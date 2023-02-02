Roblox Mining Simulator 2 codes (February 2023): Free Gems, Crates, and more 

Roblox Mining Simulator 2 garnered positive metaverse feedback due to its special in-game features. Players in Mining Simulator 2 must become rich by mining on the map.

They can equip the finest pets and mining gear to help them find the rarest ores and minerals. Many players use boosters and other enhancement tools to boost their revenue. Instead of spending Robux to purchase the aforementioned items, you can redeem the promo codes.

These codes offer boosts, Gems, Coins, eggs, and rare crates. Gamers who are interested can scroll down to learn more about the codes.

Active codes in Roblox Mining Simulator 2

The following list consists of active Roblox codes:

Element —Redeem for 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost (Latest)

—Redeem for 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost Update28 —Redeem for 6 Hours Lucky Boost (Latest)

—Redeem for 6 Hours Lucky Boost Update27 —Redeem for 6 Hours Lucky Boost

—Redeem for 6 Hours Lucky Boost Mystical —Redeem for 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost

—Redeem for 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost Update26 —Redeem for 6 Hours Lucky Boost

—Redeem for 6 Hours Lucky Boost HappyNewYear —Redeem for 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost

—Redeem for 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost Festive —Redeem for 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost

—Redeem for 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost Update25 —Redeem for 6 Hours Lucky Boost

—Redeem for 6 Hours Lucky Boost Festive —Redeem for 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost

—Redeem for 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost Update24 —Redeem for 6 Hours Lucky Boost

—Redeem for 6 Hours Lucky Boost Advent —Redeem for 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost

—Redeem for 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost Update23 —Redeem for 6 Hours Lucky Boost

—Redeem for 6 Hours Lucky Boost Christmas —Redeem for 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost

—Redeem for 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost Update22 —Redeem for 6 Hours Lucky Boost

—Redeem for 6 Hours Lucky Boost Cartoon —Redeem for 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost

—Redeem for 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost Update20 —Redeem for 6 Hours Lucky Boost

—Redeem for 6 Hours Lucky Boost Pixel —Redeem for 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost

—Redeem for 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost Omega24 —Redeem for a 24 Hour Omega Lucky Boost

—Redeem for a 24 Hour Omega Lucky Boost Super24 —Redeem for a 24 Hour Super Lucky Boost

—Redeem for a 24 Hour Super Lucky Boost Lucky24 —Redeem for a 24 Hour Lucky Boost

—Redeem for a 24 Hour Lucky Boost Update18 —Redeem for a 6 Hours Lucky Boost

—Redeem for a 6 Hours Lucky Boost Ghost —Redeem for a 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost

—Redeem for a 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost Update17 —Redeem for a 6 Hours Lucky Boost

—Redeem for a 6 Hours Lucky Boost Spooky —Redeem for a 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost

—Redeem for a 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost Update16 —Redeem for a 6 Hour Lucky Boost

—Redeem for a 6 Hour Lucky Boost Halloween —Redeem for a 4 Hour Super Lucky Boost

—Redeem for a 4 Hour Super Lucky Boost Update15 —Redeem for a 6 Hour Lucky Boost

—Redeem for a 6 Hour Lucky Boost Pastry —Redeem for a 4 Hour Super Lucky Boost

—Redeem for a 4 Hour Super Lucky Boost Update14 —Redeem for a 6 Hour Lucky Boost

—Redeem for a 6 Hour Lucky Boost Chocolate —Redeem for a 4 Hour Super Lucky Boost

—Redeem for a 4 Hour Super Lucky Boost Update13 —Redeem for a 6 hour Lucky Boost

—Redeem for a 6 hour Lucky Boost Candyland —Redeem for a 4 hour Super Lucky Boost

—Redeem for a 4 hour Super Lucky Boost Update12 —Redeem for a 30 minute Lucky Boost

—Redeem for a 30 minute Lucky Boost MysteryV3 —Redeem for a 30 minute Super Lucky Boost

