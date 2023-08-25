Roblox Magnet Masters codes (August 2023): Free rewards

Roblox Magnet Masters centers on the power of magnetism to create a thrilling experience. It challenges players to use the force of attraction to embark on a coin-collecting quest and unlock numerous upgrades, boosts, and pets. Those with a knack for competitive in-game aspects can climb the leaderboards. The game doesn't only bring bragging rights but also tangible rewards to the equation.

This aspect drives players to constantly improve their magnet-wielding abilities and optimize their strategies for maximum efficiency. That said, they must also redeem the codes listed below, as they provide rewards and crucial resources.

Roblox's Magnet Masters active codes

These are all the codes currently active in Magnet Masters. If more additions arrive, this list will be updated.

15KLikes - This code is redeemable for 2x Coins, Gems, & Candy Corn Boost. (New)

12KLikes - This code is redeemable for 2x Coins & Gems Boost for 30 Minutes.

Update23 - This code is redeemable for 200 Coins & 2x Collection Speed and Candy Corn Boost.

Update22 - This code is redeemable for 200 Coins & 2x Collection Speed and Candy Corn Boost.

Update21 - This code is redeemable for 200 Coins & 2x Collection Speed and Candy Corn Boost.

Update20 - This code is redeemable for 200 Coins & 2x Collection Speed and Candy Corn Boost.

Update19 - This code is redeemable for 200 Coins & 2x Collection Speed and Candy Corn Boost.

Update18 - This code is redeemable for 200 Coins & 2x Collection Speed and Candy Corn Boost.

12KLikes - This code is redeemable for 2x Coins and Gems for 30 Minutes.

2Million - This code is redeemable for a 2M Pet & Double Boosts.

Bruh - This code is redeemable for 50 Coins & 2x Gem Boost.

10KLikes - This code is redeemable for 30 minutes of 2x Coins & Gems Boost.

Update14 - This code is redeemable for 5 minutes of 2x Boosts & 200 Coins.

Update10 - This code is redeemable for 5 minutes of 2x Coin Boost & 200 Coins.

Update9 - This code is redeemable for 5 minutes of 2x Luck Boost & 200 Coins.

Update8 - This code is redeemable for 5 minutes of 2x Luck + Coin Boost & 250 Coins.

Update7 - This code is redeemable for 5 minutes of 2x Coin Boost & 200 Coins.

Update6 - This code is redeemable for 5 minutes of 2x Rebirths & 200 Coins.

Update5 - This code is redeemable for 5 minutes of 2x Rebirths & 200 Coins.

TY_Times50K - This code is redeemable for 5 minutes of 2x Coins.

500Likes_Boost - This code is redeemable for 5 minutes of 2x Luck.

UPDATE2 - This code is redeemable for 5 minutes of 2x Luck and 200 Coins.

300LikesCode - This code is redeemable for 5 minutes of 2x Luck.

VisitsCode10K - This code is redeemable for 5 minutes of 2x Coins.

250FavesCode - This code is redeemable for 5 minutes of 2x Rebirths.

HundredLikes - This code is redeemable for 5 minutes of 2x Luck.

mmistaken - This code is redeemable for 25 Gems.

All inactive codes for Roblox's Magnet Masters

These codes have expired, and trying to redeem them will only result in an error.

RELEASE - This code was redeemable for 50 Coins and 2x Coins.

Update3 - This code was redeemable for 5 minutes of 2x Luck.

This code was redeemable for 5 minutes of 2x Luck. Favorites1K - This code was redeemable for 5 minutes of 2x Rebirth.

How to redeem codes in Roblox's Magnet Masters?

Redeeming Roblox codes in Magnet Masters has never been so simple. Follow this step-by-step guide:

Open up Magnet Masters on Roblox and connect to the server. Locate the Twitter Bird. It should be on the side of your screen. After clicking on it, a Code Redemption Window should pop up. Now, enter a Working Code into the text box. Hit Redeem to finish the redemption process and claim the freebies.

How to get more codes for Roblox's Magnet Masters?

More Magnet Masters codes can be obtained by following the game's developer @mmistakenRoblox on X or its official Discord server. Fresh codes are usually given away after a significant update or milestone.

Players may also bookmark this webpage and revisit it often to stay updated on the latest news and happenings in Roblox's metaverse.