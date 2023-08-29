Roblox King of Sea Codes (August 2023): Free Beli and more

The Roblox Metaverse is a hotbed of creativity and originality, continually bringing new virtual worlds to life. King of Sea, a popular game based on the classic anime series One Piece, has caught the hearts of many Robloxians by allowing them to cruise the boundless ocean, engage in thrilling fights, and discover hidden treasures in a setting evocative of their favorite anime.

In King of Sea, players have the option of playing as bold pirates, upholding justice as marines, or pursuing elusive rewards as experienced hunters. This flexibility provides for myriad gaming experiences, ensuring that each journey is unique and compelling.

Players can redeem the codes listed below to claim exclusive rewards such as Beli (in-game currency), Fruits, Resets, Spins, and more.

All active codes for Roblox's King of Sea

These are all the active codes for Roblox's King of Sea. Hurry and redeem them before they become invalid.

SEA2! - This code can be redeemed for Free Rewards. (New)

This code can be redeemed for Free Rewards. GameIsPlayableNow - This code can be redeemed for Free Rewards.

This code can be redeemed for Free Rewards. Ty2MVisits! - This code can be redeemed for Free Rewards.

This code can be redeemed for Free Rewards. SubToXou - This code can be redeemed for Free Rewards.

This code can be redeemed for Free Rewards. Hybrid_Dragon - This code can be redeemed for Free Rewards.

This code can be redeemed for Free Rewards. Wolf - This code can be redeemed for Free Money and a Random Fruit.

This code can be redeemed for Free Money and a Random Fruit. Giraffe - This code can be redeemed for a Devil Fruit.

This code can be redeemed for a Devil Fruit. HakiColor - This code can be redeemed for the Orange Haki Color.

This code can be redeemed for the Orange Haki Color. MiniUpdate - This code can be redeemed for 5 Clan Spins.

This code can be redeemed for 5 Clan Spins. TyFor1M - This code can be redeemed for Free Permanent Fruit.

This code can be redeemed for Free Permanent Fruit. Dragon - This code can be redeemed for Free Rewards.

This code can be redeemed for Free Rewards. Baller - This code can be redeemed for Free Rewards.

This code can be redeemed for Free Rewards. SubToObitoTv - This code can be redeemed for Free Rewards.

This code can be redeemed for Free Rewards. Update3 - This code can be redeemed for Free Rewards.

This code can be redeemed for Free Rewards. ResetUpdate3 - This code can be redeemed for Stat Resets.

This code can be redeemed for Stat Resets. HappyEaster2 - This code can be redeemed for Free Rewards.

This code can be redeemed for Free Rewards. Sorry1 - This code can be redeemed for Free Fruit and 10,000k Beli.

This code can be redeemed for Free Fruit and 10,000k Beli. UPDATE2 - This code can be redeemed for Free Fruit and 3,000 Beli.

This code can be redeemed for Free Fruit and 3,000 Beli. Sorry - This code can be redeemed for Free Fruit and 3,000 Beli.

This code can be redeemed for Free Fruit and 3,000 Beli. Reset2 - This code can be redeemed for Stat Resets.

This code can be redeemed for Stat Resets. ResetUpdate2 - This code can be redeemed for Stat Resets.

This code can be redeemed for Stat Resets. FreeFruit - This code can be redeemed for Free Fruit and 3,000 Beli.

This code can be redeemed for Free Fruit and 3,000 Beli. Reset - This code can be redeemed for Stat Resets.

All expired codes for Roblox's King of Sea

These are all the expired codes for the game as of this writing. If a currently active code becomes invalid, it will be added to this list.

SubToTigreTv - This code was once redeemable for Free Fruit and 5,000 Beli.

This code was once redeemable for Free Fruit and 5,000 Beli. HappyEaster1 - This code was once redeemable for Free Rewards.

This code was once redeemable for Free Rewards. HappyEaster - This code was once redeemable for 5 Giant Eggs.

How to redeem codes in Roblox's King of Sea?

Follow these simple instructions to breeze through the code redemption process.

Launch King of Sea and connect to the server. Click on the Menu Button, it should be located on the side of your screen. Now, click on a Codes Button and Copy a working code from the list provided above. Paste the code into the Text Box. Hit the Confirm Button to claim your reward.

How to get more codes for Roblox's King of Sea?

Want to stay updated on more King of Sea codes and news? Fret not. Players can bookmark this page and revisit it frequently for the same.