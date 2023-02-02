Roblox Akuma Pirates codes (February 2023): Free Beli and Gems

Roblox Akuma Pirates is an action game developed by Akuma Production, based on the popular anime and manga franchise One Piece. Players can upgrade their pirates and enhance their abilities by completing quests and battling enemies. They can also master various fighting styles and acquire powerful Devil Fruits.

The developers have introduced some new codes in February 2023 that players can redeem to gain two kinds of in-game currencies: Beli and Gems. The codes provided here will help players in their quest to become the wealthiest pirate in the seven seas.

Active codes, expired codes, and steps to redeem them in Roblox Akuma Pirates in February 2023

All the new active codes for Roblox Akuma Pirates are listed below:

UPDATE1 —Redeem for 250k Beli (New)

—Redeem for 250k Beli 900FAV —Redeem for 250k Beli (New)

—Redeem for 250k Beli 100KVISITS —Redeem for 250k Beli (New)

—Redeem for 250k Beli Dominate X2 —Redeem for Beli

—Redeem for Beli PruekSoPro —Redeem for Beli

—Redeem for Beli KC11R— Redeem for Beli

Redeem for Beli Theeratuch —Redeem for Beli

—Redeem for Beli MoppyDev —Redeem for Stat Reset

—Redeem for Stat Reset PandaDev —Redeem for Beli

—Redeem for Beli ZsaerNight —Redeem for Beli

—Redeem for Beli BananaHead —Redeem for Beli

—Redeem for Beli Zuko—Redeem for a Stat Reset

Players are advised to use these codes quickly as some of them may expire without warning. You can use the free Gems and Beli from these codes to buy helpful gear and Devil Fruit that will enhance your character.

You can also follow the Akuma Pirates Discord server or follow their Twitter handle for information regarding title updates or new codes.

Expired codes for Roblox Akuma Pirates

Listed below are the Akuma Pirates codes that no longer work:

UPDATE0.5! —Redeem for a free Stat Reset

—Redeem for a free Stat Reset Release —Redeem for 100,000 free Beli

—Redeem for 100,000 free Beli Sub2DominateX2 —Redeem for three free Gems

—Redeem for three free Gems Winter —Redeem for one free Gem

—Redeem for one free Gem 10kVisits —Redeem for free Beli or Gems

—Redeem for free Beli or Gems 250Active —Redeem for free Beli or Gems

—Redeem for free Beli or Gems 1Visits —Redeem for rewards

—Redeem for rewards ResetStats —Redeem for rewards

—Redeem for rewards 100Active —Redeem for rewards

—Redeem for rewards 500Active —Redeem for rewards

—Redeem for rewards 100kVisits —Redeem for rewards

—Redeem for rewards WutKung —Redeem for rewards

—Redeem for rewards NUEA —Redeem for rewards

—Redeem for rewards Obito TV —Redeem for rewards

—Redeem for rewards JZ Gaming —Redeem for rewards

—Redeem for rewards NewResetStats—Redeem for rewards

Steps to redeem codes in Roblox Akuma Pirates

It should be noted that players have be over level 100 to redeem codes in Akuma Pirates. To claim them, you need to launch the game on your PC or mobile and follow the steps given below:

Step 1) Click on the settings menu on the top left side of your screen.

Step 2) Enter a code from the list of active codes above.

Step 3) Press Enter to redeem your reward.

If a code is not functioning, there could be several reasons for this. The main reason is that the codes may no longer be valid since they expire without warning and are frequently cycled in and out of the game.

It is essential to double-check your spelling when entering codes because the slightest typos can cause them to appear invalid as they are always case-sensitive. To avoid this, make sure you enter them correctly as they are listed above or, if the game permits, copy and paste them.

More information on Roblox Akuma Pirates special rewards

Players can also gain special boosts and items that are purchasable with Robux. You can use Robux to purchase game passes for the following items to enhance your gaming experience:

BlackBlade - R$ 500

- R$ 500 Money 2x - R$ 250

- R$ 250 Speed Boat - R$ 150

- R$ 150 EXP 2x - R$ 300

If you do not wish to spend Robux, just use the codes provided above and claim free items to upgrade your pirate.

