SPOOKSONDAWAY - Redeem code for 10k bucks

- Redeem code for 10k bucks SOMUCHSTUFFZ - Redeem for 5,000 bucks

- Redeem for 5,000 bucks NEWBUILDINGS - Redeem for free Cash

- Redeem for free Cash IRV1YEAHHHH - Redeem for 10K bucks

- Redeem for 10K bucks IRV1SOON - Redeem for bucks

- Redeem for bucks FISHIEZ - Redeem for 5K bucks

- Redeem for 5K bucks FLOODZWWOO - Redeem for 5,000 bucks

- Redeem for 5,000 bucks SQUASHTHENOOBS - Redeem for 5,000 bucks

- Redeem for 5,000 bucks PCBACKBOIZ - Redeem for 5,000 bucks

- Redeem for 5,000 bucks PAINTBALLBOI - Redeem for 5,000 bucks

- Redeem for 5,000 bucks MARRIEDAAA - Redeem for 5,000 bucks

- Redeem for 5,000 bucks MINIROYALEAAA - Redeem code for 5,000 bucks!

- Redeem code for 5,000 bucks! TEAMBOXFIGHTWOO - Redeem code for 5,000 bucks!

- Redeem code for 5,000 bucks! LIMITEDTIME - Redeem code for 5,000 bucks!

- Redeem code for 5,000 bucks! BOXFIGHTSAAA - Redeem code for 5,000 bucks!

- Redeem code for 5,000 bucks! EASTERBUNNY - Redeem code for 7,500 bucks!

- Redeem code for 7,500 bucks! HLFVHLF - Redeem code for 7,500 bucks!

- Redeem code for 7,500 bucks! STPATTIES - Redeem code for free bucks!

- Redeem code for free bucks! BIGXPBRO - Redeem code for 5,000 bucks!

- Redeem code for 5,000 bucks! SZN8WOO - Redeem code for 10,000 bucks!

- Redeem code for 10,000 bucks! LETSGETITBROOO - Redeem for free bucks!

- Redeem for free bucks! MASSIVEIPYAY - Redeem for free bucks!

- Redeem for free bucks! GIVEMETHEIP - Redeem for $2,500 bucks!

- Redeem for $2,500 bucks! OSSQUADS - Redeem for 5,000 bucks!

- Redeem for 5,000 bucks! DUOZWYAY - Redeem for free bucks!

- Redeem for free bucks! NOWIFIRIP - Redeem code for free bucks!

- Redeem code for free bucks! WOOMOREOS - Redeem code for 5,000 bucks!

- Redeem code for 5,000 bucks! OSSOLOSBOIII - Redeem code for 5,000 bucks!

- Redeem code for 5,000 bucks! TRIOSRETURNS - Redeem this code for 5,000 bucks!

- Redeem this code for 5,000 bucks! SANTA2020 - Redeem this code for 7,500 bucks!

- Redeem this code for 7,500 bucks! CHRISTMASTREESYEEHAW - Redeem code for free bucks

- Redeem code for free bucks RBBATTLESSOON - Redeem code for free bucks

- Redeem code for free bucks YAYSOONYAY - Redeem code for free bucks

- Redeem code for free bucks OGSKELLINGTON - Redeem code for free bucks

- Redeem code for free bucks DUOZWMODEFR - Redeem code for free bucks

- Redeem code for free bucks WOOOONEWMAP - Redeem code for 5,000 bucks

- Redeem code for 5,000 bucks EVENTMAP - Redeem code for 5,000 bucks

- Redeem code for 5,000 bucks BYEBYETAC - Redeem code for 5,000 bucks

- Redeem code for 5,000 bucks HELLOTHERE - Redeem code for 5,000 bucks

- Redeem code for 5,000 bucks ALIENUFO - Redeem code for 5,000 bucks

How to redeem codes in Roblox Island Royale?

Players can claim the free Bucks by following the steps listed below:

Start the game and enter a lobby

Tap the "Codes" icon at the top-left corner of the screen

A new code box UI will be displayed

Enter the required code in the text box

Hit the "Enter" button to claim the freebies right away.

Roblox codes are case-sensitive, so players must double-check them before hitting the enter button.

Instead of manually inputting the codes, players are advised to copy and paste them throughout the redemption process. This method is not only fast but is also safe as it eliminates typos and other spelling mistakes.

Why should you buy the Gold Pass in Roblox Island Royale?

The Gold Pass is a useful tool for players looking to skip the grind. Players who purchase it also get access to a lot of in-game perks. The cost of the pass is 1500 Robux.

The features of the Gold Pass include:

Special awards/unlockables

2X buff on Island Pass XP (Players can level up at a faster rate)

Never expires

Bonus 15,000 bucks (12,500 bucks in Silver Tier)

Exclusive chat tag

Where to find new Roblox Island Royale codes?

New codes regularly accompany updates and special in-game events. Players must follow the game's official Twitter handle to find new codes and other game-related content.

Players should also consider joining the game's official Discord channel to interact with the community and stay in touch with the game's developers. Along with the new codes, exclusive information about Island Royale will be posted on the channel.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Danyal Arabi