Roblox Legends Re:Written codes (February 2023) - Free Rolls

Roblox Legends Re:Written offers an immersive gameplay experience to the metaverse community. Robloxians are tasked with becoming elite fighters by defeating the strongest bosses and enemies on the map.

Players can mine ores to craft fighting gear and different types of weapons. They can also gain unique magical spells by using in-game rolls. Instead of spending Robux and other in-game money to purchase rolls, gamers can redeem the promo codes provided in this article.

These codes offer free rolls that can help players get their hands on some of the finest spells in the game. Interested readers can learn more about the Roblox codes by scrolling down.

Active codes in Roblox Legends Re:Written

Players can redeem the Roblox codes featured below within a couple of minutes:

70KLRWLIKES –Redeem this code for 10 free blessing rolls (Latest code)

CHRISTMAS2022 –Redeem this code for Free blessing rolls

TYFOR20MVISITS –Redeem this code for 20 free blessing rolls

THNXFOR20KSUBSYT –Redeem this code for 20 Free Blessing Rolls

Inactive codes in Roblox Legends Re:Written

TYFOR65K –This code was redeemed for 10 free blessing rolls

MARINEFORDRAID2022 – This code was redeemed for 5 Blessings

15MVISITSHAT – This code was redeemed to unlock the Fire Fist hat

60KBLESSINGCODE – This code was redeemed for 9 free blessing rolls

CLFGS55K – This code was redeemed to unlock the Flame Great Sword

ANNIVERSARYPARTY – This code was redeemed for a free Teal Party hat

ANNIVERSARYBLESSING – This code was redeemed for 10 free blessing rolls

THXFOR150K – This code was redeemed for 15x Blessing Rolls

50KLIKESFLAME – This code was redeemed for a Flame Staff

SDSUPDATE – This code was redeemed for 12x Blessing Rolls

MELIOOFUS – This code was redeemed for 7x Blessing Rolls

45KVIDEO – This code was redeemed for 5x Blessing Rolls

30KLIKES – This code was redeemed for 3x Blessing Rolls

6MVISITS – This code was redeemed for 6x Blessing Rolls

TENMILLIONVISITS – This code was redeemed for 10x Blessing Rolls

1YEARANNIVERSARY – This code was redeemed for 7x Blessing Rolls

HAPPYNEWYEARS2022 – This code was redeemed for 5x Blessing Rolls

WEHIT40KLIKES – This code was redeemed for 4x Blessing Rolls

CHRISTMAS2021EVENT – This code was redeemed for 10x Blessing Rolls

PATCHED – This code was redeemed for 5x Blessing Rolls

100KFAVORITES – This code was redeemed for 10x Blessing Rolls

SUB2OGVEXX – This code was redeemed for 5x Blessing Rolls

4MILLION – This code was redeemed for 4x Free Blessing Rolls

25KLIKES – This code was redeemed for 5x Free Blessing Rolls

PATCHCOMPLETE – This code was redeemed for 10x Free Blessing Rolls

2MVISITSAWARD – This code was redeemed for a Sakuna

15KCODE – This code was redeemed for a Chopper Hat

HALFWAYTO100 – This code was redeemed for 10x Free Blessing Rolls

10KLIKES –This code was redeemed for 3x Free Blessing Rolls

LRW5KLIKES – This code was redeemed for 5x Free Blessing Rolls

BEASTAKIPGAMINGSETUP – This code was redeemed for 4x Free Blessing Rolls

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Legends Re:Written?

Players can redeem the codes by following the easy steps outlined below:

Launch the game and get into the server

Press the red "Menu" option located on the bottom left hand side of the screen

A silver-themed UI will pop up

Se;ect the "Options" button inside the newly appeared UI

A small code redemption box will be displayed on the screen

Users can now copy the desired code from our list above and paste it into the text box that says "Enter Codes."

Make sure to hit the yellow "Redeem" button to claim the free rewards.

You can find the newly obtained rolls in your in-game inventory.

