Roblox Noob Army Tycoon codes (December 2022)

Roblox Noob Army Tycoon free codes can be redeemed for extra in-game Money, Gems, Research Points, and some fun skins that facilitate avatar customization. Players need these items early on in the game to ensure a head start.

Roblox Noob Army Tycoon is a battle-style title where gamers have to attack enemies to get points. This will allow them to unlock more than 100 items, including ships, tanks, planes, and more. The game also offers free private servers, and premium account holders get a Noob Worker and Noob Researcher without having to spend anything. Here are the codes for the month of December.

All free active and expired codes in Roblox Noob Army Tycoon

All working codes in Roblox Noob Army Tycoon

Here are the active codes in the game:

200Mvisits!! - Players can redeem this code for 7,500 Money, 7,500 Research Points, and 2,500 Gems

350gems - Players can redeem this code for 350 Gems

600gems - Players can redeem this code for 600 Gems

buildingskins - Players can redeem this code for 2,500 Gems

christmas - Players can redeem this code for 1,000 Gems

dailyrewards - Players can redeem this code for 2,500 Money, 2,500 Research Points, and 250 Gems

formation and squads - Players can redeem this code for 7,500 Money, 7,500 Research Points, and 1,000 Gems

free moneyyyyy - Players can redeem this code for 1,000 money

free research points - Players can redeem this code for 100 Research Points

free1070gems - Players can redeem this code for 1,070 Gems

free3900gems - Players can redeem this code for 3,900 Gems

free5000gems - Players can redeem this code for 5,000 Gems

freegunnerskin - Players can redeem this code for 5,000 Money, 3,000 Gems, and a Twitter Gunner Skin

fusioncoil - Players can redeem this code for 2,500 Money, 2,500 Research Points, and 500 Gems

gamemode - Players can redeem this code for 500 Money, 500 Research Points, and 4,500 Gems

good - Players can redeem this code for 2,500 Money, 2,500 Research Points, and 500 Gems

lol - Players can redeem this code for 100 Moneyand 100 Research Points

merry christmas!! - Players can redeem this code for 7,500 Money, 7,500 Research Points, and 2,500 Gems

noob2 - Players can redeem this code for 250 Moneyand 250 Research Points

oneyearrelease - Players can redeem this code for 10,000 Gems

sdgfjkdfgfgyht654fcgxh89jhy - Players can redeem this code for 2,000 Money and 1,000 Research Points

🙂 - Players can redeem this code for 100 Money and 100 Research Points

The detailed steps to redeem these free codes are provided in the last section of the article. Players can follow the developers on their Twitter account, @denetroll, or join their official Discord and Roblox groups to get more codes.

All inactive codes in Roblox Noob Army Tycoon

Below is a list of all the codes that do not work in the game anymore:

100KLIKE - This code was redeemed by players for 20,000 Money and 20,000 Research Points

10M - This code was redeemed by players for 10,000 Money and 10,000 Research Points

free gems - This code was redeemed by players for 1,000 Gems

free money - This code was redeemed by players for 100 Money

merry Christmas!! - This code was redeemed by players for 7,500 Money, 7,500 Research Points, and 2,500 Gems

noob - This code was redeemed by players for 100 Money and 100 Research Points

NOOB - This code was redeemed by players for 5,000 Money and 5,000 Research Points

qsfdjkgfikfhbZQSSQDGherdfçzeig - This code was redeemed by players for 2,500 Money, 2,500 Research Points, and 1,000 Gems

qsfdjkgfikfhbZQSSQDGherdfçzeig2 - This code was redeemed by players for 2,500 Money, 2,500 Research Points, and 2,000 Gems

Steps to redeem active codes in Roblox Noob Army Tycoon

You can use these easy steps to claim any active redeem code in Roblox Noob Army Tycoon:

Start the game and wait for it to load.

Select the Twitter icon on the right side of the screen.

In the text bar inside the pop-up window, enter an active code.

Press Enter to complete the process.

The promised rewards will be added to your account immediately.

Poll : 0 votes