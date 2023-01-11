Roblox Monster Ghoul codes for January 2023: Free RC and Yen

Monster Ghoul is a combat-based PvP game on Roblox. Released in October 2021 by iBlackButterfly, the title is inspired by Tokyo Ghoul, a famous Japanese manga and anime series. With the game being suitable for everyone, it's already accrued around 20 million visitors.

Of all Roblox's spooky experiences, Monster Ghoul ranks up there with first-class frighteners. With a mass of terrifying monsters, this Tokyo Ghoul tribute is a genuine treat for horror fans and weebs.

In Monster Ghoul, players can choose to be a Ghoul or join the Commission of Counter Ghoul and must build themselves to gain recognition as a powerful force on their team. Needless to say, this can be done by collecting important resources in the game. Every time players launch the game, they will get to choose between the Ghoul team and CCG.

Fortunately, with the help of Monster Ghoul codes, one can turn the tables on terrifying ghosts with extra in-game freebies. As with other Roblox titles, the developers of Monster Ghoul regularly update the game with new codes.

Utilize Roblox Monster Ghoul codes for free RC and Yen in January 2023

Active codes in Monster Ghoul

Here's a list of all the working codes in Roblox Monster Ghoul that will grant free RC and Yen. Users are advised to redeem them as soon as possible, as they may expire without prior notice:

!100KVisits - Redeem this code and get Yen and RC

!UTA - Redeem this code and get 2 million RC and 2 million Yen

!13K+Favs - Redeem this code and get 13 million Yen

!2M+Visits+Hollow - Redeem this code and get 1.5 Mil RC, 2 million Yen

!1M+Visits - Redeem this code and get 1Mil Rc and 1.2 million Yen

!TakizawaK2 - Redeem this code and get Yen and RC

!CrabEto - Redeem this code and get Yen and RC

!NewUpdate - Redeem this code and get Yen and RC

!11PM - Redeem this code and get Yen and RC

!1KFavs - Redeem this code and get Yen and RC

!250KVisits - Redeem this code and get Yen and RC

!THNXFORSUPPORTS - Redeem this code and get Yen and RC

!MonsterGhoul - Redeem this code and get Yen and RC

!Beta - Redeem this code and get Yen and RC

!Released - Redeem this code and get Yen and RC

Inactive codes in Monster Ghoul

There are no inactive codes in Roblox Monster Ghoul right now. However, players are advised to quickly redeem all the active ones.

How to redeem Monster Ghoul codes in Roblox

The process of redeeming codes in Monster Ghoul is fairly easy. Players can follow the steps below to redeem codes in the game and collect the associated rewards.

Launch Roblox Monster Ghoul on your device.

Open up the chat window by pressing the “/” key.

Copy any working code from the above list.

Paste that into the chat box and enter it to receive the rewards.

Try stopping the game and reopening it if a fresh code doesn't work. You will now be on a new server that may have an updated game version, allowing the code to be functional.

