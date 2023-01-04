Roblox King Piece codes for January 2023: Free rewards

Roblox King Piece is a popular role-playing game created by Venture Lagoons. It has been around since June 2019 and has quickly gained a large and dedicated fan base. It is one of the most played games on Roblox, with over 1.9 billion visitors.
The title is set in a world of pirates, where players can create their own characters and explore the world. They can find, craft, and collect items, build their own pirate base, and even compete in battles against others. They can also join gangs, fight bosses, and complete quests to gain experience and level up.
The game's main focus is the “King Piece,” an ultimate weapon that players can find and collect. It is said to be the most powerful weapon in the world. One must use their wit and skills to find and collect the King Piece, which is hidden in various locations worldwide.
The game features a wide variety of features, such as character customization, custom ships, customization of weapons and armor, and a variety of other items. There are also various minigames and events that players can participate in and earn rewards. They can also join guilds, participate in tournaments, and even team up with others to complete special missions and challenges.
If one is looking for a way to get free Beli, Gems, and stats reset items in the game, then promo codes are the way to go.
Utilize Roblox King Piece codes to get free rewards in January 2023
List of active codes in Roblox King Piece
Below is a list of active codes that users should utilize as soon as possible in King Piece because they will ultimately expire:
- Peodiz - Use this code to obtain rewards
- DinoxLive - Use this code to obtain rewards
- HYDRAGLYPHICS - Use this code to obtain rewards
- UPDATE4.0.2 - Use this code to obtain rewards
- UPDATE4 - Use this code to obtain x5 Gems
- 900KLIKES - Use this code to obtain x1 Stat Reset
List of inactive codes in Roblox King Piece
Roblox King Piece no longer accepts the codes on the list below. That said, players may still try to redeem them.
- Update3_17 - Use this code to obtain +3 Gem
- 550KLIKES - Use this code to obtain Stat Reset
- Update2_17 - Use this code to obtain +3 Gem
- 600KFAV - Use this code to obtain +1 Gem
- 700KFAV - Use this code to obtain +1 Gem
- 800KFAV - Use this code to obtain +1 Gem
- 900KFAV - Use this code to obtain +1 Gem
- 300KLIKES - Use this code to obtain Reset Stats
- 400KLIKES - Use this code to obtain Reset Stats
- Merry Christmas - Use this code to obtain 3 gem
- 80MVISITS - Use this code to obtain 100k Beli
- Shadow - Use this code to obtain 1 Gem
- String - Use this code to obtain 1 Gem
- Snow - Use this code to obtain 1 Gem
- 70KLIKES - Use this code to obtain Stat Reset
- MIUMA - Use this code to obtain 100,000 Beli
- TanTaiGaming - Use this code to obtain 100,000 Beli
- QuakeQuake - Use this code to obtain 100,000 Beli
- 100KFAV - Use this code to obtain 100,000 Beli
- 45MVISIT - Use this code to obtain 100,000 Beli
- 45KLIKES - Use this code to obtain 100,000 Beli
- Peerapat - Use this code to obtain 200,000 Beli gem
- Threeramate - Use this code to obtain 300,000 Beli
- Thanakorn - Use this code to obtain 300,000 Beli
- 90KFavorites - Use this code to obtain 100,000 Beli
- 35MVisit - Use this code to obtain 100,000 Beli
- 20MVisit - Use this code to obtain 100,000 Beli
- 29KLikes - Use this code to obtain stat reset
- 70KFavorites - Use this code to obtain 100,000 Beli
- 26kLikes - Use this code to obtain reset stats
- 23kLike - Use this code to obtain reset stats
- 22kLike - Use this code to obtain reset stats
- BeckComeBack - Use this code to obtain give you 100,000 Beli
- 50KFavorites - Use this code to obtain give you 100,000 Beli
- 20kLike - Use this code to obtain reset your stats
- ReduceLagMap - Use this code to obtain give you 100,000 Beli
- UPDATE1 - Use this code to obtain reset your stats
How to redeem all the active codes in Roblox King Piece
To redeem the codes, players merely need to complete the following steps:
- Open King Piece
- Navigate to the gear icon at the screen's top left corner.
- Type in working codes in the Enter Code text box.
- Press the Enter key.
- Enjoy your rewards
Players will receive their points right away after redeeming the codes. However, some Roblox codes are case-sensitive. One must double-check them twice before hitting the enter key.
Note: The developers changed the name of King Piece from Roblox to King Legacy.