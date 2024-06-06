Roblox Kaizen: Clan Tier List

Kaizen is a fast-paced RPG game that pays homage to the globally cherished anime and manga series Jujutsu Kaisen. In the game, Robloxians must obtain a magical ability called Cursed Technique and master it to become a skilled Jujutsu Sorcerer and take down high-grade Cursed Spirits in PvE mode with their friends or go against each other in PvP mode to become the strongest Sorcerer.

To make things easier when fighting NPCs or other players in Kaizen, Robloxians can also get some help from Clans. These are unlocked after interacting with the Mysterious Woman and then using Clan Spins.

Choosing the perfect clan can be a challenging task since there are so many of them. This guide helps you by categorizing all the available clans into different tiers, making it easier for you to select one that suits your needs. However, you must note that lower-tier clans are usually easier to get than higher-tier ones.

Note: This article is subjective and it reflects the views of the writer.

The best Clan Tier List in Kaizen

The Mysterious Woman NPC that enables you to join Clans (Image via Roblox)

S-tier: The strongest ones

Clan Name Rarity Nanami Rare

This clan is undoubtedly the most elite, powerful, adaptable clan that surprisingly isn't that hard to obtain. Here's a summary of this S-tier clan and its corresponding stats:

Nanami (Rare): Overtime Anger ability, +100 HP, +250 stamina, +30% Curse, and additional Melee Weapon Damage.

A-tier: Runner-ups

Clan Name Rarity Kamo Legendary Kugisaki Legendary Zenin Legendary

The following clans may not be the most powerful, but they are still very competitive, effective, and certainly harder to obtain than the S-Tier clan. They have some advantages over the S-tier units, such as better abilities but they fall behind when it comes to adaptability and availability. These are the A-tier clans and their benefits:

Kamo (Legendary): ‘Red Scale’ ability, +20% damage and +40% speed.

‘Red Scale’ ability, +20% damage and +40% speed. Kugisaki (Legendary): +150 stamina and +200 Cursed energy.

+150 stamina and +200 Cursed energy. Zenin (Legendary): ‘Wrath’ ability 25% resistance to damage.

B-tier: Solid options

Clan Name Rarity Miwa Rare Hoshi Rare Ino Rare

These are some of the most reliable and easiest-to-obtain Roblox Kaizen clans that are more widely available than the previously mentioned ones. They serve their purpose without overshadowing the S-tier and A-tier clans. Here's a rundown of all the clans in the B-tier:

Miwa (Rare): +15% damage with weapons and +10% extra speed.

+15% damage with weapons and +10% extra speed. Hoshi (Rare): +8% more damage with Curses and +200 extra Curse energy.

+8% more damage with Curses and +200 extra Curse energy. Ino (Rare): +20% durability for 1.5 seconds after using a Curse.

C-tier: Mostly filler

Clan Name Rarity Haba Common Ieiri Common Sonoda Common Sotomura Common Yoshino Common Takashi Common Sasaki Common Hari Common Akiyama Common Rayburn Common Eldritch Common

The options in this tier are not the worst, but they don't offer any benefits. They are the easiest to obtain and are only in the mix as filler clans. Here are all the clans that fall into the C-tier:

Haba (Common): No additional benefits.

No additional benefits. Ieiri (Common): No additional benefits.

No additional benefits. Sonoda (Common): No additional benefits.

No additional benefits. Sotomura (Common): No additional benefits.

No additional benefits. Yoshino (Common): No additional benefits.

No additional benefits. Takashi (Common): No additional benefits.

No additional benefits. Sasaki (Common): No additional benefits.

No additional benefits. Hari (Common): No additional benefits.

No additional benefits. Akiyama (Common): No additional benefits.

No additional benefits. Rayburn (Common): No additional benefits.

No additional benefits. Eldritch (Common): No additional benefits.

FAQs on Kaizen

What is the best clan in Kaizen?

Nanami is the best clan in the game right now, it is not the rarest but it is surely the most powerful one on this list.

What is the best code in Kaizen?

Currently, the best code in the game is INVERTED_SPEAR_UPDT, which grants you eight Clan Spins.

When are new codes added to Kaizen?

New codes for this game are occasionally added with major game updates when the title hits certain milestones and during holidays.

