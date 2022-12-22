Roblox Marvel New Journey codes for December 2022: Free Coins

Marvel New Journey is a Roblox game released in August 2021. It has over 34 million users worldwide, with over 100,000 people adding it to their Favorites list.

As its name suggests, Marvel New Journey allows players to take control of their favorite Marvel superheroes and battle to become the top fighter in the world. Players can choose from a variety of characters, each with their own playstyle and abilities, and compete against each other in a hostile, fast-paced environment. They can also customize their character’s abilities to suit their playstyle.

Like most Roblox games, Marvel New Journey provides its players with codes that can be redeemed for rewards. These codes are often released on the game's official social media accounts and can be used to obtain various rewards, such as coins, items, and character skins. However, they often have expiration dates, so it is important to use them before they expire.

The developers of Marvel New Journey have recently released fresh codes for Robloxians to enjoy in December 2022.

Active codes in Roblox Marvel New Journey for December 2022

Listed below are all the new active codes in Roblox Marvel New Journey:

10MVISITS - Players can redeem this active code to receive 25,000 Coins in the game

- Players can redeem this active code to receive 25,000 Coins in the game HAPPY20K - Players can redeem this active code to receive 20,000 Coins in the game

- Players can redeem this active code to receive 20,000 Coins in the game MOMUPDATE - Players can redeem this active code to receive 20,000 Coins in the game

- Players can redeem this active code to receive 20,000 Coins in the game ANDERSBIRTHDAY - Players can redeem this active code to receive 35,000 Coins in the game

Inactive codes in Marvel New Journey for December 2022

The codes listed below have all expired and can no longer be used in the game:

REVAMPRELEASE - The game developers did not reveal the rewards for this inactive code

- The game developers did not reveal the rewards for this inactive code AVANLOVESU - The game developers did not reveal the rewards for this inactive code

- The game developers did not reveal the rewards for this inactive code Updatev1 - The game developers did not reveal the rewards for this inactive code

- The game developers did not reveal the rewards for this inactive code quickcode1 - The game developers did not reveal the rewards for this inactive code

- The game developers did not reveal the rewards for this inactive code Value - The game developers did not reveal the rewards for this inactive code

How to redeem Marvel New Journey codes in Roblox

You can follow the steps given below to redeem codes Marvel New Journey codes in Roblox:

Launch Marvel New Journey on the platform.

Tap the gift icon near your avatar at the bottom-left corner of the screen.

Type or copy/paste a code into the box.

Hit Confirm. Enjoy your rewards.

Note: Always double-check the codes for typos and other errors after manually entering them. It is best to copy and paste the codes for a smoother redemption process.

More on Marvel New Journey

Marvel New Journey has a wide variety of modes, from single-player and co-op missions to ranked and unranked battles. Players can also compete for the top spot in the global leaderboards.

The game features a variety of characters from the Marvel universe, including Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, and Black Widow. As mentioned earlier, each character has its own set of abilities, from enhanced strength and speed to laser beams and energy blasts. Players can customize their characters with costumes, weapons, and upgrades.

Poll : 0 votes