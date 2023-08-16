Roblox Mining Simulator 2 codes (August 2023): Free Boosts, Gems, and more 

Roblox Mining Simulator 2 is the spiritual sequel to the popular Mining Simulator title. You must become expert miners in the game by using the finest tools and resources. Additionally, look for the rarest ores and minerals to earn a large chunk of in-game resources. You can also hatch and equip pets to increase your attributes and mining speed.

New players will struggle at the start as they will lack pets, money, equipment, and more. Instead of spending Robux to purchase the aforementioned items, they can simply redeem the codes featured in this article. These codes offer free boosts, gems, and crates that can help newbies become elite miners within a short span of time.

Active codes in Roblox Mining Simulator 2

Readers are advised to redeem the old active codes in Roblox Mining Simulator 2 with haste, as they will expire very soon.

Update50 - Lucky Boost (6 Hours) (Latest)

- Lucky Boost (6 Hours) 50thEvent - Super Lucky Boost (4 Hours) (Latest)

- Super Lucky Boost (4 Hours) Update49 - Lucky Boost (6 Hours)

- Lucky Boost (6 Hours) Corrupt - Super Lucky Boost (4 Hours)

- Super Lucky Boost (4 Hours) Update48 - Lucky Boost (6 Hours)

- Lucky Boost (6 Hours) Illusion - Super Lucky Boost (4 Hours)

- Super Lucky Boost (4 Hours) Update47 - 6 Hours Lucky Boost

- 6 Hours Lucky Boost 200M - 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost

- 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost Update46 - 6 Hours Lucky Boost

- 6 Hours Lucky Boost Moonlight - 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost

- 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost Update45 - 6 Hours Lucky Boost

- 6 Hours Lucky Boost Patriotic - 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost

- 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost Update44 - Lucky Boost (6 Hours)

- Lucky Boost (6 Hours) Carnival - Super Lucky Boost (4 Hours)

- Super Lucky Boost (4 Hours) Update43 - 6 Hours Lucky Boost

- 6 Hours Lucky Boost Anniversary - 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost

- 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost Update42 - 6 Hours Lucky Boost

- 6 Hours Lucky Boost Aquatic - 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost

- 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost Update41 - 6 Hours Lucky Boost

- 6 Hours Lucky Boost Sandcastle - 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost

- 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost Update40 - 6 Hours Super Lucky Boost

- 6 Hours Super Lucky Boost Tropical - 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost

- 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost Update39 - 6 Hours lucky Boost

- 6 Hours lucky Boost SpringPart4 - 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost

- 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost SpringPart3 - 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost

- 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost Update38 - 6 Hours Lucky Boost

- 6 Hours Lucky Boost SpringPart2 - 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost

- 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost Update37 - 6 Hours of Lucky Boost

- 6 Hours of Lucky Boost Spring - 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost

- 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost Update35 - 6 Hours Lucky Boost

- 6 Hours Lucky Boost StPatricksPart2 - 6 Hours of Lucky Boost

- 6 Hours of Lucky Boost Update34 - 4 Hours of Lucky Boost

- 4 Hours of Lucky Boost Update33 - 6 Hours Lucky Boost

- 6 Hours Lucky Boost StPatricks - 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost

- 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost Update32 - 6 Hours Lucky Boost

- 6 Hours Lucky Boost Comet - 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost

- 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost Update31 - 6 Hours of lucky boost

- 6 Hours of lucky boost Rainbow - 4 Hours of Super Lucky Boost

- 4 Hours of Super Lucky Boost Update 30 - 6 Hours of Lucky Boost

- 6 Hours of Lucky Boost Valentines - 4 Hours of Super Lucky Boost

- 4 Hours of Super Lucky Boost Update29 - 6 Hours Lucky Boost

- 6 Hours Lucky Boost TechMystery - 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost

- 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost Update28 - 6 Hours Lucky Boost

- 6 Hours Lucky Boost Element - 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost

- 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost Update27 - 6 Hours Lucky Boost

- 6 Hours Lucky Boost Mystical - 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost

- 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost Update26 - 6 Hours Lucky Boost

- 6 Hours Lucky Boost HappyNewYear - 4 Hours Lucky Boost

- 4 Hours Lucky Boost Update25 - 6 Hours of Lucky Boost

- 6 Hours of Lucky Boost Festive - 4 Hours of Super Lucky Boost

- 4 Hours of Super Lucky Boost Update24 - 6 Hours Lucky Boost

- 6 Hours Lucky Boost Advent - 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost

- 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost Puzzle - 4 Hours Lucky Boost

- 4 Hours Lucky Boost Update23 - 6 Hours Lucky Boost

- 6 Hours Lucky Boost Christmas - 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost

- 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost Update22 - 6 Hours Lucky Boost

