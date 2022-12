Roblox Jailbreak codes (December 2022)

Roblox Jailbreak codes are redeemed by players for in-game cash used to buy everything from vehicle fuel to fly a plane. This is a fast-paced game where players don't get much time to earn cash. Therefore, free codes are a great way to earn extra cash and get right into the action.

With over five million likes and 6.1 billion visits from players, Roblox Jailbreak is one of the top games on the platform. The game has a simple gameplay: be the bad guys planning heists or the police who will stop the menace. It is also an RB Battles championship season 3's event game hosting the last semi-finals on December 23, 2022, at 3:00 pm EST.

All working codes in Roblox Jailbreak

Below is the only active code in the game:

Winter22 - This active code can be redeemed in the game for 12,000 cash

The detailed steps to redeem the free code are mentioned further in this article.

All inactive codes in Roblox Jailbreak

Players can save time by checking this list to redeem only the active ones. Below is a list of all the codes that do not work in the game anymore:

4years - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 10,000 cash

5Days - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 7,500 Cash

Balance - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 6,000 Cash

cargo - This inactive code was redeemed by players for7,500 Cash

countdown - This inactive code was redeemed by players for5,000 Cash

doggo - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 7,500 Cash

FALL2020 - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 5,000 cash

fall2021 - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 5,000 Cash

feb2020 - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 10,000 Cash

fivemillionlikes - This inactive code was redeemed by players for rewards

hyperchrome - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 10,000 Cash

march2021 - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 5,000 Cash

memes - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 5K Bucks

minimustang - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 10,000 Cash

MOLTEN - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 10,000 Cash

museum - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 5,000 Cash

NPC - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 10,000 Cash

onehour - This inactive code was redeemed by players for25,000 Cash

privatejet - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 10,000 Cash

Season10 - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 10,000 Cash

SOLIDGOLDWOOO - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 5,000 Cash

stayhealthy - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 5,000 Cash

summervibes - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 7,500 Cash

thesafeupdate1 - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 12,000 Cash

thesafeupdate2 - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 12,000 Cash

TOW - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 10,000 Cash

Winter - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 5,000 Cash

WinterUpdate2021 - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 5,000 Cash

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Jailbreak

Roblox gamers can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

Start the game and choose a role. Police are preferred if you want to redeem a code quickly.

Go near any ATMs found in places like police stations, banks, and more.

A pop-up window will appear with a text box.

Copy and paste a code and hit the redeem button.

Players can also type in the code, but due to a typo, the codes will not go through.

Poll : 0 votes