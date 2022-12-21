Roblox MechaMon Pet Simulator codes for December 2022: Free Orbs

Created by Mechamon and released in September 2022, Roblox MechaMon Pet Simulator is one of the fastest-growing experiences on the platform, having more than 10 million visitors in a short period.

It centers on epic battles with creatures called MechaMons, and players who defeat them will be rewarded with energy. New MechaMon companions can be purchased with energy trained to become their pets.

New worlds in the metaverse can be unlocked as the game progresses. Players must give their best to collect as many MechaMons as possible and get their names on top of the leaderboards. Certain in-game items will allow users to purchase Mecha City Eggs.

Orbs play a vital role in the game as they are used to make in-game purchases. The game's developers have released only one working code that can be used to receive free orbs. Users can redeem the below-mentioned code for orbs and make in-game purchases of their choice.

Active codes in Roblox MechaMon Pet Simulator for December 2022

As of December 2022, there was only one working code that the game's developers chose to hand out. The news is in the air that new codes are bound to be released this coming new year. Users can redeem the code below to get free orbs and level up their character faster.

big500 - Redeem this code and get 6,000 Orbs

Inactive codes

Due to the relief of Robloxians, December 2022 has expired codes. Lately, game developers have been quiet about releasing new codes, but there are rumors in the digital world that new codes are awaiting release on January 2023.

How to redeem Roblox MechaMon Pet Simulator codes

The redemption procedure for codes in Roblox MechaMon Pet Simulator is fairly straightforward. Players can follow the steps listed below to redeem the codes in the game and collect the orbs:

Start Roblox on the gaming device

Launch MechaMon Pet Simulator

Click on the Settings button

Copy a code from the list and paste it into the text box

Press the Enter key to claim the orbs

Players will receive their rewards immediately after hitting the enter button. It is best to copy and paste the active codes instead of manually typing them to avoid errors and typos.

More on MechaMon Pet Simulator

Wild MechaMons will become stronger with the game's progression, and defeating them without an army of trained MechaMons will become impossible.

The official MechaMon Pet Simulator page on the Roblox website points out some valuable tips players can use. They are as follows:

Defeat wild MechaMons and capture them to earn Energy.

Collect all the MechaMons to become the most muscular trainer in the Metaverse.

Purchase powerful MechaMons and Mecha Balls by earning more money in-game.

Upgrade the slots to equip more MechaMons at a time.

Unlock new worlds with different MechaMons.

Note: Orbs play a vital role in MechaMon Pet Simulator. They are used to purchase Mecha City Eggs and Mecha Balls, which are required to capture wild creatures across the gaming world.

