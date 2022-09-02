Weapon Masters codes in Roblox: Free boosts, auto-clicker, and more (September 2022)

In the game Roblox Weapon Masters, players swing their swords to generate strength, then use that strength to buy new weapons and increase their arsenal. Their objective is to master every weapon in the game and compete against one another to prove who is the strongest as they move up the ranks.
Players can use Roblox Weapon Masters codes to get free boosts, stat upgrades, auto-clickers, and auto-rebirths, which will aid them in their quest to grow stronger.
Game developers provide goodies and prizes in the form of codes as the game develops and hits new levels. Players can also anticipate some of these codes around the holidays and other special occasions.
All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Weapon Masters
Active codes in Roblox Weapon Masters
Here are the active codes in the game:
- 10KLIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to get a Boost
- 11KLIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to get a Boost
- 12KLIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 2x Prestiges, Rebirths, and Strength Boosts (New)
- 3dot5million - This code can be redeemed in the game to get a Strength Boost
- 4klikes80 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 15 minute Strength Boost
- 5.5klikes100 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get a Strength Boost
- 6klikes125 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 3 hours of Double Strength
- 7500LIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 3 hours of 2x Strength
- grass625 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 1 hour of Auto Clicker
- jump222 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 3 hours of 2x Rebirths
- oneyearcelebration1 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 12 hours of Auto-Clicker
- oneyearcelebration2 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 12 hours of Auto-Rebirth
- release - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 1,000 Strength
- update7 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 15 minute Strength Boost
- update8 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get Auto Clicker
- water555 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 3 hours of 2x Strength
Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.
Expired codes in Roblox Weapon Masters
These codes do not work in the game anymore:
- 1.5klikes20 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 1,000 Strength
- 150likes - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 1,000 Strength
- 1klikes20 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 1,000 Strength
- 1mvisits100 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 1,000 Strength
- 2klikes40 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 1,000 Strength
- 300likes2020 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 1,000 Strength
- 3klikes70 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 1,000 Strength
- cave - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 15 minute Strength Boost
- halloween2020 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 3 hours of Auto Clicker
- hammers - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 15 minute Strength Boost
- reaper - This code can be redeemed in the game to get a Strength Boost
- sorry1 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 24 hours of Auto Clicker
- sorry2 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 24 hours of Auto Rebirth
- trickortreat2020 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get Rebirth Boost
- update1 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 1,000 Strength
- update2 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 1,000 Strength
- update3 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 1,000 Strength
- update5 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 1,000 Strength
- update9 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get Auto Clicker
Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Weapon Masters
Players can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:
- Start playing Roblox Weapon Masters.
- Find the button with the word "codes" on it on the side of your screen.
- A menu will appear when you click on it.
- To redeem a code, simply copy it from the list of active codes, paste it into the box, and click the Redeem button.
Players are advised to enter the codes exactly as they are. This is because the codes are case-sensitive and may not function properly if there is a typo. Copying and pasting the Roblox code is the best way to redeem it.