- 6 Hours Lucky Boost Cartoon - 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost

- 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost Update20 - 6 Hours Lucky Boost

- 6 Hours Lucky Boost Pixel - 4 Hours Lucky Boost

- 4 Hours Lucky Boost Omega24 - 24 Hours Omega Lucky Boost

- 24 Hours Omega Lucky Boost Super24 - 24 Hours Super Lucky Boost

- 24 Hours Super Lucky Boost Lucky24 - 24 Hours Lucky Boost

- 24 Hours Lucky Boost Update18 - 6 Hours Lucky Boost

- 6 Hours Lucky Boost Ghost - 4 Hours super lucky Boost

- 4 Hours super lucky Boost Update17 - 6 Hours Lucky Boost

- 6 Hours Lucky Boost Spooky - 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost

- 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost Update16 - 6 Hours Lucky Boost

- 6 Hours Lucky Boost Halloween - 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost

- 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost Update15 - 6 Hours Lucky Boost

- 6 Hours Lucky Boost Pastry - 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost

- 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost Update14 - 6 Hours Lucky Boost

- 6 Hours Lucky Boost Chocolate - 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost

- 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost Update13 - 6 Hours Lucky Boost

- 6 Hours Lucky Boost Candyland - 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost

- 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost Update12 - 30 mins Lucky Boost

- 30 mins Lucky Boost MysteryV3 - 30 mins Super Lucky Boost

- 30 mins Super Lucky Boost Atlantic - 30 mins Lucky Boost

- 30 mins Lucky Boost Update11 - 30 mins Super Lucky Boost

- 30 mins Super Lucky Boost LuckEvent - 30 mins Lucky Boost

- 30 mins Lucky Boost Update10 - 30 mins Super Lucky Boost

- 30 mins Super Lucky Boost UltraLucky - 4 Hours Omega Lucky Boost

- 4 Hours Omega Lucky Boost Atlantis - 30 mins Lucky Boost

- 30 mins Lucky Boost Update9 - 30 mins Super Lucky Boost

- 30 mins Super Lucky Boost LostCity - 30 mins Omega Lucky Boost

- 30 mins Omega Lucky Boost SuperEvent - 1 Hours Lucky Boost

- 1 Hours Lucky Boost ExtraLuck - 30 mins Super Lucky Boost

- 30 mins Super Lucky Boost Update8 - 30 mins Super Lucky Boost

- 30 mins Super Lucky Boost Mystery - 30 mins Lucky Boost

- 30 mins Lucky Boost Season2 - 30 mins Omega Lucky Boost

- 30 mins Omega Lucky Boost Update7 - 30 mins Super Lucky Boost

- 30 mins Super Lucky Boost Treasure - 30 mins Lucky Boost

- 30 mins Lucky Boost Update6 - 30 mins Super Lucky Boost

- 30 mins Super Lucky Boost Fishing - 30 mins Lucky Boost

- 30 mins Lucky Boost Update5 - 30 mins Super Lucky Boost

- 30 mins Super Lucky Boost July4th - 30 mins Lucky Boost

- 30 mins Lucky Boost Update4 - 30 mins Super Lucky Boost

- 30 mins Super Lucky Boost Factory - 30 mins Lucky Boost

- 30 mins Lucky Boost UltraLuck - 30 minutes of Omega Lucky

- 30 minutes of Omega Lucky MegaLuck -30 minutes of Omega Lucky

-30 minutes of Omega Lucky Lucky - 1 Hour of Luck Boost

- 1 Hour of Luck Boost SuperLucky - 30 mins of Super Lucky Boost

- 30 mins of Super Lucky Boost Trading - 250 Gems

- 250 Gems FreeGems - 150 Gems

- 150 Gems RareCrate - 1 Rare Crate

- 1 Rare Crate Gems - 50 Gems

- 50 Gems FreeCrate - a free Crate

- a free Crate Release - 100 Coins

- 100 Coins FreeEgg - a free Egg

Inactive codes in Roblox Mining Simulator 2

Fortunately, only a few old Roblox codes have gone inactive over the last few in-game updates.

UltraLucky - Was redeemed for a 4 Hour Omega Lucky Boost

Was redeemed for a 4 Hour Omega Lucky Boost UltraLuck - Was redeemed for 30 minutes of Ultra Lucky

Was redeemed for 30 minutes of Ultra Lucky MegaLuck - Was redeemed for 30 minutes of Ultra Lucky

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Mining Simulator 2?

Follow the simple steps listed below to redeem the Roblox codes:

Start the Roblox title and enter the server.

Select the Twitter logo icon next to the settings options on the left side of the screen.

A new code dialog box will pop up.

Enter any active code into the Enter Code Here box.

Press the green Redeem button to activate the Roblox code.

Since Roblox codes are case-sensitive, avoid making spelling mistakes during the redemption process.