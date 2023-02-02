Roblox Akuma Pirates codes (February 2023): Free Beli and Gems

Roblox Akuma Pirates is an action game developed by Akuma Production, based on the popular anime and manga franchise One Piece. Players can upgrade their pirates and enhance their abilities by completing quests and battling enemies. They can also master various fighting styles and acquire powerful Devil Fruits.
The developers have introduced some new codes in February 2023 that players can redeem to gain two kinds of in-game currencies: Beli and Gems. The codes provided here will help players in their quest to become the wealthiest pirate in the seven seas.
Active codes, expired codes, and steps to redeem them in Roblox Akuma Pirates in February 2023
All the new active codes for Roblox Akuma Pirates are listed below:
- UPDATE1—Redeem for 250k Beli (New)
- 900FAV—Redeem for 250k Beli (New)
- 100KVISITS—Redeem for 250k Beli (New)
- Dominate X2—Redeem for Beli
- PruekSoPro—Redeem for Beli
- KC11R—Redeem for Beli
- Theeratuch—Redeem for Beli
- MoppyDev—Redeem for Stat Reset
- PandaDev—Redeem for Beli
- ZsaerNight—Redeem for Beli
- BananaHead—Redeem for Beli
- Zuko—Redeem for a Stat Reset
Players are advised to use these codes quickly as some of them may expire without warning. You can use the free Gems and Beli from these codes to buy helpful gear and Devil Fruit that will enhance your character.
You can also follow the Akuma Pirates Discord server or follow their Twitter handle for information regarding title updates or new codes.
Expired codes for Roblox Akuma Pirates
Listed below are the Akuma Pirates codes that no longer work:
- UPDATE0.5!—Redeem for a free Stat Reset
- Release—Redeem for 100,000 free Beli
- Sub2DominateX2—Redeem for three free Gems
- Winter—Redeem for one free Gem
- 10kVisits—Redeem for free Beli or Gems
- 250Active—Redeem for free Beli or Gems
- 1Visits—Redeem for rewards
- ResetStats—Redeem for rewards
- 100Active—Redeem for rewards
- 500Active—Redeem for rewards
- 100kVisits—Redeem for rewards
- WutKung—Redeem for rewards
- NUEA—Redeem for rewards
- Obito TV—Redeem for rewards
- JZ Gaming—Redeem for rewards
- NewResetStats—Redeem for rewards
Steps to redeem codes in Roblox Akuma Pirates
It should be noted that players have be over level 100 to redeem codes in Akuma Pirates. To claim them, you need to launch the game on your PC or mobile and follow the steps given below:
Step 1) Click on the settings menu on the top left side of your screen.
Step 2) Enter a code from the list of active codes above.
Step 3) Press Enter to redeem your reward.
If a code is not functioning, there could be several reasons for this. The main reason is that the codes may no longer be valid since they expire without warning and are frequently cycled in and out of the game.
It is essential to double-check your spelling when entering codes because the slightest typos can cause them to appear invalid as they are always case-sensitive. To avoid this, make sure you enter them correctly as they are listed above or, if the game permits, copy and paste them.
More information on Roblox Akuma Pirates special rewards
Players can also gain special boosts and items that are purchasable with Robux. You can use Robux to purchase game passes for the following items to enhance your gaming experience:
- BlackBlade - R$ 500
- Money 2x - R$ 250
- Speed Boat - R$ 150
- EXP 2x - R$ 300
If you do not wish to spend Robux, just use the codes provided above and claim free items to upgrade your pirate.