Roblox King Piece codes for January 2023: Free rewards

Roblox King Piece is a popular role-playing game created by Venture Lagoons. It has been around since June 2019 and has quickly gained a large and dedicated fan base. It is one of the most played games on Roblox, with over 1.9 billion visitors.

The title is set in a world of pirates, where players can create their own characters and explore the world. They can find, craft, and collect items, build their own pirate base, and even compete in battles against others. They can also join gangs, fight bosses, and complete quests to gain experience and level up.

The game's main focus is the “King Piece,” an ultimate weapon that players can find and collect. It is said to be the most powerful weapon in the world. One must use their wit and skills to find and collect the King Piece, which is hidden in various locations worldwide.

The game features a wide variety of features, such as character customization, custom ships, customization of weapons and armor, and a variety of other items. There are also various minigames and events that players can participate in and earn rewards. They can also join guilds, participate in tournaments, and even team up with others to complete special missions and challenges.

If one is looking for a way to get free Beli, Gems, and stats reset items in the game, then promo codes are the way to go.

Utilize Roblox King Piece codes to get free rewards in January 2023

List of active codes in Roblox King Piece

Below is a list of active codes that users should utilize as soon as possible in King Piece because they will ultimately expire:

Peodiz - Use this code to obtain rewards

- Use this code to obtain rewards DinoxLive - Use this code to obtain rewards

- Use this code to obtain rewards HYDRAGLYPHICS - Use this code to obtain rewards

- Use this code to obtain rewards UPDATE4.0.2 - Use this code to obtain rewards

- Use this code to obtain rewards UPDATE4 - Use this code to obtain x5 Gems

- Use this code to obtain x5 Gems 900KLIKES - Use this code to obtain x1 Stat Reset

List of inactive codes in Roblox King Piece

Roblox King Piece no longer accepts the codes on the list below. That said, players may still try to redeem them.

Update3_17 - Use this code to obtain +3 Gem

- Use this code to obtain +3 Gem 550KLIKES - Use this code to obtain Stat Reset

- Use this code to obtain Stat Reset Update2_17 - Use this code to obtain +3 Gem

- Use this code to obtain +3 Gem 600KFAV - Use this code to obtain +1 Gem

- Use this code to obtain +1 Gem 700KFAV - Use this code to obtain +1 Gem

- Use this code to obtain +1 Gem 800KFAV - Use this code to obtain +1 Gem

- Use this code to obtain +1 Gem 900KFAV - Use this code to obtain +1 Gem

- Use this code to obtain +1 Gem 300KLIKES - Use this code to obtain Reset Stats

- Use this code to obtain Reset Stats 400KLIKES - Use this code to obtain Reset Stats

- Use this code to obtain Reset Stats Merry Christmas - Use this code to obtain 3 gem

- Use this code to obtain 3 gem 80MVISITS - Use this code to obtain 100k Beli

- Use this code to obtain 100k Beli Shadow - Use this code to obtain 1 Gem

- Use this code to obtain 1 Gem String - Use this code to obtain 1 Gem

- Use this code to obtain 1 Gem Snow - Use this code to obtain 1 Gem

- Use this code to obtain 1 Gem 70KLIKES - Use this code to obtain Stat Reset

- Use this code to obtain Stat Reset MIUMA - Use this code to obtain 100,000 Beli

- Use this code to obtain 100,000 Beli TanTaiGaming - Use this code to obtain 100,000 Beli

- Use this code to obtain 100,000 Beli QuakeQuake - Use this code to obtain 100,000 Beli

- Use this code to obtain 100,000 Beli 100KFAV - Use this code to obtain 100,000 Beli

- Use this code to obtain 100,000 Beli 45MVISIT - Use this code to obtain 100,000 Beli

- Use this code to obtain 100,000 Beli 45KLIKES - Use this code to obtain 100,000 Beli

- Use this code to obtain 100,000 Beli Peerapat - Use this code to obtain 200,000 Beli gem

- Use this code to obtain 200,000 Beli gem Threeramate - Use this code to obtain 300,000 Beli

- Use this code to obtain 300,000 Beli Thanakorn - Use this code to obtain 300,000 Beli

- Use this code to obtain 300,000 Beli 90KFavorites - Use this code to obtain 100,000 Beli

- Use this code to obtain 100,000 Beli 35MVisit - Use this code to obtain 100,000 Beli

- Use this code to obtain 100,000 Beli 20MVisit - Use this code to obtain 100,000 Beli

- Use this code to obtain 100,000 Beli 29KLikes - Use this code to obtain stat reset

- Use this code to obtain stat reset 70KFavorites - Use this code to obtain 100,000 Beli

- Use this code to obtain 100,000 Beli 26kLikes - Use this code to obtain reset stats

- Use this code to obtain reset stats 23kLike - Use this code to obtain reset stats

- Use this code to obtain reset stats 22kLike - Use this code to obtain reset stats

- Use this code to obtain reset stats BeckComeBack - Use this code to obtain give you 100,000 Beli

- Use this code to obtain give you 100,000 Beli 50KFavorites - Use this code to obtain give you 100,000 Beli

- Use this code to obtain give you 100,000 Beli 20kLike - Use this code to obtain reset your stats

- Use this code to obtain reset your stats ReduceLagMap - Use this code to obtain give you 100,000 Beli

- Use this code to obtain give you 100,000 Beli UPDATE1 - Use this code to obtain reset your stats

How to redeem all the active codes in Roblox King Piece

To redeem the codes, players merely need to complete the following steps:

Open King Piece

Navigate to the gear icon at the screen's top left corner.

Type in working codes in the Enter Code text box.

Press the Enter key.

Enjoy your rewards

Players will receive their points right away after redeeming the codes. However, some Roblox codes are case-sensitive. One must double-check them twice before hitting the enter key.

Note: The developers changed the name of King Piece from Roblox to King Legacy.

