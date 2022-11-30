Roblox Martial Realm codes (December 2022): Free Rerolls and Shards 

Roblox Martial Realm provides the metaverse community with a one-of-a-kind gameplay experience. In its enormous environment, the game includes a number of famous anime worlds, with its interactive features garnering positive acclaim from gamers around the world.

Players can choose their favorite anime characters and embark on a martial adventure through the interesting world of Roblox Martial Realm. They can also participate in lethal PvP battles with one another and defeat the most powerful NPCs wandering around the map.

The ultimate goal of Roblox Martial Realm is to dominate the game's server by becoming the best fighter. Veteran players generally achieve this difficult challenge with better experience and superior fighting skills. New players, on the other hand, will suffer greatly at first as they lack the required financial resources and in-game power-ups.

Instead of grinding through the game by slowly defeating enemies, newbies can make use of the codes provided in this article. These codes reward players with free Rerolls and Shards that can strengthen their movesets.

Active codes in Roblox Martial Realm

The following codes are active and can be redeemed by players now:

!code maidsinthecity! – Face Reroll

– Face Reroll !code 6kfavs! – 5 Personality Shards

– 5 Personality Shards !code 220kvisits! – Eye Colors Reroll

– Eye Colors Reroll !code 230kvisits! – Hair Color Reroll

– Hair Color Reroll !code 1klikes! – 2 Origin Shards, 3 Personality Shards

– 2 Origin Shards, 3 Personality Shards !code 200kvisits! – 3 Origin Shards, 1 Personality Shard

– 3 Origin Shards, 1 Personality Shard !code 210kvisits! – Potential Reroll, it will instantly reroll it, it wont be stored with your shards

– Potential Reroll, it will instantly reroll it, it wont be stored with your shards !code firstprestigestyle – Style Reset

– Style Reset !code 900likes – 1 Origin Shard, 2 Personality Shards

– 1 Origin Shard, 2 Personality Shards !code 110kvisits! – Face Reroll

– Face Reroll !code 120kvisits! – First Name Reroll

– First Name Reroll !code 130kvisits! – Face Reroll

– Face Reroll !code 140kvisits! – 2 Origin Shards, 3 Personality Shards

Since they can expire at any time, players are advised to redeem all the active codes in Roblox Martial Realm as soon as possible.

Inactive codes in Roblox Martial Realm

A significant amount of old codes in Martial Realm have become inactive. They are as follows:

!code 150kvisits! – Face Reroll

– Face Reroll !code 160kvisits! – Eyes Colors Reroll

– Eyes Colors Reroll !code 170kvisits! – Face Reroll

– Face Reroll !code 180kvisits! – Eyes Colors Reroll

– Eyes Colors Reroll !code 190kvisits! – Hair Color Reroll

– Hair Color Reroll !code newceos! – first name reroll

– first name reroll !code 100kvisits! – 2 Origin Shards, 2 Personality Shards

– 2 Origin Shards, 2 Personality Shards !code thebackrooms – Potential Reroll

– Potential Reroll !code sorryform1bug – Face Reroll

– Face Reroll !code 90kvisits! – 2 Personality Shards, 1 Origin Shard

– 2 Personality Shards, 1 Origin Shard !code 700likes – 2 Origin Shards, 2 Personality Shards

– 2 Origin Shards, 2 Personality Shards !code 80kvisits! – 3 Personality Shards

– 3 Personality Shards !code 70kvisits! – 3 Origin Shards

– 3 Origin Shards !code newclans! – Clan Reroll

– Clan Reroll !code heistfix – 2 Personality Shards

– 2 Personality Shards !code 60kvisits! – 2 Personality Shards, 1 Origin Shard

– 2 Personality Shards, 1 Origin Shard !code performanceupdate? – Hair Color Reroll

– Hair Color Reroll !code 2kfavourites! – Face Reroll

– Face Reroll !code 500likes – 1 Origin Shards, 2 Personality Shards

– 1 Origin Shards, 2 Personality Shards !code 100hatersyay! – First Name Reroll

– First Name Reroll !code 50kvisits! – 6 Personality Shards, 4 Origin Shards

– 6 Personality Shards, 4 Origin Shards !code 400likes – 2 Origin Shards, 3 Personality Shards

– 2 Origin Shards, 3 Personality Shards !code twisteriscarryingthegame – 2 free personality shards

– 2 free personality shards !code 30kvisits! – 3 Potential Spins & 2 Clan Spins

– 3 Potential Spins & 2 Clan Spins !code miniupd – 1 Origin Shard & 1 Personality Shard

– 1 Origin Shard & 1 Personality Shard !code sorryforshutdown – Clan reroll

– Clan reroll !code prestigeupdate – 3 Origin Shards

– 3 Origin Shards !code 20kvisits! – 2 Personality Shards

– 2 Personality Shards !code 150likes – Face reroll

– Face reroll !code 10kvisits! – Clan reroll

– Clan reroll !code release – Potential reroll

– Potential reroll !code releasee – Clan reroll

– Clan reroll !code releaseee – First name reroll

– First name reroll !code releaseee! – Eyes color reroll

– Eyes color reroll !code 250likes – 1 Origin Shards

How to redeem active codes in Roblox Martial Realm

Players can redeem active codes in Roblox Martial Realm by following these simple steps:

After opening the game, click "/" on your keyboard to open the general chat box.

Copy and paste any active code from the list given above into the small empty text box.

Players can then redeem that code by hitting the "Enter" button.

Users will find the claimed rewards in their in-game inventories.

