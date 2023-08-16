Roblox Mining Simulator 2 codes (August 2023): Free Boosts, Gems, and more 

Roblox Mining Simulator 2 is the spiritual sequel to the popular Mining Simulator title. You must become expert miners in the game by using the finest tools and resources. Additionally, look for the rarest ores and minerals to earn a large chunk of in-game resources. You can also hatch and equip pets to increase your attributes and mining speed.
New players will struggle at the start as they will lack pets, money, equipment, and more. Instead of spending Robux to purchase the aforementioned items, they can simply redeem the codes featured in this article. These codes offer free boosts, gems, and crates that can help newbies become elite miners within a short span of time.
Active codes in Roblox Mining Simulator 2
Readers are advised to redeem the old active codes in Roblox Mining Simulator 2 with haste, as they will expire very soon.
- Update50 - Lucky Boost (6 Hours) (Latest)
- 50thEvent - Super Lucky Boost (4 Hours) (Latest)
- Update49 - Lucky Boost (6 Hours)
- Corrupt - Super Lucky Boost (4 Hours)
- Update48 - Lucky Boost (6 Hours)
- Illusion - Super Lucky Boost (4 Hours)
- Update47 - 6 Hours Lucky Boost
- 200M - 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost
- Update46 - 6 Hours Lucky Boost
- Moonlight - 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost
- Update45 - 6 Hours Lucky Boost
- Patriotic - 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost
- Update44 - Lucky Boost (6 Hours)
- Carnival - Super Lucky Boost (4 Hours)
- Update43 - 6 Hours Lucky Boost
- Anniversary - 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost
- Update42 - 6 Hours Lucky Boost
- Aquatic - 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost
- Update41 - 6 Hours Lucky Boost
- Sandcastle - 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost
- Update40 - 6 Hours Super Lucky Boost
- Tropical - 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost
- Update39 - 6 Hours lucky Boost
- SpringPart4 - 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost
- SpringPart3 - 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost
- Update38 - 6 Hours Lucky Boost
- SpringPart2 - 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost
- Update37 - 6 Hours of Lucky Boost
- Spring - 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost
- Update35 - 6 Hours Lucky Boost
- StPatricksPart2 - 6 Hours of Lucky Boost
- Update34 - 4 Hours of Lucky Boost
- Update33 - 6 Hours Lucky Boost
- StPatricks - 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost
- Update32 - 6 Hours Lucky Boost
- Comet - 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost
- Update31 - 6 Hours of lucky boost
- Rainbow - 4 Hours of Super Lucky Boost
- Update 30 - 6 Hours of Lucky Boost
- Valentines - 4 Hours of Super Lucky Boost
- Update29 - 6 Hours Lucky Boost
- TechMystery - 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost
- Update28 - 6 Hours Lucky Boost
- Element - 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost
- Update27 - 6 Hours Lucky Boost
- Mystical - 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost
- Update26 - 6 Hours Lucky Boost
- HappyNewYear - 4 Hours Lucky Boost
- Update25 - 6 Hours of Lucky Boost
- Festive - 4 Hours of Super Lucky Boost
- Update24 - 6 Hours Lucky Boost
- Advent - 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost
- Puzzle - 4 Hours Lucky Boost
- Update23 - 6 Hours Lucky Boost
- Christmas - 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost
- Update22 - 6 Hours Lucky Boost
- Cartoon - 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost
- Update20 - 6 Hours Lucky Boost
- Pixel - 4 Hours Lucky Boost
- Omega24 - 24 Hours Omega Lucky Boost
- Super24 - 24 Hours Super Lucky Boost
- Lucky24 - 24 Hours Lucky Boost
- Update18 - 6 Hours Lucky Boost
- Ghost - 4 Hours super lucky Boost
- Update17 - 6 Hours Lucky Boost
- Spooky - 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost
- Update16 - 6 Hours Lucky Boost
- Halloween - 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost
- Update15 - 6 Hours Lucky Boost
- Pastry - 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost
- Update14 - 6 Hours Lucky Boost
- Chocolate - 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost
- Update13 - 6 Hours Lucky Boost
- Candyland - 4 Hours Super Lucky Boost
- Update12 - 30 mins Lucky Boost
- MysteryV3 - 30 mins Super Lucky Boost
- Atlantic - 30 mins Lucky Boost
- Update11 - 30 mins Super Lucky Boost
- LuckEvent - 30 mins Lucky Boost
- Update10 - 30 mins Super Lucky Boost
- UltraLucky - 4 Hours Omega Lucky Boost
- Atlantis - 30 mins Lucky Boost
- Update9 - 30 mins Super Lucky Boost
- LostCity - 30 mins Omega Lucky Boost
- SuperEvent - 1 Hours Lucky Boost
- ExtraLuck - 30 mins Super Lucky Boost
- Update8 - 30 mins Super Lucky Boost
- Mystery - 30 mins Lucky Boost
- Season2 - 30 mins Omega Lucky Boost
- Update7 - 30 mins Super Lucky Boost
- Treasure - 30 mins Lucky Boost
- Update6 - 30 mins Super Lucky Boost
- Fishing - 30 mins Lucky Boost
- Update5 - 30 mins Super Lucky Boost
- July4th - 30 mins Lucky Boost
- Update4 - 30 mins Super Lucky Boost
- Factory - 30 mins Lucky Boost
- UltraLuck - 30 minutes of Omega Lucky
- MegaLuck -30 minutes of Omega Lucky
- Lucky - 1 Hour of Luck Boost
- SuperLucky - 30 mins of Super Lucky Boost
- Trading - 250 Gems
- FreeGems - 150 Gems
- RareCrate - 1 Rare Crate
- Gems - 50 Gems
- FreeCrate - a free Crate
- Release - 100 Coins
- FreeEgg - a free Egg
Inactive codes in Roblox Mining Simulator 2
Fortunately, only a few old Roblox codes have gone inactive over the last few in-game updates.
- UltraLucky - Was redeemed for a 4 Hour Omega Lucky Boost
- UltraLuck - Was redeemed for 30 minutes of Ultra Lucky
- MegaLuck - Was redeemed for 30 minutes of Ultra Lucky
How to redeem the codes in Roblox Mining Simulator 2?
Follow the simple steps listed below to redeem the Roblox codes:
- Start the Roblox title and enter the server.
- Select the Twitter logo icon next to the settings options on the left side of the screen.
- A new code dialog box will pop up.
- Enter any active code into the Enter Code Here box.
- Press the green Redeem button to activate the Roblox code.
Since Roblox codes are case-sensitive, avoid making spelling mistakes during the redemption process.