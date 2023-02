Roblox Martial Realm codes (February 2023): Free Shards, Rerolls, and more 

Roblox Martial Realm's environment is based on a mash-up of various anime titles. The fast-paced gameplay necessitates that players establish themselves as expert combatants.

Gamers must eliminate enemies to become wealthy on the server; however, to defeat powerful ones, players need the finest set of fighting gear. This is when they must consider using the promo codes provided in this article.

These codes offer different types of Rerolls and Personality Shards for free. Interested readers can access the active codes in Roblox Martial Realm.

Active codes in Roblox Martial Realm

The following are the active Roblox codes:

!code happynewyear! —Redeem for five Origin Shards and five Personality Shards (Latest)

—Redeem for five Origin Shards and five Personality Shards !code boostupd —Redeem for five Origin Shards and five Personality Shards (Latest)

—Redeem for five Origin Shards and five Personality Shards !code hbddaemon —Redeem for a Face Reroll (Latest)

—Redeem for a Face Reroll !code hbdtwister !—Redeem for an Eye and Hair Color Reroll (Latest)

!—Redeem for an Eye and Hair Color Reroll !code maidsinthecity! – Face Reroll

– Face Reroll !code 6kfavs! – Five Personality Shards

– Five Personality Shards !code 220kvisits! – Eye Colors Reroll

– Eye Colors Reroll !code 230kvisits! – Hair Color Reroll

– Hair Color Reroll !code 1klikes! – Two Origin Shards and three Personality Shards

– Two Origin Shards and three Personality Shards !code 200kvisits! – Three Origin Shards and one Personality Shard

– Three Origin Shards and one Personality Shard !code 210kvisits! – Potential Reroll, it will instantly reroll it and won't be stored with your shards

– Potential Reroll, it will instantly reroll it and won't be stored with your shards !code firstprestigestyle – Style Reset

– Style Reset !code 900likes – One Origin Shard and two Personality Shards

– One Origin Shard and two Personality Shards !code 110kvisits! – Face Reroll

– Face Reroll !code 120kvisits! – First Name Reroll

– First Name Reroll !code 130kvisits! – Face Reroll

– Face Reroll !code 140kvisits! – Two Origin Shards and three Personality Shards

Inactive codes in Roblox Martial Realm

Many old codes in Roblox Martial Realm have expired:

!code 150kvisits! –Was redeemed for Face Reroll.

–Was redeemed for Face Reroll. !code 160kvisits! –Was redeemed for Eyes Colors Reroll.

–Was redeemed for Eyes Colors Reroll. !code 170kvisits! –Was redeemed for Face Reroll.

–Was redeemed for Face Reroll. !code 180kvisits! –Was redeemed for Eyes Colors Reroll.

–Was redeemed for Eyes Colors Reroll. !code 190kvisits! –Was redeemed for Hair Color Reroll.

–Was redeemed for Hair Color Reroll. !code newceos! –Was redeemed for first name reroll.

–Was redeemed for first name reroll. !code 100kvisits! –Was redeemed for two Origin Shards and two Personality Shards.

–Was redeemed for two Origin Shards and two Personality Shards. !code thebackrooms –Was redeemed for Potential Reroll.

–Was redeemed for Potential Reroll. !code sorryform1bug –Was redeemed for Face Reroll.

–Was redeemed for Face Reroll. !code 90kvisits! –Was redeemed for two Personality Shards and one Origin Shard.

–Was redeemed for two Personality Shards and one Origin Shard. !code 700likes –Was redeemed for two Origin Shards and two Personality Shards.

–Was redeemed for two Origin Shards and two Personality Shards. !code 80kvisits! –Was redeemed for three Personality Shards.

–Was redeemed for three Personality Shards. !code 70kvisits! –Was redeemed for three Origin Shards.

–Was redeemed for three Origin Shards. !code newclans! –Was redeemed for Clan Reroll.

–Was redeemed for Clan Reroll. !code heistfix –Was redeemed for two Personality Shards.

–Was redeemed for two Personality Shards. !code 60kvisits! –Was redeemed for two Personality Shards and one Origin Shard.

–Was redeemed for two Personality Shards and one Origin Shard. !code performanceupdate? –Was redeemed for Hair Color Reroll.

–Was redeemed for Hair Color Reroll. !code 2kfavourites! –Was redeemed for Face Reroll.

–Was redeemed for Face Reroll. !code 500likes –Was redeemed for one Origin Shard and two Personality Shards.

–Was redeemed for one Origin Shard and two Personality Shards. !code 100hatersyay! –Was redeemed for First Name Reroll.

–Was redeemed for First Name Reroll. !code 50kvisits! –Was redeemed for six Personality Shards and four Origin Shards.

–Was redeemed for six Personality Shards and four Origin Shards. !code 400likes –Was redeemed for two Origin Shards, and three Personality Shards.

–Was redeemed for two Origin Shards, and three Personality Shards. !code twisteriscarryingthegame –Was redeemed for 2 free personality shards.

–Was redeemed for 2 free personality shards. !code 30kvisits! –Was redeemed for three Potential Spins and two Clan Spins.

–Was redeemed for three Potential Spins and two Clan Spins. !code miniupd –Was redeemed for one Origin Shard & one Personality Shard.

–Was redeemed for one Origin Shard & one Personality Shard. !code sorryforshutdown –Was redeemed for Clan reroll.

–Was redeemed for Clan reroll. !code prestigeupdate –Was redeemed for three Origin Shards.

–Was redeemed for three Origin Shards. !code 20kvisits! –Was redeemed for two Personality Shards.

–Was redeemed for two Personality Shards. !code 150likes –Was redeemed for Face reroll.

–Was redeemed for Face reroll. !code 10kvisits! –Was redeemed for Clan reroll.

–Was redeemed for Clan reroll. !code release –Was redeemed for Potential reroll.

–Was redeemed for Potential reroll. !code releasee –Was redeemed for Clan reroll.

–Was redeemed for Clan reroll. !code releaseee –Was redeemed for First name reroll.

–Was redeemed for First name reroll. !code releaseee! –Was redeemed for Eyes color reroll.

–Was redeemed for Eyes color reroll. !code 250likes –Was redeemed for one Origin Shard.

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Martial Realm?

Follow the steps listed below to redeem Roblox codes within a few minutes:

Launch Roblox and start the game

Press "/" button on your keyboard to open the chat box.

Copy any code from our list above and paste it into the empty text box.

Hit the "Enter" button to claim the reward right away!

The newly obtained items will be added to your in-game inventory after redeeming the code.

