Roblox Malgamation’s Island codes (September 2022): Free Amber and more

Malgamation's Island is an all-genre survival game on the Roblox platform with a server size of 30. It was created in August 2020 by lilithn. As of September 2022, the title has garnered 78,519 favorites and received over 10 million visits.

Players can choose and adopt a number of unique animals in the game. With that being said, beginners can freely use any of the following basic creatures:

Hoopy

Adreio

Fern Stalker

Tarvaeus

The first step for players is to obtain Amber (in-game currency). Malgamation's Island contains the currency in small quantities. After obtaining it, players have the opportunity to unlock extraordinary creatures.

To assist the community in accumulating Amber, we have compiled all of the active codes that one may use to claim freebies.

Roblox: Malgamation's Island codes to attain your dream creature

Active codes

Given below is a list of all the active codes for Roblox Malgamation's Island as of September 2022:

1mil! – Redeem this code to claim lots of Amber

– Redeem this code to claim lots of Amber welcome! – Redeem this code to claim 100 Amber

Just like all the other games on Roblox, the developers of Malgamation's Island haven't revealed the expiration date of these codes. Hence, they can become defunct anytime. Keeping that in mind, it is highly recommended that users redeem these codes as soon as possible to receive all the rewards and freebies.

Expired codes

If a specific code is consistently deemed invalid, then the chances of it being expired are high. Given below is a list of all the expired and invalid codes for Roblox Malgamation's Island as of September 2022:

happynewyear – Redeem this code to claim 350 Amber

– Redeem this code to claim 350 Amber Italy – Redeem this code to claim 2 Amber

– Redeem this code to claim 2 Amber Greenland – Redeem this code to claim 2 Amber

– Redeem this code to claim 2 Amber Russia – Redeem this code to claim 7 Amber

– Redeem this code to claim 7 Amber nocturne! – Redeem this code to claim Nocte Stinger

– Redeem this code to claim Nocte Stinger playantheria – Redeem this code to claim 150 Amber

– Redeem this code to claim 150 Amber RatFilth – Redeem this code to claim Decka

– Redeem this code to claim Decka winteriscoming – Redeem this code to claim 300 Amber

– Redeem this code to claim 300 Amber seasonsfrightening – Redeem this code to claim 300 Amber

– Redeem this code to claim 300 Amber Walkeri – Redeem this code to claim 30 Amber

– Redeem this code to claim 30 Amber Welcome – Redeem this code to claim 50 Amber

– Redeem this code to claim 50 Amber Test – Redeem this code to claim a reward

– Redeem this code to claim a reward Poland – Redeem this code to claim and get the reward

– Redeem this code to claim and get the reward stinkertimeover – Redeem this code to claim 1,000 Amber

– Redeem this code to claim 1,000 Amber tubstinky – Redeem this code to claim 500 Amber

Steps to redeem codes

The process of redeeming codes on Malgamation's Island is just as easy and straightforward as any other game on Roblox. However, those unaware can simply read and follow the steps given below:

Download the Roblox app from Appstore or PlayStore. If you already have the app, launch it on the PC or mobile device.

Login using the username and password. If you don't have an account, sign-up on the homepage.

Type in Malgamation's Island into the search box and press enter.

Click on the relevant search result, load it and wait for it to launch.

Once launched, press on the gear (settings) icon.

Within settings, press on the huge promo codes redemption text box.

Enter the active codes into the code redemption box by copying them from the list above.

Click on the Enter button.

Users may now enjoy their promised freebies and exclusive goodies.

More codes and updates

Players can join Malgamation Island's official server on Discord to get early access to active codes. Developers tend to release new codes upon reaching a milestone, such as getting a certain number of visits or hitting a high favorite mark. Users will be able to socialize with other players.

Note: If these Roblox Malgamation's Island codes have expired, or if any new ones have been missed out, do let us know by leaving your thoughts in the comments section below!

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far