Roblox Sea Piece codes (August 2023): Free Beli, Boost, and more 

The Roblox metaverse is home to a variety of One Piece-inspired gameplay titles. Roblox Sea Piece is one such game where players can embark on an action-packed pirate or marine journey on the vast map. Additionally, they are required to become the finest fighters by completing the most dangerous quests.

Individuals can also use special weapons and Devil Fruits to improve their overall power. They may also use XP boosts to level up their characters at a rapid pace. Instead of spending in-game resources to purchase boosts, one can redeem the codes featured below. These codes not only offer free boosts but also Beli, Candy, and more.

Active codes in Roblox Sea Piece

Only one new code has been issued by the Roblox Sea Piece devs this month. We will update the list with new codes once they are released. Hence, make sure to follow us.

THANKYOU - Redeem for rewards (Join the Sea Piece Group to redeem) (Latest)

- Redeem for rewards (Join the Sea Piece Group to redeem) WORLDS2022! - Redeem for rewards (Join the Sea Piece Group to redeem)

- Redeem for rewards (Join the Sea Piece Group to redeem) AWAKENEDMERA! - Redeem for an XP Boost (Join the Sea Piece Group to redeem)

Inactive codes in Roblox Sea Piece

Sadly, a significant amount of old codes in Roblox Sea Piece have gone inactive, and they are as follows:

40kBigOnes —This code was redeemed for 50 Candy

—This code was redeemed for 50 Candy HappySpooktober —This code was redeemed for 666,666 Beli

—This code was redeemed for 666,666 Beli AWAKENEDMOCHI! —This code was redeemed for free Candy

—This code was redeemed for free Candy CommonW —This code was redeemed for 100 Candy

—This code was redeemed for 100 Candy SOUL —This code was redeemed for 666,666 Beli

—This code was redeemed for 666,666 Beli fishlol —This code was redeemed for free Beli

—This code was redeemed for free Beli caughtemlackin —This code was redeemed for 600,000 Beli

—This code was redeemed for 600,000 Beli SECONDSEA! —This code was redeemed for 123 Beli

—This code was redeemed for 123 Beli Billionare! —Redeemed for 1 billion Beli

—Redeemed for 1 billion Beli Millionare! —Redeemed for 500million Beli

—Redeemed for 500million Beli Update8! —Redeemed for Free Rewards

—Redeemed for Free Rewards Update7! —Redeemed for 246,810 Beli

—Redeemed for 246,810 Beli Update6! —Redeemed for 5 Mins double exp and a Stat reset

—Redeemed for 5 Mins double exp and a Stat reset BackToSchoolNerds —Redeemed for 123,456 Beli and a Stat reset

—Redeemed for 123,456 Beli and a Stat reset Update5! —Redeemed for 1,000,000 Beli

—Redeemed for 1,000,000 Beli Big20 —Redeemed for 1,000,000 Beli

—Redeemed for 1,000,000 Beli SorryAbout10K! —Redeemed for 250,000 Beli

—Redeemed for 250,000 Beli UPDATE4! —Redeemed for 2x exp 5 Mins

—Redeemed for 2x exp 5 Mins cat! —Redeemed for 2x exp for five minutes

—Redeemed for 2x exp for five minutes 10kLikes! —Redeemed for free Belo

—Redeemed for free Belo 1000Likes —This code was redeemed for stat reset and 2x exp for five minutes

—This code was redeemed for stat reset and 2x exp for five minutes UPDATE3! —This code was redeemed for 1 million Beli and a Stat Reset

—This code was redeemed for 1 million Beli and a Stat Reset woopsmbgang! —This code was redeemed for 150,000 beli and 2x exp for 15 minutes

—This code was redeemed for 150,000 beli and 2x exp for 15 minutes APOLOGIES! —This code was redeemed for 2x exp for 2 hours

—This code was redeemed for 2x exp for 2 hours 500Likes —This code was redeemed for stat reset and 100,000 Beli

—This code was redeemed for stat reset and 100,000 Beli Sub2Taklaman —This code was redeemed for 2x exp for five minutes

—This code was redeemed for 2x exp for five minutes Sub2MrSwole —This code was redeemed for 2x exp for five minutes

—This code was redeemed for 2x exp for five minutes Sub2Kaijoh26 —This code was redeemed for 2x exp for five minutes

—This code was redeemed for 2x exp for five minutes SORRYFORSHUTDOWN! —This code was redeemed for 2x exp for five minutes

—This code was redeemed for 2x exp for five minutes Sorry!—This code was redeemed for 2x exp for 10 minutes

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Sea Piece?

Follow the simple steps outlined below to redeem the active codes within a few seconds:

Start the game and enter the server.

Select the black " Codes " found in between the " Shop " and " Settings " buttons.

" found in between the " " and " " buttons. A black-themed code dialog box will appear on the screen.

Players can copy the desired code from our list and paste it into the empty box next to the " Enter Code: " title

" title Press the "Enter" button on your keyboard to activate the code instantly!

Players are highly advised to redeem the active codes with haste, as they will expire soon.