Roblox Murder Blox codes (July 2022): Free knives, swords, and more

Interestingly, the Roblox community is rather familiar with the popular murder mystery genre. The Murder Blox game is based on that category of media and has various unique aspects that keep players hooked to their chairs.

This particular Roblox game depicts the conflict between the sides of good and evil. Those who play as the Innocents must flee from the Murderer who has to pursue them. The Sheriff role is provided to the player who has to save the Innocents by eliminating the killer. Both the Killer and Sheriff use a variety of weaponry to achieve their objectives.

Players can redeem codes to gain access to many unique weapons and other goodies, which they can employ to gain an advantage over their adversaries.

Compete in various leaderboards to be the ultimate force in Roblox Murder Blox

As is the case with every Roblox game, there are active codes that can be redeemed by players to receive rewards. The current active and inactive codes for Murder Blox are:

Active codes

BLU3 – Redeem this code to get a Blue weapon

Knives are a popular weapon in Roblox Murder Blox. By redeeming codes, players can obtain some of the most unique knives, with each weapon boasting a unique ambient element. Interestingly, the knives' values skyrocket after the codes expire. As expected, these codes must be redeemed as soon as possible by players. As shown above, players can easily claim the valuable Chroma Knife for free with a code.

Inactive codes

C0RRUPT - Redeem this code for the Corrupt knife

- Redeem this code for the Frozen Hammer W1NTER - Redeem this code for the Winterfrost knife

- Redeem this code for the Snowflake effect 3MILLION - Redeem this code for a 3Million knife

Unfortunately, the codes shown above have expired and cannot be used now. Let us know in the comments section if any of the active codes expire.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Murder Blox

Fortunately, it is quite simple to redeem codes in Roblox Murder Blox. Players can follow the simple steps listed below to obtain the freebies right away:

Start the game and get into the server

Click the chroma based icon called " Codes " under " Shop " on the left side of the screen

" under " " on the left side of the screen A new code box UI titled " Code " will open

" will open Input the required code in the text box that says "[Enter Here]"

Hit the "Redeem" button to claim the freebies

Claimed rewards will be available to the players right away. Sometimes, an error message will be displayed during the redemption procedure. Players simply have to restart the game and try redeeming the code again. If the error message still pops up, the code has most likely expired.

Players should copy and paste the codes rather than typing them as typos and other spelling mistakes can occur while manually inputting the codes.

Where to find more codes in Roblox Murder Blox

Players can follow @mm4_rb, the developer's Twitter account, to hopefully find new codes as well as information about several updates and game-related content. Exclusive codes are also posted on the game's official Roblox page. Players should definitely monitor this page during special in-game events and milestones.

Fortunately, the developer's official Discord server is rather active, which players can join to stay more in touch with the game's social media presence. They can also post game-related news and artwork, and interact with other players to learn more about the game.

