Collect All Pets codes in Roblox: Free all gold boosts (September 2022)

TwoZoos, developers of Roblox Collect All Pets, are offering codes to help players in their quest to gather all pets. Most of the time, they take the form of boosts that increase the amount of gold accumulated in the game, which can be used to purchase more eggs and pets.
Roblox Collect All Pets was specifically designed for the Roblox platform by TwoZoos. Players gather unusual pets in this calming game and send them to roam the map and break crystals to earn gold.
Gold can be used to buy more eggs, improvements, and extra features. Players can also combine five animals of the same rarity into one extremely potent animal.
Get more gold using these free codes in Roblox Collect All Pets
Active codes in Roblox Collect All Pets
Here are the active Roblox codes in the game:
- Taikatalvi - This code can be redeemed to earn x2 Gold Boost for one hour
- FirstCodeEver - This code can be redeemed to earn x2 Gold Boost for one hour
- SecretCodeWasHere - This code can be redeemed to earn x2 Gold Boost for one hour
- Orion - This code can be redeemed to earn a 2x Gold Boost
- Groupie - This code can be redeemed to earn x2 Gold Boost for two hours
- shipwrecked - This code can be redeemed to earn 2x Gold Boost
- SeasonsAndAMovie - This code can be redeemed to earn 76 minutes of 2x Gold
- Unihorns - This code can be redeemed to earn 2x Gold Boost
- Ocean - This code can be redeemed to earn 2 hour 2x Gold Boost (New)
- InfiniteLoop - This code can be redeemed to earn 67 minutes of 2x Gold
- FiveNewCodes - This code can be redeemed to earn 2 hour 2x Gold Boost (New)
- Click - This code can be redeemed to earn x2 Gold Boost for one hour
- KlausWasHere - This code can be redeemed to earn 2 hours of 2x Gold
- ProsperousGrounds - This code can be redeemed to earn 2x Gold Boost
- MusketeersAndAmigos - This code can be redeemed to earn 84 minutes of 2x Gold
- OneZero - This code can be redeemed to earn 69 minutes of 2x Gold
- Brrrrr - This code can be redeemed to earn x2 Gold Boost for one hour
- ItsTheGrotto - This code can be redeemed to earn 2x Gold Boost
- Shinier - This code can be redeemed to earn 2x Gold Boost
- IfYouAintFirst - This code can be redeemed to earn x2 Gold Boost for one hour
- CrazyDiamond - This code can be redeemed to earn 2x Gold Boost
- 4815162342 - This code can be redeemed to earn x2 Gold Boost for one hour
- CommonLoon - This code can be redeemed to earn 2x Gold Boost
- SpeedPlayzTree - This code can be redeemed to earn 2x Gold Boost
- Stadium - This code can be redeemed to earn 2 hour 2x Gold Boost (New)
- TreeSauce - This code can be redeemed to earn a 2x Gold Boost
- Plasmatic_void - This code can be redeemed to earn 2 hours of 2 gold boosts
- eaglenight222 - This code can be redeemed to earn 2x Gold Boost
- Chocolatemilk - This code can be redeemed to earn 2x Gold Boost
- Metallic - This code can be redeemed to earn 8 hours of 2x Gold
- FewAndFarBetween - This code can be redeemed to earn 4 hours of 2x Gold
- Sub2PHMittens - This code can be redeemed to earn 2x Gold Boost
- AndIThinkToMyself - This code can be redeemed to earn 73 minutes of 2x Gold
- FFR - This code can be redeemed to earn 2x Gold Boost
- Viper_Toffi - This code can be redeemed to earn 2x Gold Boost
- FastTyper - This code can be redeemed to earn 2x Gold Boost
- GlitteringGold - This code can be redeemed to earn 2x Gold Boost
- TheGreatCodeInTheSky - This code can be redeemed to earn 2x Gold Boost
- ImFlying - This code can be redeemed to earn 2x Gold Boost
- Massproduction - This code can be redeemed to earn 2x Gold Boost
- OneOutOfEight - This code can be redeemed to earn 77 minutes of 2x Gold
- MrPocket - This code can be redeemed to earn 2x Gold Boost
- FinalForm - This code can be redeemed to earn 2x Gold Boost
- Amebas - This code can be redeemed to earn 2x Gold Boost
- LookOut - This code can be redeemed to earn 2x Gold Boost
- NotEnoughDrops - This code can be redeemed to earn 4 hours of 2x Gold
- Electromagnetism - This code can be redeemed to earn 2 hour 2x Gold Boost (New)
- Mountin - This code can be redeemed to earn 2x Gold Boost
- BurgersAndFries - This code can be redeemed to earn 76 minutes of 2x Gold
- ToPointOh - This code can be redeemed to earn 3 hour 2x Gold Boost
- DuneBuggy - This code can be redeemed to earn 2x Gold Boost
- GenAutoCalc - This code can be redeemed to earn 2x Gold Boost
- Meerkat - This code can be redeemed to earn 2x Gold Boost
- FusionIndy - This code can be redeemed to earn 2x Gold Boost
Detailed steps to redeem Roblox codes have been mentioned below in the article.
Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Collect All Pets
Roblox players can follow these easy steps to redeem the Roblox code in the game:
- Start the game and select Continue.
- At the top of the screen, click the Tag button.
- In the text field, copy and paste an active code.
- Click "Submit" to get the promised rewards.
Players must avoid typing in the code to avoid errors. It's best to copy and paste them.