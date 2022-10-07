Roblox Grand Pirates codes (October 2022): Free Stat Reset and Peli Boost

Roblox Grand Pirates is based on the popular One Piece anime franchise. The main objective of this title is to become the ultimate pirate lord on the server by defeating formidable enemies in skirmishes and deadly PvPs.

To become the best on the server, players usually spend a fortune on Robux to purchase boosters, reset stats, and Peli (in-game currency). Roblox gamers can avoid this by redeeming active codes to receive Peli boosters and more for free.

With the free rewards obtained from the codes, players can level up at a faster rate and become influential on the map.

Explore the seven seas and destroy the dreadful creatures in the world of Roblox Grand Pirates

Active codes

SecondSea —Redeem code for a Stat Reset (Latest code)

—Redeem code for a Stat Reset 50KLikesSorry —Redeem code for 120 minutes of 2x Peli

—Redeem code for 120 minutes of 2x Peli 12.5MVisits —Redeem code for a Stat Reset

—Redeem code for a Stat Reset 60KFavorites—Redeem code for 60 minutes of 2x XP

Players must act with haste and redeem all the working codes, which will expire soon. This statement has a silver lining, as new codes are provided regularly.

Peli boosts should be used when fighting monsters and other players on the server. This way, gamers can get the most out of the boosts and earn a significant amount of Peli quickly. Before activating the boosters, players must equip themselves with the finest weapons as they can defeat the most potent enemies and become wealthy within no time.

Roblox Grand Pirates gamers will automatically feel safe if they purchase the finest tools required for grinding and exploring the vast map.

Inactive codes

Unfortunately, there are a lot of expired codes in Roblox Grand Pirates. Users can look forward to new codes in upcoming updates and special events.

10MVisits —Redeem code for a Stat Reset

—Redeem code for a Stat Reset 8.5MVisits —Redeem code for a Stat Reset

—Redeem code for a Stat Reset GearFourth —Redeem code for a Stat Reset

—Redeem code for a Stat Reset 30KLikes —Redeem code for a Stat Reset

—Redeem code for a Stat Reset 50KFavorites —Redeem code for a Remove Devil Fruit

—Redeem code for a Remove Devil Fruit 7.5MVisits —Redeem code for a Stat Reset

—Redeem code for a Stat Reset 40KFavorites —Redeem code for a Devil Fruit

—Redeem code for a Devil Fruit 5MVisits —Redeem code for Devil Fruit Notifier 120 Minutes

—Redeem code for Devil Fruit Notifier 120 Minutes 20KLikes —Redeem code for a Stat Reset

—Redeem code for a Stat Reset 1KDislikes —Redeem code to remove the Devil Fruit's power

—Redeem code to remove the Devil Fruit's power 2MVisits —Redeem code for a 60 minute Devil Fruit [pwer

—Redeem code for a 60 minute Devil Fruit [pwer 20KFavorites —Redeem code for Double Peli 60 Minutes

—Redeem code for Double Peli 60 Minutes 1.5MVisits —Redeem code for a 60 minute Devil Fruit power

—Redeem code for a 60 minute Devil Fruit power 10KLikes —Redeem code for a Stat Reset

—Redeem code for a Stat Reset 1MVisits —Redeem code for a Stat Reset

—Redeem code for a Stat Reset SorryForShutdowns —Redeem code for 60 minutes of 2x Drop Rate

—Redeem code for 60 minutes of 2x Drop Rate 10KFavorites —Redeem code for Double Peli 60 Minutes (Peli boost)

—Redeem code for Double Peli 60 Minutes (Peli boost) 5KLikes —Redeem code for a Stat Reset

—Redeem code for a Stat Reset 500KVisits —Redeem code to Remove Devil Fruit

—Redeem code to Remove Devil Fruit 100KVisits —Redeem code to a Stat Reset

—Redeem code to a Stat Reset 4KLikes —Redeem code for 30 minutes of 2x Peli

—Redeem code for 30 minutes of 2x Peli 3KLikes —Redeem code for 60 minutes of Devil Fruit notifier

—Redeem code for 60 minutes of Devil Fruit notifier 2KLikes —Redeem code for 30 minutes of 2x XP

—Redeem code for 30 minutes of 2x XP 1KLikes —Redeem code to a Stat Reset

—Redeem code to a Stat Reset SuspiciousAction —Redeem code for 60 minutes of Devil Fruit notifier

—Redeem code for 60 minutes of Devil Fruit notifier SorryForBugs —Redeem code for 10k Peli

—Redeem code for 10k Peli Released—Redeem code for 10k Peli

How to redeem Roblox Grand Pirates codes?

All players have to do is follow the easy steps outlined below to redeem Roblox Grand Pirates codes within a few minutes:

Launch Roblox Grand Pirates and get into the server

Hit the menu button located on the lower left-hand side of the screen

A new code box UI will appear

Copy the required code from our list and paste it into the input box that says "Code"

Press the 'Enter' button on your keyboard to claim the free goodies

Players can find the redeemed boosters and stat resets in their inventories.

Key tips to remember when redeeming the codes

Roblox codes are known to be case-sensitive. Thus, players must take extra precautions and look for spelling mistakes during the redemption process.

Instead of entering the code by typing, Roblox gamers can copy and paste the code throughout the redemption procedure instead of entering it by typing. This method is not only fast but also eliminates typographical errors and typos. Players are advised to bookmark this page as they will have quick access to the active codes.

Sometimes an error message can pop up when redeeming the code. This can happen due to a server issue. Players can fix this by instantly restarting the game and trying to redeem the same code again. This transfers them to a new server where things may work smoothly.

Players can conclude that the specific code has expired if the error notice persists. Let us know in the comments section if you face any problems during the redemption procedure.

How to find new Roblox Grand Pirates codes?

Players must follow @nijoxy, the developer's Twitter account, to get wind of the latest Roblox Grand Pirates codes. Readers must monitor the dev's social media handles, especially during milestones, special in-game events, and patch releases.

Roblox gamers can also join the game's dedicated Discord server to learn about new codes and exclusive game-related content. Players can also interact with the community and participate in Discord discussions. New users can communicate with veterans on the voice channel and learn a great deal about the game.

Poll : 0 votes