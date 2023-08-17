Roblox Ninja War Tycoon codes (August 2023): Free diamonds, ninjas, and more

Roblox Ninja War Tycoon features gameplay highlighting several anime characters from prominent franchises. Players must establish the best ninja village on the server by recruiting the finest ninjas (anime units). After gathering enough fighting resources, one can simply raid the other players' bases to earn rewards.

Becoming powerful in the world of Ninja War Tycoon is no easy task. That's when players must use the codes featured in this article. These are very easy to activate and reward players with ninjas, coins, diamonds, and more for free.

Active codes in Roblox Ninja War Tycoon

Redeem the active Roblox Ninja War Tycoon codes with haste, as they will expire soon.

NINJAFIGHT - Players can redeem this code for a ninja

ANIMENINJA - Players can redeem this code for a ninja

- Players can redeem this code for a ninja SHINDO15 - Players can redeem this code for Boruto

- Players can redeem this code for Boruto SHINDO14 - Players can redeem this code for 2k Diamonds

- Players can redeem this code for 2k Diamonds SHINDO13 - Players can redeem this code for 300k Coins

- Players can redeem this code for 300k Coins SHINDO10 - Players can redeem this code for Diamonds

- Players can redeem this code for Diamonds SHINDO11 - Players can redeem this code for Diamonds

- Players can redeem this code for Diamonds SHINDO12 - Players can redeem this code for Diamonds

- Players can redeem this code for Diamonds SHINDO7 - Players can redeem this code for Diamonds

- Players can redeem this code for Diamonds SHINDO8 - Players can redeem this code for Diamonds

- Players can redeem this code for Diamonds SHINDO9 - Players can redeem this code for Diamonds

- Players can redeem this code for Diamonds ANNUAL - Players can redeem this code for Ninja Zakashi

Inactive codes in Roblox Ninja War Tycoon

Unfortunately, a significant amount of old codes in Roblox Ninja War Tycoon have gone inactive. The devs will issue a new set of codes in the upcoming patch update.

LIKE : This code was redeemable for Ninja Isobu

JIRAIYA : This code was redeemable for 1000 Diamonds

: This code was redeemable for 1000 Diamonds KONAN : This code was redeemable for 1000 Diamonds

: This code was redeemable for 1000 Diamonds TONERI : This code was redeemable for Ninja Tonery

: This code was redeemable for Ninja Tonery KAGUYA : This code was redeemable for 300 Diamonds

: This code was redeemable for 300 Diamonds HAGOROMO : This code was redeemable for 500 Diamonds

: This code was redeemable for 500 Diamonds HAMURA : This code was redeemable for Summon Reels x3

: This code was redeemable for Summon Reels x3 Christmas : This code was redeemable for 500 Bells, 250 Socks, 100 Snowmen

: This code was redeemable for 500 Bells, 250 Socks, 100 Snowmen gift : This code was redeemable for 2x Chi Boost and 10,000 Chi

: This code was redeemable for 2x Chi Boost and 10,000 Chi snowman : This code was redeemable for 100 Diamonds

: This code was redeemable for 100 Diamonds NINJA5 : This code was redeemable for 3 Summon Scrolls

: This code was redeemable for 3 Summon Scrolls NINJA4 : This code was redeemable for 2x Chi Boost for 10 Minutes

: This code was redeemable for 2x Chi Boost for 10 Minutes NINJA 3: This code was redeemable for 2x Gold and Chi for 10 Minutes

3: This code was redeemable for 2x Gold and Chi for 10 Minutes CANDY1 : This code was redeemable for some freebies

: This code was redeemable for some freebies CANDY2 : This code was redeemable for some freebies

: This code was redeemable for some freebies NINJA1 : This code was redeemable for some freebies

: This code was redeemable for some freebies NINJA2 : This code was redeemable for some freebies

: This code was redeemable for some freebies NINJA1 : This code was redeemable for 2x Gold and Chi for 10 Minutes

: This code was redeemable for 2x Gold and Chi for 10 Minutes NINJA2 : This code was redeemable for 2x Gold and Chi for 10 Minutes

: This code was redeemable for 2x Gold and Chi for 10 Minutes NINJA : This code was redeemable for Summon Reel x3

: This code was redeemable for Summon Reel x3 HINATA : This code was redeemable for Summon Reel

: This code was redeemable for Summon Reel KAKASHI : This code was redeemable for Ninja Dog

: This code was redeemable for Ninja Dog KURAMA : This code was redeemable for Kurama Pet

: This code was redeemable for Kurama Pet CHAKRA : This code was redeemable for 500 Chi

: This code was redeemable for 500 Chi CHAKRA2 : This code was redeemable for 2000 Chi

: This code was redeemable for 2000 Chi Madara : This code was redeemable for 5000 Money and 5000 Chi

: This code was redeemable for 5000 Money and 5000 Chi SHINDO1 : This code was redeemable for Diamonds

: This code was redeemable for Diamonds SHINDO2 : This code was redeemable for Diamonds

: This code was redeemable for Diamonds SHINDO3 : This code was redeemable for Diamonds

: This code was redeemable for Diamonds GLOBAL : This code was redeemable for 1000 Diamonds

: This code was redeemable for 1000 Diamonds RANKED : This code was redeemable for 1000 Diamonds

: This code was redeemable for 1000 Diamonds VICTORY : This code was redeemable for 1000 Qualifying Points

: This code was redeemable for 1000 Qualifying Points Naruto : This code was redeemable for 500 Money

: This code was redeemable for 500 Money Sasuke : This code was redeemable for 2000 Money

: This code was redeemable for 2000 Money Hashirama: This code was redeemable for Money Boost and Chi Boost for 30 minutes

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Ninja War Tycoon?

Just follow the simple steps outlined below to redeem the Roblox codes within minutes:

Launch the game and connect to the server

Press the settings icon on the left-hand side of the game screen

A new code dialog box will pop up

Enter any active code into the "Enter CODE" text box inside the Feedback menu.

Hit the "Redeem" button to claim the freebies

Avoid making typographical mistakes throughout the redemption process, as Roblox codes are case-sensitive.