—Redeem for a 30 minute Super Lucky Boost Atlantic —Redeem for 30 mins Lucky Boost

—Redeem for 30 mins Lucky Boost Update11 —Redeem for 30 mins Super Lucky Boost

—Redeem for 30 mins Super Lucky Boost LuckEvent —Redeem for a 30 mins Lucky Boost

—Redeem for a 30 mins Lucky Boost Update10 —Redeem for a 30 mins Super Lucky Boost

—Redeem for a 30 mins Super Lucky Boost Atlantis —Redem for a 30 minute Lucky Boost

—Redem for a 30 minute Lucky Boost Update9 —Redem for a 30 minute Super Lucky Boost

—Redem for a 30 minute Super Lucky Boost LostCity —Redem for a 30 minute Omega Lucky Boost

—Redem for a 30 minute Omega Lucky Boost SuperEvent —Redeem for a 1 hour Lucky Boost

—Redeem for a 1 hour Lucky Boost ExtraLuck —Redem for a 30 minute Super Lucky Boost

—Redem for a 30 minute Super Lucky Boost Update8 —Redeem for a 30 minute Super Lucky Boost

—Redeem for a 30 minute Super Lucky Boost Season2 —Redeem for a 30 minute Omega Lucky Boost

—Redeem for a 30 minute Omega Lucky Boost Mystery —Redeem for a 30 minute Lucky Boost

—Redeem for a 30 minute Lucky Boost Update7 —Redeem for 30 minutes of Super Lucky Boost

—Redeem for 30 minutes of Super Lucky Boost Treasure —Redeem for a 30 minute Lucky Boost

—Redeem for a 30 minute Lucky Boost Update6 —Redeem for 30 minutes of Super Lucky Boost

—Redeem for 30 minutes of Super Lucky Boost Fishing —Redeem for 30 minutes of Lucky Boost

—Redeem for 30 minutes of Lucky Boost Update5 —Redeem for 30 minutes of Super Lucky Boost

—Redeem for 30 minutes of Super Lucky Boost July4th —Redeem for 30 minutes of Lucky Boost

—Redeem for 30 minutes of Lucky Boost Update4 —Redeem for 30 minutes of Super Lucky Boost

—Redeem for 30 minutes of Super Lucky Boost Factory —Redeem for 30 minutes of Lucky Boost

—Redeem for 30 minutes of Lucky Boost Lucky —Redeem for a one hour Lucky Boost

—Redeem for a one hour Lucky Boost SuperLucky —Redeem for a 30 minute Super Luck Boost

—Redeem for a 30 minute Super Luck Boost FreeGems —Redeem for 150 Gems

—Redeem for 150 Gems Trading —Redeem for 250 Gems

—Redeem for 250 Gems Gems —Redeem for 50 Gems

—Redeem for 50 Gems RareCrate —Redeem for a Rare Crate

—Redeem for a Rare Crate Release —Redeem for 100 Coins

—Redeem for 100 Coins FreeCrate —Redeem for a Basic Crate

—Redeem for a Basic Crate FreeEgg—Redeem for a Basic Egg

Inactive codes in Roblox Mining Simulator 2

Fortunately, only three old boost codes have gone invalid in Roblox Mining Simulator 2.

UltraLucky —Was redeemed for a 4 hour Omega Lucky Boost

—Was redeemed for a 4 hour Omega Lucky Boost UltraLuck —Was redeemed for 30 minutes of Ultra Lucky

—Was redeemed for 30 minutes of Ultra Lucky MegaLuck—Was redeemed for 30 minutes of Ultra Lucky

How to redeem codes in Roblox Mining Simulator 2?

Follow the simple steps listed below to get your hands on the free rewards:

Start the Roblox game and enter the server.

Select the Twitter logo icon near the settings logo located on the left side of the screen.

A new code box interface will pop up.

Copy any code from the provided list and paste it into the "Enter Code Here" text box.

Press the green-themed "Redeem" button to claim the freebies.

Make sure to have a stable internet connection before redeeming the active codes in Roblox Mining Simulator 2.

Poll : 0 votes