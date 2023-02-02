Roblox Mining Simulator 2 codes (February 2023): Free Gems, Crates, and more 

Roblox Mining Simulator 2 garnered positive metaverse feedback due to its special in-game features. Players in Mining Simulator 2 must become rich by mining on the map.
They can equip the finest pets and mining gear to help them find the rarest ores and minerals. Many players use boosters and other enhancement tools to boost their revenue. Instead of spending Robux to purchase the aforementioned items, you can redeem the promo codes.
These codes offer boosts, Gems, Coins, eggs, and rare crates. Gamers who are interested can scroll down to learn more about the codes.
Active codes in Roblox Mining Simulator 2
The following list consists of active Roblox codes:
- Element—Redeem for 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost (Latest)
- Update28—Redeem for 6 Hours Lucky Boost (Latest)
- Update27—Redeem for 6 Hours Lucky Boost
- Mystical—Redeem for 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost
- Update26—Redeem for 6 Hours Lucky Boost
- HappyNewYear—Redeem for 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost
- Festive—Redeem for 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost
- Update25—Redeem for 6 Hours Lucky Boost
- Update24—Redeem for 6 Hours Lucky Boost
- Advent—Redeem for 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost
- Update23—Redeem for 6 Hours Lucky Boost
- Christmas —Redeem for 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost
- Update22—Redeem for 6 Hours Lucky Boost
- Cartoon—Redeem for 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost
- Update20—Redeem for 6 Hours Lucky Boost
- Pixel—Redeem for 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost
- Omega24—Redeem for a 24 Hour Omega Lucky Boost
- Super24—Redeem for a 24 Hour Super Lucky Boost
- Lucky24—Redeem for a 24 Hour Lucky Boost
- Update18—Redeem for a 6 Hours Lucky Boost
- Ghost—Redeem for a 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost
- Update17—Redeem for a 6 Hours Lucky Boost
- Spooky—Redeem for a 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost
- Update16—Redeem for a 6 Hour Lucky Boost
- Halloween—Redeem for a 4 Hour Super Lucky Boost
- Update15—Redeem for a 6 Hour Lucky Boost
- Pastry—Redeem for a 4 Hour Super Lucky Boost
- Update14—Redeem for a 6 Hour Lucky Boost
- Chocolate—Redeem for a 4 Hour Super Lucky Boost
- Update13—Redeem for a 6 hour Lucky Boost
- Candyland—Redeem for a 4 hour Super Lucky Boost
- Update12—Redeem for a 30 minute Lucky Boost
- MysteryV3—Redeem for a 30 minute Super Lucky Boost
- Atlantic—Redeem for 30 mins Lucky Boost
- Update11—Redeem for 30 mins Super Lucky Boost
- LuckEvent—Redeem for a 30 mins Lucky Boost
- Update10—Redeem for a 30 mins Super Lucky Boost
- Atlantis—Redem for a 30 minute Lucky Boost
- Update9—Redem for a 30 minute Super Lucky Boost
- LostCity—Redem for a 30 minute Omega Lucky Boost
- SuperEvent—Redeem for a 1 hour Lucky Boost
- ExtraLuck—Redem for a 30 minute Super Lucky Boost
- Update8—Redeem for a 30 minute Super Lucky Boost
- Season2—Redeem for a 30 minute Omega Lucky Boost
- Mystery—Redeem for a 30 minute Lucky Boost
- Update7—Redeem for 30 minutes of Super Lucky Boost
- Treasure—Redeem for a 30 minute Lucky Boost
- Update6—Redeem for 30 minutes of Super Lucky Boost
- Fishing—Redeem for 30 minutes of Lucky Boost
- Update5—Redeem for 30 minutes of Super Lucky Boost
- July4th—Redeem for 30 minutes of Lucky Boost
- Update4—Redeem for 30 minutes of Super Lucky Boost
- Factory—Redeem for 30 minutes of Lucky Boost
- Lucky—Redeem for a one hour Lucky Boost
- SuperLucky—Redeem for a 30 minute Super Luck Boost
- FreeGems—Redeem for 150 Gems
- Trading—Redeem for 250 Gems
- Gems—Redeem for 50 Gems
- RareCrate—Redeem for a Rare Crate
- Release—Redeem for 100 Coins
- FreeCrate—Redeem for a Basic Crate
- FreeEgg—Redeem for a Basic Egg
Inactive codes in Roblox Mining Simulator 2
Fortunately, only three old boost codes have gone invalid in Roblox Mining Simulator 2.
- UltraLucky—Was redeemed for a 4 hour Omega Lucky Boost
- UltraLuck—Was redeemed for 30 minutes of Ultra Lucky
- MegaLuck—Was redeemed for 30 minutes of Ultra Lucky
How to redeem codes in Roblox Mining Simulator 2?
Follow the simple steps listed below to get your hands on the free rewards:
- Start the Roblox game and enter the server.
- Select the Twitter logo icon near the settings logo located on the left side of the screen.
- A new code box interface will pop up.
- Copy any code from the provided list and paste it into the "Enter Code Here" text box.
- Press the green-themed "Redeem" button to claim the freebies.
Make sure to have a stable internet connection before redeeming the active codes in Roblox Mining Simulator 2.