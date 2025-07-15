How to obtain Lingonberry in Grow a Garden

The Lingonberry is one of the several new plants introduced in Grow a Garden alongside the Pet Mutations update. Those looking to get their hands on it will need to jump through a few hoops to obtain it; it is a Legendary-tier crop after all. However, there is a relatively easy method to do it.

This guide explains everything you need to know about the Lingonberry in the popular Roblox experience.

How to get Lingonberry in Grow a Garden

Craft the Lingonberry at the crafting station (Image via Roblox)

Rarity: Legendary

Legendary Multi-harvest: Yes

Yes Base Sell Price: 35,000 Sheckels

You can get the Lingonberry seed in Grow a Garden by purchasing it for 209 Robux from the Seed Shop.

Players who do not have that option are left with the alternative: crafting. The crop can be crafted at the Crafting station next to the Gear Shop as part of the Prehistoric event.

Here are all the required ingredients to craft it:

Blueberry Seed (x3)

Horsetail Crop (x1)

450,000 Sheckels

Among these, Blueberry Seeds are easiest to obtain, as they are often stocked in the Seed Shop. Horsetail Crop, meanwhile, will likely require players to craft its seed first, which consists of:

Stonebite Seed (x1)

Bamboo Crop (x1)

Corn Crop (x1)

15,000 Sheckels

While both Corn and Bamboo seeds will be available in the Seed Shop, Stonebite Seed is only obtainable from a Seed Pack, like:

Ancient Seed Pack (40% chance)

Exotic Ancient Seed Pack (39% chance)

Rainbow Sack (30% chance)

Regardless of which ingredient players choose to craft, it should take about 15 minutes for the process to be completed. Once done, the Lingonberry seed can be taken to your garden to grow.

