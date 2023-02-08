Roblox Ninja War Tycoon codes (February 2023): Free coins, ninjas, and more 

Roblox Ninja War Tycoon features prominent characters from several anime worlds. Players must build the strongest ninja village with the help of their favorite anime heroes or villains.

Those who want to become elite warriors on the server must consider redeeming the promo codes provided in this article. Redeeming them can help newbies establish their power on the server at an early level.

The codes listed below are quite easy to activate and offer legendary ninjas, gems, and diamonds for free

Active codes in Roblox Anime Ninja War Tycoon

Unfortunately, no new codes have been issued by the developers this month. Fresh ones will be published during the upcoming in-game patch update.

SHINDO15 - Players can redeem this code for a Boruto

SHINDO14 - Players can redeem this code for 2k Diamonds

SHINDO13 - Players can redeem this code for 300k Coins

SHINDO10 - Players can redeem this code for Diamonds

SHINDO11 - Players can redeem this code for Diamonds

SHINDO12 - Players can redeem this code for Diamonds

SHINDO7 - Players can redeem this code for Diamonds

SHINDO8 - Players can redeem this code for Diamonds

SHINDO9 - Players can redeem this code for Diamonds

ANNUAL - Players can redeem this code for Ninja Zakashi

Inactive codes in Roblox Anime Ninja War Tycoon

Listed below are the expired codes in Roblox Anime Ninja War Tycoon:

LIKE : This code was redeemable for Ninja Isobu

JIRAIYA : This code was redeemable for 1000 Diamonds

KONAN : This code was redeemable for 1000 Diamonds

TONERI : This code was redeemable for Ninja Tonery

KAGUYA : This code was redeemable for 300 Diamonds

HAGOROMO : This code was redeemable for 500 Diamonds

HAMURA : This code was redeemable for Summon Reels x3

Christmas : This code was redeemable for 500 Bells, 250 Socks, 100 Snowmen

gift : This code was redeemable for 2x Chi Boost and 10,000 Chi

snowman : This code was redeemable for 100 Diamonds

NINJA5 : This code was redeemable for 3 Summon Scrolls

NINJA4 : This code was redeemable for 2x Chi Boost for 10 Minutes

NINJA 3: This code was redeemable for 2x Gold and Chi for 10 Minutes

CANDY1 : This code was redeemable for some freebies

CANDY2 : This code was redeemable for some freebies

NINJA1 : This code was redeemable for some freebies

NINJA2 : This code was redeemable for some freebies

NINJA1 : This code was redeemable for 2x Gold and Chi for 10 Minutes

NINJA2 : This code was redeemable for 2x Gold and Chi for 10 Minutes

NINJA : This code was redeemable for Summon Reel x3

HINATA : This code was redeemable for Summon Reel

KAKASHI : This code was redeemable for Ninja Dog

KURAMA : This code was redeemable for Kurama Pet

CHAKRA : This code was redeemable for 500 Chi

CHAKRA2 : This code was redeemable for 2000 Chi

Madara : This code was redeemable for 5000 Money and 5000 Chi

SHINDO1 : This code was redeemable for Diamonds

SHINDO2 : This code was redeemable for Diamonds

SHINDO3 : This code was redeemable for Diamonds

GLOBAL : This code was redeemable for 1000 Diamonds

RANKED : This code was redeemable for 1000 Diamonds

VICTORY : This code was redeemable for 1000 Qualifying Points

Naruto : This code was redeemable for 500 Money

Sasuke : This code was redeemable for 2000 Money

Hashirama: This code was redeemable for Money Boost and Chi Boost for 30 minutes

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Anime Ninja War Tycoon?

Follow the steps outlined below to activate Roblox codes:

Start Roblox Anime Ninja War Tycoon and get into the server

Select the settings button on the left-hand side of the screen

A new code redemption box interface will appear

Copy the desired code from our list above and paste it into the "Enter CODE" text box inside the Feedback menu.

Press the Redeem button to activate the code.

The newly obtained rewards can be found in your in-game inventory.

