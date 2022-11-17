Roblox Master Pirate codes for November 2022: Free boosts, money, and more

Roblox Master Pirate is a viral game developed by 'Sinon Studio' and released on January 6, 2022. It commands more than 2.4 million visitors who hunt around for different objects hidden in a treasure map. Master Pirate is an action RPG inspired by the infamous anime series One Piece in which players need to create a character and conquer the seven seas.

Players need to seek out the powerful Devil Fruit that spawns around the islands to strengthen their character and ultimately become the most muscular Pirate King ever in the metaverse. Gamers need to roam around the seven seas to earn money and EXP to level up their character and dominate their foes in this harsh, cruel world.

Sailing through huge waves can be time-consuming and can sometimes become quite complex. Players new to the game can use the codes below to receive a bunch of items and get a headstart. The goal is to stay ahead of opponents and become the Master Pirate.

Active codes in Roblox Master Pirate

Below is a list of working codes as of November 2022 that will grant players free boosts, money, and more to smoothen their gameplay and become a Master Pirate:

xdggjai - Redeem this code to receive 1 Level, 1 XP, 1 Ruby, and 1 hour of Boosts

BigUPD - Redeem this code to receive 2 hours of 2x XP

2kLike - Redeem this code to receive 200 Money

Xou - Redeem this code to receive 90 minutes of 2x Money

PeaKer_Gamer - Redeem this code to receive 10k Money

SEA_FOUR - Redeem this code to receive 20 minutes of 2x Drops

TONMAI_STUDIO - Redeem this code to receive 50k Money

MONOACK - Redeem this code to receive a Stat Reset

NOOPER - Redeem this code to receive a Stat Reset

UPD1 - Redeem this code to receive +2 Gems

JaiJai - Redeem this code to receive +1 Beli and +1 Gem

1klikes - Redeem this code to receive a Stat Reset

2klikes - Redeem this code to receive a Stat Reset

Tonmai - Redeem this code to receive +500 Money

EZCRY - Redeem this code to receive +500 Money

PeaKer - Redeem this code to receive +500 Money

GoodByeTonkar - Redeem this code to receive +1 Gems

KINGNONKD - Redeem this code to receive 1 Ruby

MAOKUMA - Redeem this code to receive 2x Exp for 15 minutes

Dinoz_Ch - Redeem this code to receive 2x Exp for 15 minutes

Inactive codes in Roblox Master Pirate

The following codes are no longer working in the game. However, players can try using them in case one works out. We wouldn't suggest getting your hopes high, as these codes will likely be disabled, but there's no harm in trying them anyway.

TkzTonKarz - Redeem this code to receive 1 Beli

GaiGuy - Redeem this code to receive 1 Beli

SnipezService - Redeem this code to receive 1 Beli

ThxForPopPular - Redeem this code to receive Restart

It_MOODz - Redeem this code to receive Restart

WeeraphatLukYum - Redeem this code to receive 1 Beli

How to redeem Master Pirate codes in Roblox

It is relatively easy to redeem the codes in Roblox Master Pirate. Players can follow these simple steps to redeem all the codes:

Launch Roblox Master Pirate on the preferred device.

Click on the "Menu" button at the top of the screen

Copy the required code from the list and paste it into the "Text box."

Hit the "Enter" button to redeem the code and claim the rewards

Players will immediately receive their rewards right after the redemption process is completed. The codes are usually case-sensitive, and it is advisable to recheck them before hitting 'Enter.' Stay on the safe side and copy-paste from above.

