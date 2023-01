Roblox Miner's Haven codes (January 2023): Free Yoda, walls, and more 

Roblox Miner's Haven is a base-building game set in a sandbox environment. Individuals with the ability to micro-manage will thrive in this world, as they must run and look after numerous devices in their strongholds.

Furthermore, players can also roam outside their base to explore the mysterious map to earn in-game resources. Instead of spending Robux on purchasing resources, one can redeem the codes featured in this article.

These codes are quite simple to use and offer a variety of in-game rewards. Interested readers can scroll down to learn about the active codes.

Active and inactive codes in Roblox Miner's Haven

Since active codes come without expiration dates, they may become defunct anytime. Therefore, players are urged to redeem them as soon as possible. The following are the active Roblox codes:

MERRILYMERRY : Redeem this code for 3x Festive Boxes & 10 UC

: Redeem this code for 3x Festive Boxes & 10 UC Festivities : Redeem this code for 3x Festive Boxes

: Redeem this code for 3x Festive Boxes Aphrod : Redeem this code for 40 UC

: Redeem this code for 40 UC CHRISTMAS22 : Redeem this code for 2x Spectral Boxes

: Redeem this code for 2x Spectral Boxes ItsWonderful : Redeem this code for Iron Flakes Mine x1

: Redeem this code for Iron Flakes Mine x1 twelvetosixteen : Redeem this code for Blobcat Blanket x5

: Redeem this code for Blobcat Blanket x5 SLUMBER : Redeem this code for Ore Gielder x1

: Redeem this code for Ore Gielder x1 mysoupisaboy : Redeem this code for Blobcat Wall x20

: Redeem this code for Blobcat Wall x20 MakeYourDestiny : Redeem this code for Blobcat Plushie x5

: Redeem this code for Blobcat Plushie x5 RestEasyNow : Redeem this code for Yoda x1

: Redeem this code for Yoda x1 BagelHeart : Redeem this code for Blobcat Dab x5

: Redeem this code for Blobcat Dab x5 BIRTHDAY7 : Redeem this code for Birthday Box x3

: Redeem this code for Birthday Box x3 BIRTHDAYBOX: Redeem this code for Birthday Box x2

Inactive codes in Roblox Miner's Haven

These codes have become defunct and won't yield anything:

sorryforthedelay: This code was redeemed for Pumpkin Boxes

LETSGOOO: This code was redeemed for Cake Raffle Box

This code was redeemed for Cake Raffle Box metaverse: This code was redeemed for Spectral box

This code was redeemed for Spectral box easterpart1: This code was redeemed for Easter boxes

This code was redeemed for Easter boxes teleporters: This code was redeemed for 50 uc

This code was redeemed for 50 uc whatayear: This code was redeemed for Magnificent box

This code was redeemed for Magnificent box morepumpkins: This code was redeemed for Pumpkin Boxes

This code was redeemed for Pumpkin Boxes Halloween2020: This code was redeemed for Pumpkin Boxes

This code was redeemed for Pumpkin Boxes spookyghost: This code was redeemed for Pumpkin Boxes

This code was redeemed for Pumpkin Boxes eternal: This code was redeemed for Magnificent Box

This code was redeemed for Magnificent Box SPOOKTOBER: This code was redeemed for Pumpkin Boxes

This code was redeemed for Pumpkin Boxes unrealcodedude : This code was redeemed for 3 free unreal boxes

: This code was redeemed for 3 free unreal boxes birthdayevent : This code was redeemed for a free box

: This code was redeemed for a free box fiveyears : This code was redeemed for a free box

: This code was redeemed for a free box Valentine : This code was redeemed for Unreal Boxes

: This code was redeemed for Unreal Boxes ReincarnationHype : This code was redeemed for Inferno Boxes

: This code was redeemed for Inferno Boxes ResetUnreals This code was redeemed for reset Unreals

This code was redeemed for reset Unreals Woo2020 : This code was redeemed for Spectral Box

: This code was redeemed for Spectral Box PogChamp : This code was redeemed for Twitch Coins x2

: This code was redeemed for Twitch Coins x2 HappyNewYears : This code was redeemed for Inferno Boxes x3

: This code was redeemed for Inferno Boxes x3 GoAhead.RedeemIt : This code was redeemed for Red Banded Boxes

: This code was redeemed for Red Banded Boxes MinersHavenIsBack : This code was redeemed for Magnificent Box

: This code was redeemed for Magnificent Box YesItIsNostalgicToMe: This code was redeemed for Heavenly Covenyor x1

This code was redeemed for Heavenly Covenyor x1 twitchcoins! : This code was redeemed for Twitch Coins x3

: This code was redeemed for Twitch Coins x3 HappyHolidays : This code was redeemed for Magnificient Boxes x2

: This code was redeemed for Magnificient Boxes x2 Holidays2019 : This code was redeemed for 3 festive boxes

: This code was redeemed for 3 festive boxes restoredata : This code was redeemed to teleport to the Data Recovery place

: This code was redeemed to teleport to the Data Recovery place KaBOOOOM : This code was redeemed for Rocket Launcher for one life

: This code was redeemed for Rocket Launcher for one life HeadStart : This code was redeemed for $100,000 cash

: This code was redeemed for $100,000 cash communistmanifesobestmanifesto : This code was redeemed for a Spectral Box

: This code was redeemed for a Spectral Box hyup : This code was redeemed for 1 Ore Hoister

: This code was redeemed for 1 Ore Hoister Rthro : This code was redeemed for 1 Heavenly Infuser

: This code was redeemed for 1 Heavenly Infuser Whats9+10? : This code was redeemed for 21 Ancient Conveyors

: This code was redeemed for 21 Ancient Conveyors SpookySeason : This code was redeemed for 2 Inferno Boxes

: This code was redeemed for 2 Inferno Boxes Halloween2019 : This code was redeemed for 3 Unreal Boxes

: This code was redeemed for 3 Unreal Boxes DragonThatIsShockinglyLucky : This code was redeemed for 1 gnome particle

: This code was redeemed for 1 gnome particle EXOTICDAY2020 : This code was redeemed for 5 clown doges

: This code was redeemed for 5 clown doges wowadevstream?? : This code was redeemed for 3 Twitch Coins

: This code was redeemed for 3 Twitch Coins howfestive: This code was redeemed for 3 festive box

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Miner's Haven?

Follow the steps listed below to redeem the Roblox codes:

Start the Roblox title and enter the server.

Press the small settings options situated on the left-hand side of the screen.

A new UI will be displayed, you can find the code redemption box inside it.

Copy the desired code from our list above and paste it into the text box that states "Enter Code."

Make sure to press the "Redeem" button to claim the freebies.

Players can find the redeemed walls, boxes, and plushies in their in-game inventories.

