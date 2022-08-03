Roblox Martial Realm codes (August 2022): Free Rerolls, Shards, and more

The Roblox metaverse is home to several anime franchises. Martial Realm is based on various anime and webtoons worlds and stands as a unique addition to the universe.

Roblox players and fans alike will have fun strolling around the strange city and hunting down their strongest adversaries.

Martial Realm is a fighting game, and the users' goal is to dominate the server and leaderboard and become the ultimate fighter. They will need the most robust gear to stay atop the leaderboard.

Instead of spending Robux, they can use the codes to get their hands on free rewards. These prizes can enhance gamers' gameplay in several ways.

Abilities will be empowered when shards are used. With free spins, lucky players will receive special in-game items. Newbies can get a head start with the free rewards.

Users can earn more XP in Roblox Martial Realm on weekends

Active codes

!code thebackrooms – Redeem code for Potential Reroll (NEW)

– Redeem code for Potential Reroll (NEW) !code sorryform1bug – Redeem code for Face Reroll

– Redeem code for Face Reroll !code 90kvisits! – Redeem code for 2 Personality Shards, 1 Origin Shard

– Redeem code for 2 Personality Shards, 1 Origin Shard !code 700likes – Redeem code for 2 Origin Shards, 2 Personality Shards

Note: Readers must act with haste and redeem the codes, as they will expire soon.

Rerolls are very useful for gamers who like to customize their characters often. Instead of spending Robux, they can wisely use these rewards from the codes.

Expired codes

!code 80kvisits! – Redeem code for 3 Personality Shards

– Redeem code for 3 Personality Shards !code 70kvisits! – Redeem code for 3 Origin Shards

– Redeem code for 3 Origin Shards !code newclans! – Redeem code for Clan Reroll

– Redeem code for Clan Reroll !code heistfix – Redeem code for 2 Personality Shards

– Redeem code for 2 Personality Shards !code 60kvisits! – Redeem code for 2 Personality Shards, 1 Origin Shard

– Redeem code for 2 Personality Shards, 1 Origin Shard !code performanceupdate? – Redeem code for Hair Color Reroll

– Redeem code for Hair Color Reroll !code 2kfavourites! – Redeem code for Face Reroll

– Redeem code for Face Reroll !code 500likes – Redeem code for 1 Origin Shards, 2 Personality Shards

– Redeem code for 1 Origin Shards, 2 Personality Shards !code 100hatersyay! – Redeem code for First Name Reroll

– Redeem code for First Name Reroll !code 50kvisits! – Redeem code for 6 Personality Shards, 4 Origin Shards

– Redeem code for 6 Personality Shards, 4 Origin Shards !code 400likes – Redeem code for 2 Origin Shards, 3 Personality Shards

– Redeem code for 2 Origin Shards, 3 Personality Shards !code twisteriscarryingthegame – Redeem code for 2 free personality shards

– Redeem code for 2 free personality shards !code 30kvisits! – Redeem code for 3 Potential Spins & 2 Clan Spins

– Redeem code for 3 Potential Spins & 2 Clan Spins !code miniupd – Redeem code for 1 Origin Shard & 1 Personality Shard

– Redeem code for 1 Origin Shard & 1 Personality Shard !code sorryforshutdown – Redeem code for Clan reroll

– Redeem code for Clan reroll !code prestigeupdate – Redeem code for 3 Origin Shards

– Redeem code for 3 Origin Shards !code 20kvisits! – Redeem code for 2 Personality Shards

– Redeem code for 2 Personality Shards !code 150likes – Redeem code for Face reroll

– Redeem code for Face reroll !code 10kvisits! – Redeem code for Clan reroll

– Redeem code for Clan reroll !code release – Redeem code for Potential reroll

– Redeem code for Potential reroll !code releasee – Redeem code for Clan reroll

– Redeem code for Clan reroll !code releaseee – Redeem code for First name reroll

– Redeem code for First name reroll !code releaseee! – Redeem code for Eyes color reroll

– Redeem code for Eyes color reroll !code 250likes – Redeem code for 1 Origin Shards

Unfortunately, inactive codes are rich in number. Players can expect new codes in the upcoming update.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Martial Realm

Redeeming codes in Martial Realm is a little different than other Roblox titles. Users can follow the simple steps below for the free rewards.

Launch the title and log into the server

Click on " / " on the keyboard

" on the keyboard A new code box UI will open

Key in the desired code from the above list in the text box

Make sure to hit the redeem button to claim the freebies

They will receive an alert message after redeeming a code. Gamers can find the rewards in their inventories.

Roblox codes are case-sensitive, so readers must double-check before redeeming them. Instead of manually entering the codes, players can copy and paste them. This is a safe and fast method, which also eliminates typos and other spelling mistakes.

Sometimes an error message can pop up during the redemption process. It is a server issue that users can fix by restarting the game and redeeming the same code again.

If the error message still appears, they should conclude that the code has expired. If this happens, please let the community know in the comments section.

Where to find new Roblox Martial Realm Codes

Players can find the new codes on the developers' Twitter and Trello handles.

The social media accounts of the developers are:

@DaemonLorde

@Infinite Realm Productions

@TwisterDaark

@AdventRyu @Rhae_nys

@blahful

@casst234

Users must keep an eye on the devs' Twitter handles for more exclusive news.

They can also join the game's dedicated Discord channel to find new codes and other game-related information. Newbies can interact with older gamers on the Discord server to learn much about Martial Realm.

They can also party up to destroy the most difficult enemies on the server.

