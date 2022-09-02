Weapon Masters codes in Roblox: Free boosts, auto-clicker, and more (September 2022)

In the game Roblox Weapon Masters, players swing their swords to generate strength, then use that strength to buy new weapons and increase their arsenal. Their objective is to master every weapon in the game and compete against one another to prove who is the strongest as they move up the ranks.

Players can use Roblox Weapon Masters codes to get free boosts, stat upgrades, auto-clickers, and auto-rebirths, which will aid them in their quest to grow stronger.

Game developers provide goodies and prizes in the form of codes as the game develops and hits new levels. Players can also anticipate some of these codes around the holidays and other special occasions.

All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Weapon Masters

Active codes in Roblox Weapon Masters

Here are the active codes in the game:

10KLIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to get a Boost

11KLIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to get a Boost

12KLIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 2x Prestiges, Rebirths, and Strength Boosts (New)

3dot5million - This code can be redeemed in the game to get a Strength Boost

4klikes80 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 15 minute Strength Boost

5.5klikes100 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get a Strength Boost

6klikes125 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 3 hours of Double Strength

7500LIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 3 hours of 2x Strength

grass625 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 1 hour of Auto Clicker

jump222 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 3 hours of 2x Rebirths

oneyearcelebration1 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 12 hours of Auto-Clicker

oneyearcelebration2 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 12 hours of Auto-Rebirth

release - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 1,000 Strength

update7 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 15 minute Strength Boost

update8 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get Auto Clicker

water555 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 3 hours of 2x Strength

Expired codes in Roblox Weapon Masters

These codes do not work in the game anymore:

1.5klikes20 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 1,000 Strength

150likes - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 1,000 Strength

1klikes20 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 1,000 Strength

1mvisits100 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 1,000 Strength

2klikes40 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 1,000 Strength

300likes2020 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 1,000 Strength

3klikes70 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 1,000 Strength

cave - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 15 minute Strength Boost

halloween2020 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 3 hours of Auto Clicker

hammers - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 15 minute Strength Boost

reaper - This code can be redeemed in the game to get a Strength Boost

sorry1 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 24 hours of Auto Clicker

sorry2 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 24 hours of Auto Rebirth

trickortreat2020 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get Rebirth Boost

update1 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 1,000 Strength

update2 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 1,000 Strength

update3 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 1,000 Strength

update5 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 1,000 Strength

update9 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get Auto Clicker

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Weapon Masters

Players can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

Start playing Roblox Weapon Masters.

Find the button with the word "codes" on it on the side of your screen.

A menu will appear when you click on it.

To redeem a code, simply copy it from the list of active codes, paste it into the box, and click the Redeem button.

Players are advised to enter the codes exactly as they are. This is because the codes are case-sensitive and may not function properly if there is a typo. Copying and pasting the Roblox code is the best way to redeem it.

