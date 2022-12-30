Roblox Legends Re:Written codes (January 2023): Free Rolls, Swords, and more 

Roblox Legends Re:Written is one of the most interactive RPG titles in the metaverse. Robloxians are tasked with becoming elite fighters on the server by taking part in a myriad of quests and challenges.

The gameplay also allows them to embark on deadly adventures on the mysterious map of Legends Re:Written. Gamers can even craft their own fighting gear and enhance their build by adding ores and minerals.

Players can either venture on a solitary adventure or team up with their friends to embark on a group mission. To become the best, they must also acquire weapons, armor, and other in-game tools.

New players can use the codes featured in this article to get off to a flying start in the world of Legends Re:Written. When these codes are redeemed, they provide free weapons, rolls, and other items. Readers who are interested in learning more can do so by scrolling down.

Active codes in Roblox Legends Re:Written

CHRISTMAS2022 —Redeem for a Christmas Greatsword (special event code)

THNXFOR20KSUBSYT – Redeem this code for 20 Free Blessing Rolls

TYFOR20MVISITS —Redeem for 20 Blessing Rolls

TYFOR65K —Redeem for 10 Blessing Rolls

60KBLESSINGCODE —Redeem for 9 Blessing Rolls

15MVISITSHAT —Redeem for the Fire Fist Hat

MARINEFORDRAID2022 —Redeem for 5 Blessing Rolls

CLFGS55K —Redeem for the Flame Great Sword

50KLIKESFLAME – Redeem this code for a Flame Staff

SDSUPDATE – Redeem this code for 12x Blessing Rolls

MELIOOFUS – Redeem this code for 7x Blessing Rolls

30KLIKES – Redeem this code for 3x Blessing Rolls

6MVISITS – Redeem this code for 6x Blessing Rolls

Robloxians are advised to redeem the active codes with haste as they will expire soon. The Christmas Greatsword is a special event weapon; hence, readers are urged to activate weapon codes first.

Inactive codes in Roblox Legends Re:Written

Unfortunately, a significant number of Roblox codes in Legends Re:Written have gone invalid. There is a silver lining to this, as new codes are provided to the community on a regular basis.

Furthermore, gamers can expect new codes during special in-game events and patch updates.

ANNIVERSARYPARTY —Was redeemed for a Teal Party Hat

ANNIVERSARYBLESSING —Was redeemed for 10 free blessing rolls.

SDSUPDATE —Was redeemed for 12 Blessing Rolls

MELIOOFUS —Was redeemed for 7 Blessing Rolls

45KVIDEO —Was redeemed for 5 Blessing Rolls

TENMILLIONVISITS —Was redeemed for 10x Blessing Rolls

1YEARANNIVERSARY —Was redeemed for 7x Blessing Rolls

HAPPYNEWYEARS2022 —Was redeemed for 5x Blessing Rolls

WEHIT40KLIKES —Was redeemed for 4x Blessing Rolls

CHRISTMAS2021EVENT —Was redeemed for 10x Blessing Rolls

PATCHED —Was redeemed for 5x Blessing Rolls

100KFAVORITES —Was redeemed for 10x Blessing Rolls

SUB2OGVEXX —Was redeemed for 5x Blessing Rolls

4MILLION —Was redeemed for 4x Free Blessing Rolls

25KLIKES —Was redeemed for 5x Free Blessing Rolls

PATCHCOMPLETE —Was redeemed for 10x Free Blessing Rolls

2MVISITSAWARD —Was redeemed for a Sakuna

15KCODE —Was redeemed for a Chopper Hat

HALFWAYTO100 —Was redeemed for 10x Free Blessing Rolls

10KLIKES —Was redeemed for 3x Free Blessing Rolls

LRW5KLIKES —Was redeemed for 5x Free Blessing Rolls

BEASTAKIPGAMINGSETUP—Was redeemed for 4x Free Blessing Rolls

How to redeem the active codes in Roblox Legends Re:Written?

Players must follow the simple steps outlined below to redeem the active Roblox codes within a few minutes:

Start the game and enter any server

Select the red "Menu" button located on the bottom left side of the screen

A new silver-themed interface will appear

Click the "Options" button, and a small code redemption box will pop up in the interface

Copy the required code from our list above and paste it into the text box that stats "Enter Codes."

Hit the yellow "Redeem" button to activate the code

Gamers can find the redeemed rewards in their in-game inventories. Instead of entering the codes manually, simply copy and paste them throughout the redemption procedure.

This way, you can avoid making typos and other typographical errors when redeeming the codes.

