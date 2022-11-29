Roblox Bleach Era codes (December 2022): Free Rerolls, Boosts, and more  

Roblox Bleach Era is based on the popular supernatural anime Bleach. Amidst, various anime-themed titles in the metaverse Roblox Bleach Era stood out from the crowd owing to its fluid gameplay elements.
In Roblox Bleach Era, gamers can follow the footsteps of Ichigo Kurosaki, the main protagonist of the anime series, and become expert combatants by harnessing a range of skills. Furthermore, on the enigmatic Bleach Era map, players can play as Shinigamis/Soul Reapers or Hollows.
Players must enhance their power showcase and weaponry skills by defeating the most potent enemies and other elite players on the server. New players will struggle to achieve this as they will lack levels, boosts, and several in-game tools.
This is when they must consider redeeming the valid codes provided in this article. These codes offer free different kinds of boosts, resets, and more that can help them catch up with veteran players on the server.
Valid codes in Roblox Bleach Era
TeamBleachEra—Redeem for free rewards (Latest)
- FreeElementReroll—Redeem for an Element Reroll (Latest)
- FreeResReroll—Redeem for free rewards (Latest)
- BleachEraMerch—Redeem for 1 hour XP Boost (Latest)
- #SYLFUSTHEGOAT—Redeem for free rewards (Latest)
- FinallyUpdate—Redeem for Element Reroll (Latest)
- ExpBoost4—Redeem for an EXP Boost (Latest)
- RerollElement1—Redeem for an Element Reroll
- RerollElement2—Redeem for an Element Reroll
- RerollElement3—Redeem for an Element Reroll
- RerollRes1—Redeem for a Reroll Resurrection
- RerollRes2—Redeem for a Reroll Resurrection
- RerollRes3—Redeem for a Reroll Resurrection
- ResetSkillPoints1—Redeem for a Skill Point Reset
- ResetSkillPoints2—Redeem for a Skill Point Reset
- ResetSkillPoints3—Redeem for a Skill Point Reset
- RerollReiatsu1—Redeem for Reroll Reiatsu
- RerollReiatsu2—Redeem for Reroll Reiatsu
- RerollReiatsu3—Redeem for Reroll Reiatsu
- RerollHollowApp1—Redeem for a Reroll Hollow Appearance
- RerollHollowApp2—Redeem for a Reroll Hollow Appearance
- RerollHollowApp3—Redeem for a Reroll Hollow Appearance
- RerollColor1—Redeem for a Color Reroll
- RerollColor2—Redeem for a Color Reroll
- RerollColor3—Redeem for a Color Reroll
- DropBoost1—Redeem for a Drop Boost
- DropBoost2—Redeem for a Drop Boost
- DropBoost3—Redeem for a Drop Boost
- ExpBoost1—Redeem for an EXP Boost
- ExpBoost2—Redeem for an EXP Boost
- ExpBoost3—Redeem for an EXP Boost
- followomikage—Redeem for a 1 Hour XP Boost
- followmoyuto—Redeem for a 1 Hour XP Boost
- 6.9mvisits—Redeem for a 1 Hour XP Boost
- 33klikes—Redeem for a 1 Hour XP Boost
- happy2022—Redeem for a 1 Hour XP Boost
- bleachera2soon—Redeem for a 1 Hour XP Boost
Users are advised to redeem all the old active codes in Roblox Bleach Era with haste, as they will expire soon.
Players must use the XP boost right before they engage in fights and quests. This empowers their XP income and helps them level up at a rapid pace.
Inactive codes in Roblox Bleach Era
Sadly, a handful of old boost codes have expired in Roblox Bleach Era. Players can expect new codes in the forthcoming update.
- 3mvisits - This code was redeemable for free boosts
- 20klikes - This code was redeemable for free boosts
- 50kfaves - This code was redeemable for free boosts
- resetskillpoints - This code was redeemable for free boosts
- 2mvisits - This code was redeemable for free boosts
- 15klikest - This code was redeemable for free boosts
- 45kfaves - This code was redeemable for free boosts
- alpha6k - This code was redeemable for free boosts
- 25kfaves - This code was redeemable for free boosts
- 7klikes - This code was redeemable for free boosts
How to redeem the active codes in Roblox Bleach Era?
Follow the simple steps below to redeem the valid codes in Roblox Bleach Era.
- Enter the game's server
- Click on the blue Twitter logo icon on the screen's top left side.
- Copy the required code from our list and paste it in the text box that says "ENTER CODE HERE."
- Press the "Enter" button on your keyboard to redeem the code
Players can find the claimed rewards in their game inventories.