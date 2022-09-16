Roblox Super Doomspire codes (September 2022): Free crowns and stickers 

Roblox Super Doomspire is a remastered version of the cult favorite Roblox hit Doomspire Brickbattle. This gaming experience offers a wide range of modes and in-game goals, which makes it entertaining and ensures that players won't ever get bored.

The game description reads:

"Super Doomspire is a classic brickbattle-inspired free-for-all! Blow up enemy spires, unlock new weapons with unique abilities, collect & chat with hundreds of unique Stickers, and fight for glory to see whose tower can stay up the longest!"

The main goal of players here is to eliminate enemy teams and defeat opposing spawns, except in the deathmatch and party mode. One can earn a wide range of unique stickers, each with different features and qualities that can be utilized as emotes and sprays.

Users also have the option to play on other maps and try out different game modes. They can purchase numerous accessories to improve their gameplay by using Crowns, the in-game currency.

Roblox players must strengthen their avatars to survive and fight in order to advance easily. Users may dramatically enhance their score in this Roblox fighting game by using the active redeem codes that are released by their developers.

Players don't need to grind all day to redeem these resources and master the title. They may make use of these active codes to get the upper hand and actively engage in intense battles to get these amazing free crowns, accessories, and equipment.

Roblox: All active and expired codes in Super Doomspire (September 2022)

Active code

Redeeming codes is usually seen as one of the easiest elements of Roblox games. However, this simple process can occasionally be challenging and frustrating for players.

One can type the code incorrectly when redeeming codes in any Roblox game that uses special characters and mistake it for a similar-looking simple character.

Codes that only contain alphabets and numerical values are very simple to decipher since there are no factors that could cause any confusion. However, it is possible for one to make an error.

Players can copy and paste the desired code into the empty redemption area to avoid any mistakes. This technique is highly recommended for users to redeem codes as it completely removes any room for error.

Given below is a list of the working, valid, and active redemption codes for Roblox Super Doomspire as of September 2022:

SMUGCAT —Redeem this code to claim the Smug Cat Sticker (New)

—Redeem this code to claim the Smug Cat Sticker HOLLYJOLLY —Redeem this code to claim 1k Crowns and a Gift Bomb Tool

—Redeem this code to claim 1k Crowns and a Gift Bomb Tool ROBLOXROX —Redeem this code to claim a Dance Potion Sticker

—Redeem this code to claim a Dance Potion Sticker EXISTENTIALHORROR —Redeem this code to claim 900 Crowns and the Oh Nooo Sticker

—Redeem this code to claim 900 Crowns and the Oh Nooo Sticker ITSFREE —Redeem this code to claim 200 Crowns and Stickers

—Redeem this code to claim 200 Crowns and Stickers MARCHAHEAD —Redeem this code to claim 500 Crowns

—Redeem this code to claim 500 Crowns Thanks —Redeem this code to claim 10 Crowns

—Redeem this code to claim 10 Crowns Nonbinaryrights —Redeem this code to claim 30 Crowns and a Pride N Sticker

—Redeem this code to claim 30 Crowns and a Pride N Sticker Panrights —Redeem this code to claim 30 Crowns and a Pride P Sticker

—Redeem this code to claim 30 Crowns and a Pride P Sticker Transrights —Redeem this code to claim 30 Crowns and a Pride T Sticker

—Redeem this code to claim 30 Crowns and a Pride T Sticker Gayrights —Redeem this code to claim 30 Crowns and a Pride G Sticker

—Redeem this code to claim 30 Crowns and a Pride G Sticker Birights —Redeem this code to claim 30 Crowns and a Pride B Sticker

—Redeem this code to claim 30 Crowns and a Pride B Sticker Lesbianrights —Redeem this code to claim 30 Crowns and a Pride L Sticker

—Redeem this code to claim 30 Crowns and a Pride L Sticker Please —Redeem this code to claim 50 Crowns

—Redeem this code to claim 50 Crowns ADOPTME —Redeem this code to claim 100 Crowns and Adopt Me Stickers

—Redeem this code to claim 100 Crowns and Adopt Me Stickers REDRULES —Redeem this code to claim a Red Leader Sticker

—Redeem this code to claim a Red Leader Sticker YELLOWFROG —Redeem this code to claim a Yellow Frog Sticker

—Redeem this code to claim a Yellow Frog Sticker BLUEBUSINESS —Redeem this code to claim a Blue Executive Sticker

—Redeem this code to claim a Blue Executive Sticker GREENMAGIC—Redeem this code to claim a Green Scientist Sticker

At the end of the article, detailed steps on how to redeem codes are provided.

Expired codes

Unfortunately, these codes cease to work and are therefore no longer valid once the period specified by their developers has expired. They cannot be used to redeem rewards or bonuses for players.

The chance that a code will be listed below is fairly high if users attempt to redeem one and it is shown as invalid.

Here's a round-up of all the expired, invalid, and unusable Roblox Super Doomspire codes as of September 2022:

RATTLEMEBONES : Redeem code this code to claim 500 Crowns and a Skeleton Laugh Sticker.

: Redeem code this code to claim 500 Crowns and a Skeleton Laugh Sticker. INTHEDARK: Redeem this code to claim a Darkheart Sword.

Steps to redeem codes

Roblox Super Doomspire's code redemption procedure is simple and straightforward. Gamers can keep reading to learn how to obtain freebies even if they are unfamiliar with how to do it in-game:

Download Roblox from the App Store or Play Store, log into the account using the password and username or sign up for a new one.

Search for the game by typing "Super Doomspire" in the search bar.

Click on the game and wait for it to launch.

Once launched, find the green shop icon with a bag on the Menu screen.

Proceed by pressing the green button. You should be taken to an extensive menu.

You will find the codes option with an icon of a keyboard on the new menu.

Click on that button. The text area that says "Enter Code" should now pop up on-screen.

Copy one of the active codes from the above list and paste it into the blank code redemption area.

Make sure to hit the confirm button once the code is pasted in.

Users can now enjoy their promised freebies and exclusive rewards to make their gameplay more fun and engaging.

Roblox players have the opportunity to use these codes to compete against veterans who spend hours refining their skills.

More codes and updates in Roblox Super Doomspire

By joining the official Brickbattlers Studio Discord server, Roblox players may get their hands on the most recent codes and learn about the game's features and updates before anybody else. They interact well with followers and regularly update their community with new codes.

For the most recent updates and bonuses, one can choose to follow the game's designers on Twitter at blutreefrog1 and tylermcbride.

Note: If any of these codes are working for readers, are not valid anymore, or if there are any newly released codes that we might've missed out on, do comment down any information about the same below!

