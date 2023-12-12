Roblox Ninja Fighting Simulator: How to play and features 

Developed by Ninja Simulatr, Roblox Ninja Fighting Simulator is a typical click-based experience where you must become an elite fighter. They must increase their avatars' overall power by training and defeating the strongest bosses on several maps to thrive.

New players can use this article to become potent ninjas in no time. Coupled with that, they can grasp the gameplay mechanism and learn Roblox Ninja Fighting Simulator's important features.

How to play Roblox Ninja Fighting Simulator?

You will spawn in the Dojo if you launch Roblox Ninja Fighting Simulator for the first time. The following attributes contribute to the total strength of your avatar. You can see them next to the Win Trophies bar:

Katana Power

Nunchunk Power

Punching Power

Prioritize increasing your Katana Power by tapping the screen to swing your Katana. You will earn only 1 Katana Power per click; later, you can use Auto Train to easily earn Power.

Equip a better Katana from the Katana shop area near the Punching training zone. Approach the stand and walk on the yellow ground to view the available Katanas on the map.

Initially, you'll only be able to equip one of the Starter Katanas due to a lack of Katana Power to wield the stronger ones. Begin training with a better Katana and amass 200-300 Katana Power.

Now, walk to the arena and challenge the Trainee. Walk on the mat and hit the interact button to duel. Once the duel starts, tap the screen repeatedly to defeat the Trainee. After defeating the Trainee, you'll earn two Win Trophies.

Head to the Eggs zone and hatch a Starter Egg to acquire a pet. Equip the pet via your in-game inventory and start training. Pets boost your Katana Power intake, so train with them to accumulate a significant amount of Katana Power.

Unlock the next map after you defeat Dojo Master with 720K+ Katana Power. Defeat Student, Experienced, and Noob Ninjas to collect Win Trophies and increase your avatar's power before squaring off with the final boss.

Features in Roblox Ninja Fighting Simulator

Maps

After defeating Dojo Master, look to your left side to see a small wooden door. Just walk through it to teleport to the next map. The second map will feature stronger opponents, Eggs, and Katanas. You must defeat the final boss to unlock the third map.

Weapons

The game features a variety of feudal Japanese weaponry. In the first map, you can use the Katana, while the second map offers the Sai, and so on. Weapons are categorized into three groups:

Starter - Maximum of 6 Katana Power per click (First map)

Medium - Maximum of 15 Katana Power per click (First map)

Master - Maximum of 50 Katana Power per click (First map)

Each category consists of four types of weapons in every map. As you unlock newer maps, you can access the finest ones and earn more Katana Power. You can easily accumulate 100,000 Katana Power per click and more after unlocking a few maps.

Eggs and pets

Only three pets can be equipped by your ninja in Roblox Ninja Fighting Simulator. The boost rates of these pets stack, so choose the ones that grant you a significant amount of Power boost. Eggs come in different types and rarities that change on every map and will become more expensive as you progress.

